Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court
The daughter of slain British aid worker David Haines will confront her father's killer, former Daesh fighter El-Shafee El-Sheikh. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The daughter of slain British aid worker David Haines is set to confront her father’s killer, former Daesh fighter El-Shafee El-Sheikh, in a high-profile court case in the US, The Times has reported.
In 2014, when Bethany Haines was 17, her father, who was working as an aid worker in Syria, was beheaded by a group of Daesh fighters known as “the Beatles.”
The four men, all hailing from the UK, are said to be responsible for almost 30 hostage deaths, including four US citizens and two Britons.
El-Sheikh, dubbed “Jihadi George,” was captured in 2018 along with another member, Alexanda Kotey, and was transferred to the US to stand trial.
Bethany will attend the trial after traveling from Scotland. She told the media that she would demand that El-Sheikh reveal the locations of the bodies of slain hostages, including her father.
“Do it for my son, so that he can finally say goodbye to his grandfather,” she will tell El-Sheikh, according to The Times. 
Bethany is set to attend court sessions daily during the trial, which could last up to a month. “I’ve prepared for this for years,” she said. “I want to be able to see him at all times; to see his facial expressions.”
But Bethany doubts that El-Sheikh will show remorse, saying: “He thinks he’s above this all. It’s all beneath him. He even smirked at a witness at an earlier hearing.”

Prosecutors in the US are said to have gathered thousands of pages of evidence relating to El-Sheikh’s activities in Syria. 

Criticism of the UK’s anti-terror authorities has also been leveled after it emerged that several of “the Beatles” had been known by authorities before traveling to Syria.
“They totally could have been stopped,” said Bethany. “What’s the point of having a (terrorism watch) list if you are never going to act on it?
The gang carried out several high-profile executions, killing US citizens James Foley and Steven Sotloff. They also kidnapped and tortured 26-year-old Kayla Mueller.
Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed “Jihadi John,” was killed by a US drone strike in 2015. Another member, Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey on terror charges.

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
AFP

France's Macron fears 'escalation' after Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
  • The White House later scrambled to deny US leader was seeking ‘regime change’ in Moscow
  • Kremlin said Joe Biden’s words could harm bilateral relations
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against verbal “escalation” with Moscow, after US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “butcher” over his invasion of Ukraine.
Macron told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as “achieving first a cease-fire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means.”
“If we want to do that, we can’t escalate either in words or actions.”
Paris has kept diplomatic channels to Moscow open throughout Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and invasion of its neighbor.
The stance has been criticized by some other leaders and commentators but defended by Macron as vital to limiting damage from the war.
He nevertheless accused Putin Sunday of wanting to return to “a Europe of empires, of domination, without respect for the integrity of borders and nations’ right to decide for themselves.”
Biden’s Saturday remarks were far more muscular, with the US chief executive using a visit to Poland to dub Putin “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power.”
The White House later scrambled to deny he was seeking “regime change” in Moscow, while the Kremlin said Biden’s words could harm bilateral relations.
Macron said that he would call Putin on Monday or Tuesday to discuss a proposal from France, Greece and Turkey to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged port city Mariupol.
“There is a lot of cynicism from the Russian side on this question,” Macron said.
“We’re looking with the Ukrainian authorities in the city of Mariupol at how to organize the evacuation of everyone who wants to flee.”
He added that “we have to do it quickly, in the very next days” given the intensity of combat and bombardments in the city.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia US France Ukraine Emmanuel Macron

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days
  • Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths
  • Financial hub will relax the social distancing measures in phases starting April 21
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Sunday it is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried three or more passengers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, as the number of local cases continues to ease from its peak.
Starting on Friday, the ban on individual airline routes will be halved to seven days as part of an ongoing “flight suspension mechanism,” the government said in a statement.
The change comes after the government said last week a ban on flights from nine countries — Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the United States, France, Australia and the Philippines — would be lifted on April 1.
If there is at least one positive test and at least one case of non-compliance with pre-departure testing on any single flight, the airline will also be suspended from flying the route for seven days.
Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.
The financial hub will relax the social distancing measures in phases starting April 21, allowing restaurant dining after 6 p.m. with tables of four people, up from two currently.
Hong Kong’s economy is set to contract in the first quarter, breaking four quarters of recovery streak, as retail sales fell for the first time in 12 months in February and export growth slowed, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on his blog.
Businesses and the city’s economy are reeling from widespread closures, as the government has imposed stringent social distancing rules since January amid a dramatic spike in the omicron variant.
While the former British colony has officially stuck to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus policy similar to that of mainland China, which seeks to curb all outbreaks, it has been shifting to mitigation strategies as deaths skyrocketed.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia
  • Black smoke filled the sky in Jeddah
Updated 27 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has condemned Friday’s attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia that targeted a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemned the serious attacks on civilian and energy infrastructures in Saudi Arabia claimed by Houthi rebels,” adding that they are a “violation of international law that puts regional security at risk.” Rome said it “reiterates its support for UN mediation efforts in Yemen.”

The Italian government’s statement came after European Commission spokesman Peter Stano condemned the attack in Jeddah and called for a stop to “unacceptable attacks against cities and civilian infrastructures.”

Sources in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament, told Arab News: “The foreign affairs committee is following events closely and may dedicate one of its meetings next week to this difficult situation.”

Topics: Houthis Saudi Arabia Aramco Italy

Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election
  • Prime Minister Robert Abela says that his Labour party had won a majority
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

NAXXAR, Malta: Malta’s governing Labour party claimed victory Sunday following general elections, citing preliminary results from a vote marked by the lowest turnout in decades.
Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a call with TVM News that his party had won a majority, without giving details, while in the counting hall in Naxxar, Labour delegates cheered and jumped for joy.

Topics: Malta

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Nigeria's ruling party names new chief to end disunity

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity
  • Political jockeying has already begun to replace Buhari as leader of Africa's most populous nation
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

ABUJA: Nigeria’s ruling party has appointed a new chairman at a national convention meant to end infighting as it prepares to select a candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 election.
Buhari, who was first elected in 2015, spent weeks negotiating with the party’s state governors and delegates to push a consensus position before the convention on Saturday.
Late Saturday night, the party agreed on Abdullahi Adamu, a senator who had been backed by Buhari to avoid more infighting, according to All Progressives Congress (APC) party electoral committee.
“I had cause to intervene in the leadership crisis which was about to cause confusion,” Buhari said in a statement. “We must avoid overheating the polity and not allow our differences to tear and frustrate the party.”
Political jockeying has already begun to replace Buhari as leader of Africa’s most populous nation but the race remains open with several heavyweights in the running.
Thousands of delegates and supporters had packed into a stadium in the capital Abuja, where the APC sought to end the bickering that Buhari warned could undermine its success in the 2023 vote.
The appointment of a new party chairman and delegates was a final stage before primaries later this year for a presidential candidate.
Formed in an alliance of several parties in 2013, the APC managed to win in 2015 over the long-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which at the time was battling its own internal splits.
Buhari, who came to power promising to bring security and fight corruption, steps down pointing to his successes in infrastructure and transport projects.
But Nigeria is still battling militants in its northeast and its northwest region has been hit hard by criminal gangs behind a spate of attacks and mass kidnappings.
On Saturday, an armed gang attacked Kaduna City airport, killing one security guard and briefly disrupting flights, in another escalation of bandit violence in the northwest region.
Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer is recovering from the setback of the coronavirus pandemic, but recent fuel and electricity shortages have underlined cost-of-living woes for Nigerians.
Several presidential candidates have already made their ambitions known, including former Lagos State governor and APC strongman Bola Tinubu, and opposition PDP stalwart and former vice president Atiku Abubakar.
Under an unwritten agreement among elites, Nigeria’s presidency is expected to rotate between a candidate from the mostly Muslim north and the predominantly Christian south.
After two terms with Buhari, a Muslim from the north, many southern leaders are pushing for the presidency to return to a candidate from their region.

Topics: Nigeria

