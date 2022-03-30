Financial Academy Forum to help revitalize Saudi financial sector, says Elkuwaiz

RIYADH: The Financial Academy Forum hosted in Riyadh and organized by the Financial Academy will help develop Saudi Arabia’s financial sector, according to a statement, citing Mohammed Elkuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority.
The forum aims to unite parties interested in the financial sector locally, regionally, and internationally from both the public and private sectors, said Elkuwaiz, who is also chairman of the board of trustees of the Financial Academy.
The forum’s vision is to aid the Kingdom’s financial sector into becoming more diversified, effective and capable of taking part in the overall development of the nation’s economy through stimulating savings, financing, and investments.
In addition, the forum helped an estimated 17,000 male and female trainees by giving them access to around 1,000 training and development programs.
“Investment in the workforce is the most important type of investment that contributes to providing human competencies capable of achieving organizational goals efficiently and effectively and creating competitiveness for organizations,” Elkuwaiz was quoted as saying.