Parliament dissolved, investigation launched after Tunisian MPs convene online

Kais Saied — elected in 2019 — on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze the assembly and seized wide-ranging powers. (Reuters/File Photo)
Kais Saied — elected in 2019 — on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze the assembly and seized wide-ranging powers. (Reuters/File Photo)

  • The session was headed by deputy speaker Tarek Fetiti, an independent MP
  • The parliament building in Tunis remains closed off by security forces
TUNIS: The Tunisian justice minister asked the attorney general to open a judicial investigation against members of a suspended parliament on charges of “conspiring against state security” after they held an online full session on Wednesday, local media said.

Tunisian parliamentarians voted on Wednesday to repeal presidential decrees suspending their chamber and giving Kais Saied near total power, openly defying him in an online session, although he dismissed their meeting as illegal.

Saied — elected in 2019 on public anger against the political class — on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze the assembly and seized wide-ranging powers in a blow to democracy in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Arguing that the constitution allowed him to take “exceptional measures,” in September he extended the suspension of parliament and gave himself a mandate to rule and issue new laws by decree.

The parliament building in Tunis remains closed off by security forces, but 120 out of the assembly's 217 members attended Wednesday's virtual session.

Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, did not take part.

The session was headed by deputy speaker Tarek Fetiti, an independent MP.

A bill was passed by 116 of those present, cancelling Saied's “exceptional measures,” which the assembly said blocked the democratic process and threatened to reinstall an autocratic system.

The MPs also called for legislative and presidential elections and a national dialogue to break the political stalemate.

“We are not frozen or suspended MPs... but we are under the power of a new Pharaoh,” said independent and former presidential candidate Safi Said.

Saied has condemned as “illegal” meetings of Tunisia's parliament, saying those responsible for the virtual sessions were trying to sow chaos.

The powerful UGTT trade union on Tuesday also slammed the parliament sessions, saying they aimed to “drag the country into conflict and political division.”

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert
  • Journalist and broadcaster Baria Alamuddin likens militias to gangsters
  • Hashd came into being in the context of the post-2014 confrontation with Daesh, she says
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Iraq’s Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilization Forces, have come to dominate all levels of society in the country, an expert on the Iran-backed militias said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of her book “Militia State” at the Royal United Services Institute in London, award-winning journalist and broadcaster Baria Alamuddin said the militia coalition dominated the country militarily, politically, economically and ideologically.

Alamuddin explained that the Hashd came into being in the context of the post-2014 confrontation with Daesh. The coalition includes militias like the Badr Brigades, put together by post-revolutionary Iran during the 1980 Iran-Iraq war.

“Since 2017, these militias pushed the Kurdish Peshmerga out of central Iraq after the fall of Daesh and came to dominate all levels of society in these regions,” she said.

“What do I mean by dominate? First this means military domination. The dominant presence of paramilitary forces throughout central provinces like Diyala, Salah Al-Din and Nineveh.”

The militias also dominate Iraq politically, “both at the central Baghdad level by flooding particular ministries and key positions with militia allies, and at a provincial level,” Alamuddin said.

Then there is economic domination. “Militia leaders exploited their military dominance for immense financial profit. Mosul is bursting with militia economic offices which use political connections to divert millions of dollars in reconstruction funds,” she said.

Alamuddin compared the Hashd militias to gangsters, saying they “systematically extort local businesses and reap millions of dollars from illegal checkpoints or smuggling, including narcotic smuggling.”

Quoting Iraq’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi, the author said “90 percent of customs revenues due to the country’s treasury are effectively stolen by these militias.”

The militias also dominate ideologically, moving “into the education sector as well as seeking to dominate Iraq’s cultural and theological institutions.”

The dominance of Iran-backed militias in Iraq “is horribly reminiscent of what happened in my native Lebanon under Hezbollah,” she said. “It is also happening in Syria and Yemen, wherever these militias are.”

Alamuddin added that for Iran, the establishment of “Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi as a state-sponsored force was a wonderful achievement because instead of it having to fund these groups, these forces were now being bankrolled by around $2 billion a year by the Iraqi state.”

The lessons we must learn from the conflicts in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria is that “sovereignty, freedom, territorial integrity and international law are not natural attributes which spontaneously prevail,” she said.

Rather they are “fundamental principles which must be fought for and which millions of peace-loving citizens are currently showing that they are willing to die for and defend.”

“Militia State” was published on March 24 by Nomad Publishing.

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
  • This year marked the 46th anniversary of the day in 1976 when Israeli police killed six Palestinians and injured 49 protesting against the Israeli government’s seizure of Palestinian land
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Thousands of Palestinians on Wednesday marked the 46th anniversary of Land Day with protests and demonstrations reiterating their continuing determination to oppose Israeli occupation.

It commemorates the day on March 30, 1976, when Israeli police officers killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel and injured 49 who were protesting against the Israeli government’s expropriation of 21,000 donums of Palestinian land. A donum is a local measure of land area equivalent to about 900 square meters.

Land Day has been established as a major commemorative date on the Palestinian political calendar and an important annual event in the collective narrative of the Palestinian people.

In the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, thousands of Palestinians attended a massive demonstration, including leaders of national and Islamic groups. Participants raised Palestinian flags and released balloons featuring images of Palestinian “martyrs,” including the perpetrators of recent attacks in Israel.

“The day is an important message to the (Israeli) occupation that emphasizes the importance of the struggle of our people. We continue their sacrifices with steadfastness,” said Maher Mezher, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

“We will continue to stand and support our people at home in facing the fascist policy of the occupation and are always ready to offer blood and sacrifices for our people. We warn the occupation against the continuation of its barbaric aggression against our people in the occupied lands.”

He called on all “patriots” to formulate a national program based on the elements of power, strengthen and expand it, begin a new stage of revival, leave behind stagnation and confront the normalization of the Israeli occupation, and enhance all forms of support and value for the Palestinian people, especially those in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

This year Land Day coincided with fears of renewed confrontation after three attacks in a week in Israel. It also came just a few days before the start of Ramadan, during which it is feared that the bloody events of last year will be repeated.

Palestinian citizens of Israel commemorated the anniversary of Land Day with a series of events, including the laying of wreaths on the tombs of “martyrs.” Activities were organized in Sakhnin and Arraba, and in Deir Hanna the day culminated in a march and a festival.

Muhammad Baraka, head of the High Follow-up Committee for Arabs in Israel, said the anniversary takes place this year amid a “fierce escalation on Arab lands” and that “the issue of land and housing tops the priorities of our problems, along with other urgent matters such as the escalation of crime and the continuation of racial-discrimination policies.”

Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said that Israeli authorities continue their “policy of land robbery and efforts to displace the Palestinian and Arab population, displacing them from their lands and demolishing homes, whether within the Green Line or in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the Syrian Golan.”

Palestinians view the commemoration of Land Day as not only a remembrance of historical events but as an element in its own right of the battle in a continuous war to restore Palestinian rights.

Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of political party the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News: “Land Day symbolizes the unity of the Palestinian struggle against the racist apartheid regime that poses a threat to all Palestinians.

“All attempts for normalization have collapsed due to the Palestinian resistance, which has proven that it is impossible to marginalize the Palestinian cause and that the Palestinian people will not give up their rights.”

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
Updated 30 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's wheat crisis worsened by funding delays

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
  • Slow administrative processes stymieing efforts to buy grain as prices soar, official says
  • But agriculture minister dismisses claims the country is facing a crisis
Updated 30 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s wheat crisis is being exacerbated by bureaucracy, as the price of the grain continues to soar, according to a senior official.

More than two weeks ago, the Cabinet granted the General Directorate of Grains and Sugar Beets an advance of 36 billion Lebanese pounds ($1.6 million) to buy 50,000 tons of wheat, which would have been sufficient to meet the country’s needs for a month. But the advance was never received as a decree was not issued.

“Since no decree was issued to allow the directorate to ask the central bank to convert the 36 billion Lebanese pounds into dollars, the minister of economy resorted to requesting exceptional approval from the Cabinet, which convened on Wednesday to obtain an additional amount,” Georges Berbari, the general director of grains and sugar beets, said.

“The administrative measures for the process of buying wheat take a long time. Meanwhile, international prices are rising. The amount allocated two weeks ago is no longer sufficient to purchase 50,000 tons of wheat,” he said.

“The situation is very stressful amid the decreasing wheat stocks. The important thing is to get any amount quickly, even if it will only secure 30,000 or 40,000 tons of wheat.”

Ahmad Hoteit, the president of the Association of Mills in Lebanon, said: “The Ukrainian crisis has begun to have repercussions on Lebanon. Wheat shipments may arrive next week at higher prices, and given the high demand, the country that pays more gets the wheat. We asked Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the central bank not to delay securing the credits.”

Lebanon consumes about 600,000 tons of wheat a year, of which 80 percent is imported from countries like Ukraine and Russia. But it is facing a severe financial crisis, prompting the state to gradually lift subsidies on dozens of vital materials, including fuel, medicine and flour.

Despite the problems, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan dismisses claims the country is facing a wheat crisis.

“The minister of economy has communicated with the U.S., Canada, Australia, India and other markets to import wheat from them,” he said.

“We are waiting for the central bank to open credits, and the ministry’s agricultural research department has warehouses ready for storage.”

The silos at Beirut port were traditionally used to hold Lebanon’s wheat and grain stocks but they were destroyed by an explosion in August 2020. As an alternative storage facility has yet to be found, imported wheat is now transferred directly from the port to mills.

Hoteit said he expected the price of a bundle of bread to rise in line with the increase in the cost of imported wheat and in the event that subsidies on flour were completely lifted.

The bread crisis is one of many being faced by the Lebanese people amid a financial collapse and lack of social protection. Even the planned Capital Control law, which is supposed to protect what is left of citizens’ money in banks, has become subject to a political tug-of-war.

Parliamentary committees removed the legislation from the agenda on Tuesday after numerous MPs rejected the draft.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund delegation headed by Ernesto Ramirez, the IMF head of mission for Pakistan, the Middle East and Central Asia, is currently in Beirut waiting to complete negotiations with Lebanon.

“We hope that a preliminary deal will be reached after two weeks of discussions,” Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, who heads Lebanon’s delegation to the IMF, told AFP.

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo
  • Joint statement issued calling for foreign fighters to leave Libya
  • Both sides agree to continue coordinating with regard to Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: In a joint statement on Wednesday, Egypt and Sudan stressed the need for foreign forces, mercenaries and fighters to leave Libya.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Lt-Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace on Wednesday.

The two sides stressed “the need to preserve Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity,” and affirmed “support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution, and for all Libyan parties to agree to move towards the future in the interest of Libya and its people without any dictates or external interventions, as well as the importance of supporting the role of Libyan state institutions and assuming their responsibilities.”

They also discussed Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, saying “a consensus was reached on the continuation of intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this context during the coming period, emphasizing the paramount importance of the water issue for the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples as a matter of national security.”

The two sides discussed the need for a legal, fair and binding agreement on filling and operating the dam in a manner that achieves the common interests of all parties.

The Egyptian side affirmed Cairo’s “full awareness of the delicate situation that Sudan is currently going through, and the need for joint action so that the current developments on the international arena do not affect efforts to support Sudan to achieve political, security and economic stability.”

Egypt said it will continue to send “aid packages and logistical and humanitarian support to Sudan, in addition to providing technical support to Sudanese cadres and activating all bilateral cooperation programs, based on Egypt’s unlimited support for Sudan in all fields and at various levels, as well as the close link to Egyptian and Sudanese national security.”

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Jordan king condemns 'violence in all forms', in Israel talks

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks
  • King expressed “Jordan’s condemnation of violence in all its forms, and the resulting loss of more innocent” lives
  • “Having Muslim leaders meet Jewish and Israeli leaders is an alternative to the abyss of hatred and bloodshed”: Herzog
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday condemned “violence in all its forms” in a meeting with visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog, following a spate of deadly attacks in the Jewish state.
A total of 11 people have been killed in three attacks in the space of a week in Israel, the latest of them on Tuesday.
Abdullah expressed “Jordan’s condemnation of violence in all its forms, and the resulting loss of more innocent” lives, a palace statement said.
He pointed to “the regretable attacks that have targeted civilians from both sides, including yesterday’s attack,” warning it was “the Israelis and Palestinians who pay the price.”
“This conflict has lasted a long time, and the resulting violence continues to cause much pain and offers a fertile ground for extremism,” he said.
Four civilians and a policeman were killed on Tuesday when a Palestinian assailant opened fire at passers-by in the town of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv.
Ahead of Ramadan, the Israeli president said that “we have to move toward allowing the performance of religious rites peacefully,” adding that “this is what we are discussing with Jordan,” according to the palace.
“Having Muslim leaders meet Jewish and Israeli leaders is an alternative to the abyss of hatred and bloodshed,” Herzog said, quoted by his office.
Herzog’s visit comes one day after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was in Amman, where he also met the king, in a bid to seek calm ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, starting in April.
Tensions flared last year during Ramadan between Israeli forces and Palestinians visiting Al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem, leading to 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas which rules Gaza.
Jordan, which established ties with Israel in 1994, has traditionally played the role of mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.
The kingdom also serves as custodian of the holy places in east Jerusalem, which Israel seized in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by most of the international community.
In his meeting with Gantz, Abdullah called on Israel to “lift all obstacles that could prevent (Muslims) from performing prayers” at Al-Aqsa and “prevent any provocations that could lead to escalation.”

