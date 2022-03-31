You are here

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries are set to meet on Friday at 1200 GMT (1400 Paris time) to decide on a collective oil release, a spokesperson for New Zealand's energy minister said on Thursday.


"The amount of the potential collective release has not been decided," the spokesperson for energy minister Megan Woods said.


The IEA called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday.


"That meeting will set a total volume, and per country allocations will follow," she said. 

 

Topics: economy International Energy Agency (IEA) OPEC opec + Russia Saudi Arabia UAE

Saudi Raydan Food Co.'s accumulated losses decrease to 46.7 percent

Saudi Raydan Food Co.’s accumulated losses decrease to 46.7 percent
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Raydan Food Co.’s accumulated losses decrease to 46.7 percent

Saudi Raydan Food Co.’s accumulated losses decrease to 46.7 percent
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia's most popular local food chains isn't doing well even as it reduced losses.

Raydan Food Co, which is known for its meat and rice dish reported its accumulated losses by end of 2021 hit SR158 million ($42 million) or 46.7 percent of the capital.



The company’s losses are mainly stemming from the decline in value of right-of-use assets, in addition to assets, as well as property, plant, and equipment values, it said in a filing.

In a separate announcement, the listed company said it managed to narrow losses by 63 percent to SR42 million in 2021, as sales rose following a dip caused by the pandemic last year.

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, dropping by 0.72 percent to $46,988.23 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,394.41 up by 0.33 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Ronin’s $615 million crypto heist

Axie Infinity, the popular online game linked to a blockchain project, has been hacked for nearly $615 million in cryptocurrency.

The theft took place on March 23 but was not detected until almost a week later, according to Ronin, a blockchain platform that lets users transfer crypto in and out of games.

During their attack on Ronin’s network, the hacker used stolen passwords - or private keys - to gain access to crypto funds, Ronin said in a blog post, following a series of attacks targeting machines connected to the network that help confirm transactions.

Ronin said the hack was discovered on Tuesday and that it was working with government agencies to bring the criminals to justice".

Hackers’ identities remain a mystery.

Topics: CRYPTO

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over several months to calm soaring crude prices.

Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8 percent, to $107.98 a barrel at 0317 GMT. The May contract expires on Thursday and the most actively traded June future was down $5.22 to $106.22.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.06, or 5.6 percent, to $101.76 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85.

US warns India on Russian oil purchase

Meanwhile, the US has warned India about snapping up Russian oil through spot tenders since the war broke out on Feb. 24, taking advantage of deep discounts as other buyers back away.

A significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to a “great risk” as the United States prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said.

The US official’s comment comes ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s two-day visit to New Delhi and during the ongoing visit of US deputy national security adviser for economics Daleep Singh to India.

India has purchased at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, compared with nearly 16 million barrels in all of 2021.

IEA’s ministerial meet to discuss oil supply

The International Energy Agency has called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday to discuss oil supply, a spokesperson for Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Thursday.

“The IEA has called an emergency meeting to be scheduled for Friday night Australian time,” the spokesperson said, adding that Taylor would be participating.

Meanwhile, New Zealand energy minister Megan Woods said the IEA meeting will decide on a collective oil release.

“The amount of the potential collective release has not been decided. That meeting will set a total volume, and per country allocations will follow,” said Woods.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil energy

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant
Updated 19 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant
Updated 19 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON/DUBAI: OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday the producer alliance which includes Russia is likely to stick to its existing deal to gradually increase oil production, a view echoed by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, were attending a joint technical committee meeting that advises OPEC+ on market fundamentals.

The full ministerial meeting will take place on Thursday.

Barkindo encouraged OPEC+ members “to stay the course” regarding the group’s decision, according to an OPEC statement.

He also said that OPEC+ members should remain “vigilant and attentive to ever-changing market conditions.”

OPEC+ replaces IEA numbers 

OPEC is considering whether to exclude International Energy Agency's oil production estimates, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed delegates attending the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. 

According to the Bloomberg report, ministers will discuss it on Thursday. 

Another delegate who also wished to stay anonymous revealed that the technical committee representing the broader OPEC+ alliance, on Wednesday, decided to replace the IEA numbers in its assessments of compliance. 

The new move from OPEC marks the culmination of months of argument between the IEA which represents the interests of major energy consumers, and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Meeting outcome

OPEC+ will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the talks told Reuters, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and others for more supply.

OPEC+ has boosted output targets by 400,000 barrels per day each month since August 2021. From May 1, that monthly target increase will rise slightly to 432,000 bpd.

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said on Tuesday the group should not engage in politics as pressure mounted on it to take action against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“We urge global leaders to ... once again ensure an unhindered, stable and secure flow of energy to the whole world,” Barkindo said in reference to recent market developments.

OPEC officials told the European Union that the bloc’s possible ban on oil from Russia would hurt consumers, OPEC sources said. 

 

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: Oil OPEC+ OPEC

Putin tells Scholz gas payments can continue in euros: Berlin

Putin tells Scholz gas payments can continue in euros: Berlin
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

Putin tells Scholz gas payments can continue in euros: Berlin

Putin tells Scholz gas payments can continue in euros: Berlin
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

BERLIN: The German government said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday that Europe could continue paying for Russian gas in euros and not rubles as previously announced.
German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Putin had told Scholz that payments from Europe next month “would continue to be in euros and transferred as usual to the Gazprom Bank which is not affected by sanctions.”
The bank would then convert the payments into rubles, Hebestreit quoted Putin as saying.
Hebestreit said in a statement that Putin had stressed in the telephone call with Scholz “which took place at his (Putin’s) request,” that “nothing would change for European contract partners” when the new system takes effect on April 1.
“Chancellor Scholz did NOT agree to this procedure but asked for information in writing to better understand this procedure,” Hebestreit stressed.
“What the G7 agreed stands: energy deliveries will be exclusively paid for in euros or dollars as it states in the contracts,” he said.
The Kremlin had earlier released its own readout of the conversation saying that Putin had told Scholz that Moscow’s demand that Europe switch to paying for gas in rubles should not “lead to worsening of contractual terms for European importer companies.”
Putin said last week that Moscow would begin only accepting rubles as payment for natural gas deliveries to “unfriendly” countries, including the members of the European Union.
He said the payment method was needed because the Russian central bank’s currency reserves have been frozen by the EU.
Germany on Wednesday raised the alert level under its emergency gas plan over fears that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make the payments in rubles.
Austria announced that it was following suit.
Speaking on behalf of the G7 energy ministers, Germany’s Robert Habeck said Monday that Russia’s request was a “unilateral and clear breach of the existing agreements.”
Habeck said payments in rubles were “unacceptable” and called on energy companies not to comply with Putin’s demand.
The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia would not immediately require its natural gas buyers to pay in rubles.
“Payments and deliveries are a time-consuming process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“It’s not like... what will be delivered tomorrow, must be paid for by the evening.”
On Thursday, the Russian government, its central bank and energy giant Gazprom are expected to present Putin with a new gas payment system that will be conducted in rubles.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

