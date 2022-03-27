You are here

Mawani, LogiPoint launch $40m logistics development at Jeddah port

The latest projects are set to boost the port’s status as an international logistics center of excellence.
The latest projects are set to boost the port’s status as an international logistics center of excellence.
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, in partnership with award-winning logistics real estate company LogiPoint, will build two new warehousing complexes at Jeddah Islamic Port with an investment exceeding SR150 million ($40 million).

The facilities will be spread over a 43,000 square meter site in the Bonded and Re-Export Zone at the port, said a statement issued on Sunday.

The complexes will enhance the port’s infrastructure and operating capabilities, expand capacity, and enable logistical efficiency. It is first phase in LogiPoint’s ongoing infrastructure development plan worth SR400 million over the next two years.

LogiPoint is a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Co. — SISCO.  

Village V is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose 24,500 square meter warehousing complex with dedicated zones for handling frozen, chilled, ambient, and dry cargo. Warehouse Village V also introduces a LogiPoint first with a dedicated zone designed and equipped to handle pharmaceutical goods inside the port. 

Additionally, it will enable LogiPoint to extend their time-tested and much-in-demand labeling, re-packing, and consolidation services to their clients, allowing it to operate as a truly transformative logistics hub for the region. 

Village VI is a 18,700 square meter built-to-suit facility which has been designed to the specifications of Aramex. 

The latest projects are set to boost the port’s status as an international logistics center of excellence, which reflects Mawani’s and LogiPoint’s ongoing strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub as per the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030. 

RIYADH: While Spain and Italy’s growth forecasts show decline, the European Central Bank does not expect the war in Ukraine to push the euro zone into stagflation even if it does push up inflation due to higher energy prices and push down growth, President Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“Incoming data don’t point to a material risk of stagflation,” Lagarde said in an interview with Phileleftheros published by the ECB on its website.

Lagarde said growth in the euro area could be as low as 2.3 percent in a severe scenario due to the war in 2022, however, in all scenarios inflation is expected to decrease and settle at levels around the bank’s 2 percent target in 2024.

Moscow exchange to resume

The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow stock exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day.

It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).

The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls “a special operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Iraqi crude 

Jordan and Iraq agreed to extend a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides to import 10,000 barrels per day of Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil, Jordan’s state news agency reported on Saturday.

The oil will be transported to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa, it added.

Italy’s 2022 growth 

Geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Ukraine will dampen Italy’s growth this year, ratings agency Scope said on Friday, echoing the views of other prominent observers.

The Russian-led invasion of Ukraine has inflated already sky-high energy prices, leading several think tanks to lower their forecasts for eurozone economies in 2022.

Scope Ratings analyst Giulia Branz told Reuters the group’s growth projection for Italy this year now stands at around 3 percent, falling from the 4-4.5 percent initially forecast at the beginning of the year.

Spain’s GDP 

The Spanish economy grew 5.1 percent in 2021, revised official data showed on Friday, slightly higher than a 5 percent preliminary estimate given in January but still well below the government’s 6.5 percent target.

Gross domestic product expanded at 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous one, the revised National Statistics Institute data showed, compared with a flash estimate of 2 percent.

The INE also revised quarterly GDP data for the third quarter to a 3.5 percent expansion from a previous projection of 3.4 percent growth.

 

Japan fuel subsidies 

Japan will extend its current fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of energy inflation on households and businesses to the end of April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. 

Kishida told reporters he would order the government as early as next week to compile additional emergency countermeasures for rising prices of oil and other goods by the end of April.

 

Malaysia’s February CPI 

Malaysia's consumer prices in February rose 2.2% from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed.

February’s consumer price index was expected to rise 2.4 percent, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

 

RIYADH: The Social Development Bank announced at the Gulf Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh to allocate more than SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) to support over 680,000 entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

The bank supports many financing, training and sponsorship programs for entrepreneurs to help them develop their projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The Saudi-based bank has provided loans worth more than SR10 billion, the report quoted Ibrahim Al-Rashed, CEO of the bank, as saying.

The bank also signed several agreements with strategic partners to provide training to Saudi entrepreneurs. 

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, luxury market is projected to hit $11 billion by 2023, up from the current $9.7 billion, according to privately held luxury goods retailer and distributor Chalhoub Group GCC’s Luxury Report.

The GCC luxury sector reported a growth of over 23 percent from 2019, according to Lynn Al Khatib, group head of communication at Chalhoub Group.

Saudi Arabia has reached $2.2 billion in the personal luxury segment, reflecting a growth of over 19 percent, primarily driven by spend repatriation [spending that would have otherwise been done while abroad, often on holiday], female empowerment, retail landscape, event and activities, and the e-commerce boom, according to the report.

In an attempt to grow and transform the retail space, Chalhoub Group is increasing store openings, and heavily investing in their fulfillment center to enhance last mile delivery to their customers.

Figures indicate that 60 percent of repatriation happens in people’s home countries.

On the other hand, e-commerce recorded double-digit growth with the beauty sector experiencing a 63 percent growth while fashion 89 percent.

“We forecast a 7 percent increase in the fashion and retail industry in the next two years, driven by the rise of e-commerce,” Al Khatib added.

In addition, 33 percent of luxury consumers now are women in the workforce who are more willing to spend on luxury and ultra luxury.

Moreover, Chalhoub Group has proven their commitment as a group to a sustainability strategy that they are embedding at the core of their business. This is evident in its business ethics, commitment to the people, planet, and partners.

Chalhoub Group is keen on supporting small local businesses and helping them thrive, grow, and enhance the business. 

Last year, in partnership with the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, Chalhoub launched a “fashion lab” to help bolster small local designers and businesses.

“Strategic collaborations with authoritative private sector entities will play a pivotal role in supporting us with intelligence and insights on the fashion industry. Such collaborations will ultimately benefit the regional fashion industry, nurture local talents and support the growth of retail,” the report said, citing Burak Cakmak, Chief Executive of the Fashion Commission.

While tourism is expected to increase, which is beneficial for the sector, some risks remain due to geopolitical uncertainty. 

Local spending by GCC nationals as well as the development of new categories, among several other factors will aid the market reach the $11 billion set for 2023, the report stated.

CAIRO: Egypt’s decision to start talks with the International Monetary Fund to consult on a new program is aimed at maintaining economic and financial stability and promoting comprehensive structural reforms, the country’s finance minister has said. 

Mohamed Maait explained that “this step also comes to preserve the ability of the Egyptian economy to withstand external shocks and the potential repercussions in the event of the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine.” 

The new IMF program does not include any additional burdens on citizens, but rather aims to preserve the gains of the economic reform program, sustain positive job-rich growth rates and maintain a declining path of deficit and debt rates of gross domestic product, he said. 

He added that this comes by providing greater opportunities for the private sector in the development process, in a way that increases economic activity.

The minister affirmed that “the government is closely following the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on global prices and supply and supply chains, which coincide with a significant and accelerating rise in global interest rates.”

In light of this, Egypt is keen to take necessary measures and policies to ensure macroeconomic stability, sustain its ability to flexibly deal with unprecedented global challenges, and ease the burden on the citizens and sectors most affected. 

RIYADH: After one year of bootstrapping and product development, entrepreneur and co-founder of Taffi, Shahad Geoffrey, says that they’ve been operating on a testing basis and that the Saudi fashion platform will be launched soon.

Taffi is an artificial intelligence, or AI-empowered fashion marketplace that allows stylists to manage their clients online and acquire new ones.

“It’s been a year since we’ve entered the market. Since we launched, we’ve been seeing the demand for it, the market is actually ready for this kind of consumer product,” Geoffrey said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“Post Covid, everyone is shifting to shopping online, and this change made it easier for us to introduce new products and the adaptability rate is much higher,” Geoffrey added.

She took the natural entrepreneurial journey to launching and operating her venture, it started when she found a gap in the market that she experienced herself. “I was looking for a styling or personal shopping service, and I didn’t find one,” she said.

It started back in 2020, when Geoffrey was working in the Bay area, in a venture capital firm, and was about to go on a trip to Hawaii with her family.

“I found at that time companies, like (online styling service) Stitch Fix and (clothing subscription service) Trunk Club, which are very successful companies. But they didn’t solve my problems, so I was very inspired,” Geoffrey added, “asking why don’t we have anything similar? Then I decided to build this product because I was looking for it. And I believe there are a lot of other consumers who are looking for this product.”

“When it comes to fashion, it’s my passion, I’ve been doing styling, but I never imagined myself finding a solution in the fashion industry,” she stated.

With just enough to start, Geoffrey bootstrapped her way to building the product, boosted after winning a US pitch competition prize of SR10,000 ($2,667).

Goeffrey added: “At a pitch competition in Beverly Hills, I just pitched my idea Taffi.”

The business model evolved after the pitch however. Geoffrey explained that it was the same concept, but she “iterated a lot” after launch.

After working on B2B services to raise cash, and bootstrapping for an entire year, Taffi managed to secure its first seed funding of $2 million.

“That was the first raise. And then we basically entered the KAUST accelerator program, which also offered us grant funding. And then B2B sales were another source of funding for us,” Geoffrey added.

Taffi has managed to secure over $80,000 in revenue, with over 80 stylists using the platform since the launch of its testing phase.

“So, we are basically just testing and building the product. We haven’t really launched in the market, I mean like officially launched, we did only like a soft launch,” Geoffrey told Arab News.

 

 

