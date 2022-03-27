Mawani, LogiPoint launch $40m logistics development at Jeddah port

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, in partnership with award-winning logistics real estate company LogiPoint, will build two new warehousing complexes at Jeddah Islamic Port with an investment exceeding SR150 million ($40 million).
The facilities will be spread over a 43,000 square meter site in the Bonded and Re-Export Zone at the port, said a statement issued on Sunday.
The complexes will enhance the port’s infrastructure and operating capabilities, expand capacity, and enable logistical efficiency. It is first phase in LogiPoint’s ongoing infrastructure development plan worth SR400 million over the next two years.
LogiPoint is a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Co. — SISCO.
Village V is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose 24,500 square meter warehousing complex with dedicated zones for handling frozen, chilled, ambient, and dry cargo. Warehouse Village V also introduces a LogiPoint first with a dedicated zone designed and equipped to handle pharmaceutical goods inside the port.
Additionally, it will enable LogiPoint to extend their time-tested and much-in-demand labeling, re-packing, and consolidation services to their clients, allowing it to operate as a truly transformative logistics hub for the region.
Village VI is a 18,700 square meter built-to-suit facility which has been designed to the specifications of Aramex.
The latest projects are set to boost the port’s status as an international logistics center of excellence, which reflects Mawani’s and LogiPoint’s ongoing strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub as per the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.