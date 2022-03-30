You are here

Financial Academy Forum to help revitalize Saudi financial sector, says Elkuwaiz

The forum helped an estimated 17,000 male and female trainees by giving them access to around 1,000 training and development programs.
The forum helped an estimated 17,000 male and female trainees by giving them access to around 1,000 training and development programs.
RIYADH: The Financial Academy Forum hosted in Riyadh and organized by the Financial Academy will help develop Saudi Arabia’s financial sector, according to a statement, citing Mohammed Elkuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

The forum aims to unite parties interested in the financial sector locally, regionally, and internationally from both the public and private sectors, said Elkuwaiz, who is also chairman of the board of trustees of the Financial Academy.

The forum’s vision is to aid the Kingdom’s financial sector into becoming more diversified, effective and capable of taking part in the overall development of the nation’s economy through stimulating savings, financing, and investments.

In addition, the forum helped an estimated 17,000 male and female trainees by giving them access to around 1,000 training and development programs.

“Investment in the workforce is the most important type of investment that contributes to providing human competencies capable of achieving organizational goals efficiently and effectively and creating competitiveness for organizations,” Elkuwaiz was quoted as saying.

RIYADH: The government of Saudi Arabia’s spending on technology is the highest in the world, with 21.7 percent of the total technical spending, the governor of the Digital Government Authority said. 

The Saudi government’s expenditure on technology will be valued at SR93 billion ($24.7 billion) by 2025, Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan added.

He said this during the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh. 

Al-Suwaiyan stated that the government is working to promote localization in the digitization sector.

The DGA has launched the Digital Government Investment and Procurement Program Initiative, known as SADAF, to improve financial planning and accelerate digital procurement in government agencies. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, SADAF is aimed at becoming a gateway to digital investment for public and private sectors in an effort to a sustainable digital economy, Al-Suwaiyan explained. 

RIYADH: Netflix founder and former CEO Marc Randolph has urged young Saudi entrepreneurs to figure out quick and cheap ways of showing off their business ideas in an interview with Arab News.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, Randolph told Arab News that entrepreneurship does not have to happen in Silicon Valley as it can happen anywhere in the world, even at the GEC.

The businessman was at event in Riyadh to support and meet young Saudi entrepreneurs and startup businesses.

Sending a message to young Saudi entrepreneurs and startups, Randolph said that “the trick is you have to start.” 

Entrepreneurs stop thinking and started doing, which is what sets them apart from the rest of the dreamers, he said.

“The cleverness these days is not just coming up with a good idea, but being able to figure out a quick, cheap, and easy way to try something, to build something, to make something, to test something, and find out tomorrow if your ideas are good or not,” he added.

In 1998, Randolph founded his sixth startup, Netflix, in the US after being an entrepreneur for most of his life. Originally, Netflix was a video mailing company that mailed DVD rentals to subscribers until 2007. Now, it is a streaming and production company.

From being a software company to becoming a content company, Netflix evolved from Randolph’s original vision leading him to leave the company as he was not interested in working for a large corporation.

Instead, he wanted to focus on helping small business owners and work with early stage companies. “So, I left Netflix on very good terms,” he said.

Speaking about the GEC, Randolph said the event is an excellent opportunity to talk to young entrepreneurs and startup companies, even if it is for half an hour.

“I really believe that I have to make the effort to try and help people who are actually out doing that,” he said about young Saudis planning to start businesses.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index closed Wednesday trading down, reversing three days of gains, as fear returns to markets and energy prices rise.

TASI was 0.48 percent down, maintaining its 13,038 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.34 percent to reach 24,942 points.

Brent crude rose by $3.36 to $107.60 a barrel, while US WTI crude rose over $2.71 to $107.60 a barrel at 3:24 p.m. Saudi time

Among the top gainers, Astra Industrial Group surged by 8.62 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group fell by 5.24 percent to lead the fallers.

The second faller was BinDawood Holding Co., as its share price dropped 4.40 percent, following a 46 percent loss in net profit in 2021.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today's trading session 0.48 percent lower.

Shares in National Medical Care Co. increased 5.01 percent, reaching its highest level in nine years.

As both companies reported a drop in profit in 2021, Nahdi Medical Co. fell 0.25 percent and Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 1.07 percent.

Among banks, Alinma Bank edged down 0.77 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, dropped 0.75 percent

RIYADH: Al Salem Johnson Controls, a multi-industrial company incorporating air conditioning, fire, security, and building management systems, has become the first and only Saudi company to obtain all ISO certificates in customer satisfaction, approved by the International Organization for Standardization. 

The company obtained these certificates based on its responses to customers looking for services, including after-sales service.

In 2021, the company received 68,000 customer calls, and currently 97 percent of these calls are answered at the first ring.

The company’s sales engineers got a rating of 81+, which represents one of the highest ratings that any company can get in the Net Promoter Score for customer experience. 

A study conducted by Shep Hyken's CX consulting firm in 2020 showed that 96 percent of customers are willing to leave a service provider if they receive poor service, especially in the post-sale period during which the company’s warranty expires.

Obtaining ISO certifications is a milestone for the company, CEO Mohanad Al-Shaikh said, adding: “These certificates confirm that the company’s centricity on customers is not limited to providing a service or a distinguished product, but also includes aftermarket support, where we are constantly in touch with customers to respond to their requests as quickly as we can.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion at the Egyptian Central Bank in accordance with directives of the Saudi King and Crown Prince on March 30.

With this move, the Kingdom will be raising its deposits in the CBE to $10.3 billion, Asharq paper reported citing a source.

The term of the deposit is a full year and can be extended by agreement between both parties, the source added.

The yield on Egypt’s $1.75 billion of bonds maturing in 2032 dropped 18 basis points to 9.42 percent after the news, according to Bloomberg

Egypt's Cabinet announced today a draft agreement between both Egyptian and Saudi governments. Upon the agreement, the Saudi Public Investment Fund will invest in Egypt, with the completion of constitutional procedures.

This agreement aims to encourage and support the PIF to invest in Egypt, in efforts to help the country achieve its objectives in attracting investments in foreign currencies, supporting the use of national labor, and localizing modern technologies in the economy.

