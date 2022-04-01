You are here

Saudi economy to grow 7.7% in 2022: Jadwa Investment

Saudi economy to grow 7.7% in 2022: Jadwa Investment
Growth will help fund a current account surplus equal to 7.6 percent of GDP (Shutterstock)
Saudi economy to grow 7.7% in 2022: Jadwa Investment

Saudi economy to grow 7.7% in 2022: Jadwa Investment
Saudi Arabia’s economy is forecast to grow 7.7 percent this year fueled by the expansion of the Kingdom’s oil sector, according to a report from Jadwa Investment.

The investment management and advisory firm sees the oil sector increasing by 15.5 percent, but it also estimates the level of ‘non-oil activities’ to grow by 3.4 percent.

This will help fund a current account surplus equal to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product.

On a micro level, Jadwa’s report says consumer confidence in Saudi Arabia is at a record high and will likely lead to a spending boom in the coming months.

It made the forecast as it revealed the Kingdom’s non-oil Purchasing Managers' Index hit its highest level for three months.

The report said that February’s PMI saw a sharp rebound to 56.2.

When it comes to inflation in Saudi Arabia, prices in February rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year — the highest rise in eight months — and by 0.3 percent month-on-month. 

“Looking ahead, we expect rises in global food prices, as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to put upward pressure on food prices locally,” said the report.

The unemployment rate across the Kingdom declined to 11 percent in the final quarter of 2021, compared to 11.3 percent in the previous three months. 

Participation rates rose to 51.5 percent during Q4, compared to 49.8 percent in Q3, mainly as a result of higher female participation.

 

Topics: Jadwa Investment Purchasing Managers' Index Inflation

Moscow says firms’ foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia: Reuters

Moscow says firms’ foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia: Reuters
Updated 44 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Moscow says firms' foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia: Reuters

Moscow says firms’ foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia: Reuters
Updated 44 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Russian companies whose depositary receipts are traded abroad will be obliged to return to Russia, unless other solutions arise, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday, according to Reuters.

Several major Russian companies have listings abroad, which has always been a matter of prestige for them. But since Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, Western bourses have halted trading of Russian securities.

Holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies that are traded abroad can convert them into shares on the Russian market, Reshetnikov said.

“When shares here (in Russia) are much more expensive, there is no sense in trading them there. That is why our Russian shares, Russian companies will be obliged to return here unless another government decision is made,” Reshetnikov said.

The London Stock Exchange suspended trading in the depositary receipts — which represent shares in a foreign company — of Russian companies in early March after prices crashed to record lows.

In London, depositary receipts in Russia’s largest lender Sberbank fell to almost zero days after Russian sent thousands of its troops to Ukraine.

In Moscow, Sberbank shares in Moscow rose 16 percent to 152 rubles ($1.85) per piece in the past seven trading days after Moscow Exchange resumed trading after a nearly month-long hiatus.

The central bank said last month Russian stock exchanges will keep listings of securities of foreign companies with Russian roots even if they delist from foreign bourses. 

- Reuters

Topics: Russia

Israel and UAE agree ‘milestone’ free trade deal: AFP

Israel and UAE agree ‘milestone’ free trade deal: AFP
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

Israel and UAE agree 'milestone' free trade deal: AFP

Israel and UAE agree ‘milestone’ free trade deal: AFP
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel and the UAE said Friday they had agreed on the terms of a free trade agreement to boost commercial relations following their normalization of ties, AFP is reporting.

Israel described as “historic” the deal abolishing customs duties on “95 percent of the products” exchanged between the Jewish state and Gulf Arab country.

The 2020 normalization deal reached between the two countries was one of a series of US-brokered agreements known as the Abraham Accords, and trade between them last year totalled some $900 million, according to Israeli figures.

Talks for a free trade agreement began in November and were concluded Friday after four rounds of negotiations, including last month in Egypt between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the UAE’s de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“The good relations forged between our two countries are strengthened today by this free trade agreement, which will significantly improve economic cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of both countries,” Bennett said.

The deal was now “ready for signature,” the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi said.

“This milestone deal will build on the historic Abraham Accords and cement one of the world’s most important and promising emerging trading relationships,” Zeyoudi said.

Israel this week hosted a summit of top diplomats from the United States and three Arab states — the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco — with which it has normalized ties since 2020.

Sudan also agreed to normalize ties with Israel, although it has yet to finalize a deal.

Topics: Israel UAE trade

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has begun operating the largest fully manufactured electric induction motor in Saudi Arabia, as it aims to localize the industry.

The 10,000-horsepower engine will power the compressor at the onshore gas plant, which is responsible for feeding the Kingdom's main gas network, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi-made motor was fully manufactured by TECO Middle East Electricity and Equipment, located in Dammam 2nd Industrial City.

Aramco Chief Engineer Khalid Al-Qahtani described it as a turning point in the march of the electric motors manufacturing sector in the Kingdom, 

As well as the new electric induction motor, it has also been announced that Aramco will partner with NEOM's ENOWA Energy, Water and Hydrogen Co. in its first Hydrogen Innovation and Development Center, or HIDC in the region, in cooperation with research institutions, to produce and adopt clean and carbon-free synthetic fuels.

Located in the Research and Innovation District in OXAGON — the advanced and innovative manufacturing city in NEOM —  the HIDC is to launch in 2023. 

The center is set to accelerate the transfer of new technologies from laboratories and their use in the market, and the development of businesses related to hydrogen, production, and the use and transportation of green fuels, SPA said.

The center will also work on developing ENOWA plans with Air Products Co. Qudra, which specializes in transporting hydrogen molecules, to test advanced mobility solutions based on both hydrogen fuel cells and logistics solutions in NEOM .

The HIDC will attract talents from all over the world to live, work and innovate in a dynamic and modern ecosystem, according to Peter Terium, ENOWA CEO.

Projects to be carried out in the center include the establishment of a filling station and a center for distributing clean fuels to cars, buses and trucks that are free of emissions, as well as clean energy applications, taking advantage of the rapid commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell technology, OXAGON CEO, Vishal Wanchoo said.

Through cooperation with Aramco and Air Products and ACWA Power, the HIDC will be a reference for certifying hydrogen innovations, demonstrating the applicability of this technology throughout the Kingdom, and the world as a whole, he said.

The center will work on developing synthetic fuels through closer cooperation with Aramco, he added.

 

Topics: Aramco NEOM

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves
Updated 01 April 2022
Jana Salloum

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves
Updated 01 April 2022
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE and is helping to shape Dubai’s new virtual assets’ regulations, its regional head said.

This announcement comes after being licensed by Dubai’s new virtual assets regulator this month.

Binance’s links with the Gulf state have deepened in recent months as the UAE tries to style itself as the world’s new digital assets hub and develops regulation.

Bitcoin traded lower on April 1, at 01:42 p.m. Saudi time — falling by 4.46 percent to $45,151, while Ether went down by 4.08 percent to $3,275.

The $2.1 trillion crypto sector is still subject to patchy regulation across the world.

US sees high risks in crypto 

US listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients, according to Reuters.

But still, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.

There are “significant” technological, legal and regulatory risks associated with safeguarding crypto-assets and as a result they should be reflected as a liability on companies’ balance sheets, SEC said in its guidance.

The technological mechanisms behind crypto-assets’ issuance and transfer create significant increased risks including an increased risk of financial loss, according to the SEC. 

Companies should also disclose “the nature and amount” of crypto assets they are responsible for holding, and the underlying crypto assets should be accounted for at fair value, the regulator said.

Hackers just this week stole $615 million worth of cryptocurrency from blockchain project Ronin.

The US regulators remain undecided on how to treat cryptocurrencies, with regulators still discussing new rules for how banks should handle digital assets.

A top US banking regulator told banks on Thursday to be more vigilant about guarding against unlikely but extreme risk as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the surge in crypto trading has created a range of new financial threats.

Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, said depending on the outcome of the war in Ukraine, banks could face a number of “tail risks”, unlikely but extreme risk events.

Hsu also said he was worried that banks may wrongly believe they have hedged the risk of certain crypto positions, when they have not.

Europe sets more regulations to trace crypto transters

EU lawmakers backed new safeguards for tracing transfers of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Thursday, in the latest sign that regulators are tightening up on the freewheeling sector.

Two committees in the European Parliament jointly voted by 93 in favor and 14 against on cross-party compromises which crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. warned would usher in a surveillance regime that stifles innovation.

NFTs

In Taiwan, a group of puppeteers are looking to use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to help bring their traditional art form into the modern era and keep it relevant for a new audience.

Topics: Binance cryptocurrency

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Car rental firm Budget Saudi, will expand its operations and enter into new investments in the logistics services sector this year 2022, President and Group CEO Fawaz Danish revealed.

Budget Saudi’s short and long term car rentals have significantly improved since early October 2021, Danish told Argaam, adding that he expects the month of Ramadan to lead to a higher demand for domestic rentals.

The company's net profit was hit by the sales of used cars in 2021, as it has a large number of unutilized cars, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the company made an exceptional profit, Danish said.

Danish pointed out that the 2021 dividend payout at SR 1.9 ($0.51) per share was “solid”, implying the company has a robust balance sheet and strong cash flows, as there is no debt. 

Car rental companies were hit hard by the collapse of global travel that accompanied the pandemic in 2020.

The board of directors partially retained cash liquidity for new expansions, after the resumption of Umrah and Hajj season 2022, he said.

The governmental and quasi-governmental entities depend on car rentals rather than purchases under long-term contracts of up to four years, and short-term contracts for car rentals at airports and within cities, according to Budget Saudi CEO.

Government contracts are a decimal part of the company’s business, which witnessed accelerated growth, he explained.

Budget Saudi’s market share was steady at 25 percent. The company reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 219.9 million for 2021, a rise of 9 percent from the previous year.

Topics: Budget Saudi

