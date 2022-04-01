Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday: Saudi Supreme Court

RIYADH: Most of the world’s 2 billion Muslims will mark the first day of Ramadan on Saturday after an official sighting of the new crescent moon, the Saudi Supreme Court said on Friday.
The court offered congratulations on the advent of the holy month to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, all Saudi citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom, and all Muslims.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE said Ramadan would also begin there on Saturday, and in Oman it is expected to begin a day later. The starting date is determined by both lunar calculations and physical sightings of a new moon.
This will be the first year since 2019 that Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is observed without coronavirus restrictions.
The crescent signaling the start of Ramadan was sighted on Friday at Hautat Sudair in Riyadh by astronomers from Majmaah University’s Astronomy Observatory Department.
The individual who first observed it was renowned Saudi astronomer Abdullah Al-Khudairi. The head of the Observatory Department at the university, he is known among his peers for his expertise in astronomy and his role in sighting the Ramadan crescent each year.
Although advanced telescopes are in use at the site, Al-Khudairi relies on his eyes alone. His colleagues have said that his vision is extremely acute and on Friday this proved to be the case once more as he spotted the new moon before anyone else. His sighting was confirmed by others using telescopes
“It’s right in front of your eyes, can’t you see it?” he was heard saying. “In the era of the Prophet, peace be upon him, there were no devices like there are now. These are among the blessings of God that we praise and thank Him for. Sighting with the naked eye was the basis for sighting the crescent back then.”
Preparations for the sighting began early in the afternoon as advanced telescopes and cameras were set up and trained on the horizon. People gathered around to observe the methodical approach of the astronomers as they adjusted and fixed the focus of their devices.
Hautat Sudair has been the location used for the sighting the new moon for many years, Al-Khudairi told Arab News.
“This place is far from urban areas, agricultural areas, industrial areas, far from pollution,” he said. “It’s high above sea level, about 900 meters. The land is solid and not subject to excitation.
“It was chosen years ago by King Saud University after we signed a memorandum of cooperation. The region is distinguished not only for moon sighting but for all kinds of astronomical observations.”
Wind speeds were very low in the area, at about 4 kph, which significantly decreased the chance of gusts stirring up dust clouds that might obscure the view of the new moon.
After the sighting and confirmation of the crescent, the gathered astronomers congratulated each other and signed a document as witnesses to the 1443 Hijri Ramadan crescent.
The sighting of the crescent moon is an important component of Islamic astronomical ephemeris, as the Hijri calendar follows the lunar cycle, with a new crescent signaling the start of each month.
Ramadan rituals' welcome return in Makkah and Madinah after two years
Communal itikaf and iftar allow secluded prayers and meals for breaking the fast
2,000 permits have been issued to those wanting to donate food for worshipers
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah will again allow customary communal Ramadan rituals including itikaf or secluded devotion, and iftar suppers — a return to normalcy welcomed by citizens and residents.
The decision was announced on March 22 by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, on Twitter @ReasahAlharmain: “We are glad to announce the return of Itikaf in Haramain (two sanctuaries). It will be applied according to specific criteria, and permits will be available through the official website of the presidency soon.”
Itikaf takes place over the last 10 days of Ramadan when worshippers go into seclusion and devote their time to prayer and reading the Qur’an. It starts from the sunset of the 20th day of Ramadan and ends when the Eid moon is sighted. In itikaf, worshipers live and sleep in the mosques and only leave for ablutions.
Layla Nagadi, a 59-year-old Jeddah resident, has been observing itikaf for over 15 years. “Nothing equals itikaf in Makkah, where you can dedicate the last 10 days of Ramadan for worship only.”
“I was very happy when Al-Sudais announced the return of itikaf this year, I will be among the first people to apply.”
Before COVID-19, worshipers were welcomed at the two holy mosques for iftar by philanthropists who provide iftar sufras or meals at specific locations. The distribution of iftar meals was allowed last year in Ramadan but this year on Jan. 13, Al-Sudais announced the return of communal iftar sufras at the two mosques.
Two thousand permits have been issued to those interested in this form of charity. For some Saudi families, providing iftar meals at the same spot in the precincts of the mosques, have been passed down through the generations.
Shatha Jaylan, 30, from Madinah, told Arab News that she and her family have provided iftar for years near the Al-Rawda door. “We have been serving iftar meals in (the) Madinah haram for nine years in the ladies’ section. It is a collaboration between my father and my aunty as they both really appreciate the spirituality of (the) haram during the holy month of Ramadan.”
Those families, who received their permits, said that they start preparing for iftar two weeks prior to Ramadan, which is part of the enjoyment. “We provide yoghurt, shouraik bread, duggah (Madini mixture of condiments), different types of dates such as rutab and sukkary, Zamzam water bottles, Saudi coffee, and tea.”
“I (personally) used to serve iftar for visitors for three years in a row every Ramadan season; we used to prepare everything in the morning so we could bring (it all to the) haram by Asr prayer to avoid the peak hour,” Jaylan said. “It is really important to get everything set up so visitors can enjoy their meals.”
Jaylan said that like other people providing meals, she also hires workers to help with the preparation and serving, usually unemployed people seeking work. However, this year Jaylan said her family would not organize any meals so that others could be given a chance to do so.
“Once we heard the announcement of the return of iftar meals we were extremely happy, however, we did not renew our membership this year as there were new rules and regulations that were a bit different,” she said. “Providing iftar, gaining hasanat, going to (the) haram every day might sound nice and fun, but it is a huge responsibility.”
“My aunt, cousins, and I used to stay in (the) haram from (the) afternoon till (the) evening every day for one month. It is not easy as once the visitors leave, we (had) to collect the plastic mats, leftovers, and disposable utensils. It is a big effort, but one honest dua from visitors wipes all the tiredness away,” she added.
Meanwhile, the general presidency is set to launch several programs to provide services for worshipers during Ramadan. Over 12,000 workers will be serving in Makkah’s grand mosque, with the third expansion used at full capacity.
Crowd control measures have been instituted, with prayer areas designated for people with disabilities and the elderly.
There were lively discussions on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, after a video appeared of a schoolboy asking the education minister to suspend school in Ramadan
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Education’s recent decision to keep schools open during Ramadan has divided people in their response.
Under the newly announced three-term academic year — replacing the previous two-semester year — Saudi students will continue going to school for the 24 days of the holy month, before a 12-day Eid vacation. The last time schools in Saudi Arabia were open during Ramadan was nearly 15 years ago.
Nearly a week ago, the ministry approved flexible timing in schools for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, with the schooldays to start between 9 and 10 in the morning and class hours to be 35 minutes.
The ministry also granted the education departments in all the regions the right to decide when school days start, However, it said they must coordinate with the concerned government authorities in their own regions or governorates. It also announced that the Eid Al-Fitr vacation for students would begin on April 26.
There were lively discussions on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, after a video appeared of a schoolboy asking the education minister to suspend school in Ramadan.
During the opening ceremony of the third School League, a nationwide tournament for discovering talents, the student asked the Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Asheikh, if it was possible to stop schools during Ramadan. The minister said it wasn’t. The child failed to convince the minister with his comment that ‘‘it’s exhausting.”
“A Ramadan school day is like any other school day,” the minister told him.
The short conversation between the top education official and the 11-year-old went viral on the Internet, provoking differing opinions.
Some people demanded a suspension of schools during Ramadan as they feared it would bring about poor performance from both the teachers and their students. They said the decision would affect the overall outcome of the educational process if the ministry insisted on putting it into effect.
Abdulsalam Al-Muneef, a columnist at Makkah newspaper wrote: “Both teachers and students agree that studying in Ramadan constitutes an obstacle in the educational process in one way or another for the two sides.”
The columnist said that the education ministry was keen on the quality and outcome of its educational system.
“Some may justify the necessity of studying in Ramadan based on illogical considerations, especially when comparing the students today to those of three decades ago. Several factors must be considered when making such unfair comparisons,” he said.
Others said that leaving a gap in the educational system was unacceptable but called for remote learning using the ministry’s digital capacities.
“The ministry has repeatedly claimed that the Madrasati platform was a success during the pandemic. Why wouldn’t our children continue learning through this ‘effective’ platform?” Mohammed Abdurrahman, a father of four students, said to Arab News.
“This way, our students can continue their education and enjoy the spirituality of the month with their families,”
Basim Felimban, a father of two intermediate school students, said that Ramadan and work are never in contradiction.
Recalling the time he was a student in Taif 28 years ago, Felimban said it was a joy.
“We used to have suhoor (pre-dawn meal), perform Fajr prayers, and have nearly a three-hour sleep before heading to our schools. The students’ behavior in a Ramadan school day is generally characterized by calmness and tranquility. The loud noises some students normally make disappear in Ramadan,” he said.
Qur'an recital, call to prayer competitions to air on first day of Ramadan
The competition, which began its early stages in 2019, aims to showcase beauty in recitations of the Qur’an and the call to prayer
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The countdown to the final stage of competition has begun in the Etr El-Kalam (Perfume of Kalam) program, focusing on Qur’an recitation and the call to prayer, which will be broadcast on the Saudia TV channel.
Organized by the General Entertainment Authority, the competition is scheduled to start on the first day of Ramadan.
“More than 40,000 people applied from different countries of the world, and 36 participants qualified. It will be launched in the blessed month of Ramadan and broadcast on the Saudia TV channel,” tweeted Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of directors of the GEA.
The competition, which began its early stages in 2019, aims to showcase beauty in recitations of the Qur’an and the call to prayer.
About SR12 million ($3.2 million) in prize money is on offer — one of the largest financial awards in talent competitions around the world.
The prizes for the most beautiful Qur’an recitation are divided as follows: First place will receive SR5 million, second SR2 million, third SR1 million and fourth SR500,000.
In the call to prayer contest, the winner will receive SR2 million, followed by SR1 million for second place, SR500,000 for third and SR250,000 for fourth.
Famous Qur’an reciter Fawaz Al-Kaabi said that competitors will face several important challenges, including observing the provisions of intonation, letter exits, endowment and beginnings, which must be reviewed by experts before competitors take part in the event.
Al-Kaabi, who is also a teacher at the Holy Qur’an Memorization Society in Al-Ahsa, told Arab News: “One of the benefits of the competition is to break the barrier of fear and dread in a person from the audience, which contributes to enabling him to speak, read and express with better and better fluency day after day.”
The competition is distinguished by its precise criteria and a jury that enhances competitiveness, with qualification stages through which top talents reach the final stages.
The jurors are specialized in judging Qur’anic competitions. Judges include muezzins from the Two Holy Mosques, key Qur’an reciters from around the world and famous international competition assessors.
Muslims use the Islamic Hijri calendar to mark the beginning of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha, and Hajj
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: More than a billion Muslims around the world are preparing to welcome the month of Ramadan, which will begin the day after the sighting of Ramadan’s crescent moon.
Each month a new moon indicates the beginning of the lunar cycle, and traditionally the start of the holy month is determined by the lunar calendar.
Muslims use the Islamic Hijri calendar to mark the beginning of different occasions such as Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and the Hajj season.
The calendar is determined by the cycle of the moon and consists of 12 months that follow a 29 or 30-day cycle.
According to NASA, the moon takes about 27.3 days to orbit the Earth to complete a revolution, but it takes 29.5 days to change to a new moon again.
Astronomers will soon be scanning the sky to look for the absence or presence of the crescent moon, which indicates the continuation of Shaaban, the month preceding Ramadan or the beginning of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic Hijri calendar.
In Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court usually announces the start of Ramadan month to the public, after the sighting of the crescent moon is confirmed by an observation from a team of astronomers.
Speaking to Arab News, astronomer Mohammed Al-Taqfi explained that the signs that indicate the entry of the first day of Ramadan are through astronomical calculations of the houses of the moon.
“Following the houses of the moon mathematically is through a capable observer who can determine the entry of the beginning of the month and determine precisely the timing of the sunset, because he knows the 28 houses of the moon, and follows it every month throughout the lunar or the Hijri year,” Al-Taqfi said.
Throughout history, the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon was achieved via the naked eye. Today, it could be achieved using telescopes, binoculars and modern astronomy, as well as the naked eye.
“In the past, the sighting of the crescent depended on the naked eye of people with sharp vision and taking the testimony of two trusted witnesses, which would be legally recorded. This is set in a report prepared by a committee of each country’s court, after which the announcement is circulated that the month of Ramadan has entered that country.”
“Nowadays, sighting the crescent moon is done either by the naked eye if possible, or by using modern technologies such as telescopes or binoculars, which the use of it was allowed by the jurisprudence to confirm the sighting of the crescent after having relied on the naked eye, and it is then also announced by a committee of each country,” Al-Taqfi said.
The sighting of the Ramadan crescent could face multiple astronomical or weather conditions that could hinder its visibility.
“If the moon sets before the sun during the appendix stage, or if the crescent sets within the twilight during the investigation time, or if the crescent sets in less than a minute or two at the time of the investigation . . . then these difficulties could hinder the visibility to see the crescent,” Al-Taqfi said.
Dust covering the sunset, increased humidity and cloud density are among other factors that could limit the sighting of the crescent, he said.
If the sighting is confirmed, then the new month begins, which dictates the start of the holy month, but in the case of failing to witness the crescent on the 29th of Shaaban due to any of the conditions, Ramadan will not start until after the 30th day of Shaaban.
“If these factors take place, which hinders the visibility to observe the Ramadan crescent, then the sighting of the crescent moon is confirmed by completing the 30-day cycle,” Al-Taqfi said.
Most countries follow Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting for a unified Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.
Meanwhile, the traditional moon-sighting methodology that is followed to determine the start of Ramadan can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.
“Countries worldwide differ in their timing based on the position of each country on the Earth’s longitude. And therefore they are not united in entering the sighting of the crescent in one hour.
“The country in which the sun sets, you should start investigating one hour before the sunset in order to follow (see) it first, and then immediately after the sunset in 11 to 28 minutes intervals, which is sufficient (time) to sight it (the crescent) with the naked eye or through regular or digital telescopes.
“Thereafter it would be possible to confirm the sighting of the crescent moon through eyewitnesses supervised by the Islamic Shariah court of each country,“ Al-Taqfi said.
When the month of Ramadan ends, the festivities of Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated among Muslims around the world.
Similar to Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr will only begin with the sighting of the crescent, which marks the end of Ramadan month and the start of the month of Shawwal, the tenth of the Islamic Hijri calendar.
Saudis gear up to celebrate first Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions
Thanks to mass vaccination campaign, people are free to observe Ramadan the way they used to before the pandemic
Just in time for Ramadan, Saudi authorities dropped most COVID-19 travel restrictions and social distancing measures
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Two years ago, at the height of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims around the world were forced to observe the holy month of Ramadan under lockdown.
They were deprived of the chance to spend time with their extended families and enjoy the tradition of breaking the fast together, to say nothing of the opportunity to make the pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah.
Now, thanks to the protections offered by mass vaccinations, many precautions have been relaxed, including social-distancing rules, travel bans are being lifted, and a semblance of normality is beginning to return to daily life. As a result, many Muslims around the world will, for the first time since 2019, once again be free to observe Ramadan in the ways they are used to.
The holiest month in the Islamic calendar is to begin this year on April 1. As usual the exact date will not be known for sure until a committee of astronomers and advisers observe the crescent moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, Muslims will begin a month of daytime fasting.
No one suspected on the final day of Ramadan in 2019, June 3, that the pilgrims who had gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to perform the Taraweeh prayers would be the last to do so during Ramadan for quite some time.
Nine months later, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the novel coronavirus outbreak that initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan had become a full-blown global pandemic. Governments worldwide soon began to respond by imposing stringent controls on freedom of movement and social interaction.
The Saudi Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on March 2 that year. The Saudi patient, who had traveled from Iran via Bahrain over the King Fahd Causeway, was immediately quarantined.
The ministry dispatched infection-control teams to trace and test anyone he had been in contact with. Two days later, a second Saudi tested positive for the virus and soon cases of COVID-19 began to increase rapidly across the Kingdom, as in many other countries.
On March 6, a photograph of the circular courtyard in Makkah’s Grand Mosque went viral on social media. Normally packed with worshipers clad in white robes circling the Kaaba, the dish, as the courtyard is also known, was empty, lifeless and still — completely deserted except for a few security guards.
The depressing image seemed to encapsulate the severity of the rapidly escalating health emergency.
“The sight of that empty courtyard was a reality check,” Sanaa Abdulhakeem, 72, a retired Saudi educator, told Arab News.
“Never in my life have I seen the mosque empty. I was born right across from the mosque in Makkah and have lived all my life near it. It’s a place that is always buzzing with life. A hush falls over it only when worshipers are praying in unison with the imam.”
Pandemic restrictions meant that Abdulhakeem and her relatives were forced to break with a cherished family tradition of welcoming and feeding visiting pilgrims. She is excited about resuming this charitable activity this year.
“Every year, my sons and grandsons head to the mosque’s outdoor courtyards to distribute hot meals, dates, water and laban,” she said. “We all pitch in together, and their father and I oversee the process of packaging.
“It is a family affair that we weren’t allowed to experience for two years and that was difficult. How can you cut a 35-year-old habit that grew into a family affair?”
INNUMBERS
* 750,589 COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia since the pandemic began
* 9,042 deaths related to the disease reported in the Kingdom
* 62m doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country
Source: Reuters COVID-19 Tracker
On March 6 this year, Saudi authorities announced the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions and that social distancing is no longer required in public places, including the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque.
The next day, hundreds of pilgrims gathered to perform early-morning prayers together at the Grand Mosque, standing shoulder to shoulder for the first time in many months.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for; we can go about our rituals and traditions this Ramadan and we hope this will be the last we hear of COVID-19,” said Abdulhakeem.
“In the grand scheme of things the timing couldn’t be better, with Ramadan right on our doorstep. I’m seeing my grandchildren for the first time in over two years. The house will be full again, with everyone under one roof on the first day of Ramadan. This could be the end of COVID as we know it.”
Saudi authorities also recently announced the lifting of a ban on flights to and from 17 countries previously deemed high-risk locations owing to domestic instability and high COVID-19 infection rates. In addition, travelers are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, to quarantine after arrival, or to take a PCR test before departure or arrival at any of the Kingdom’s entry points.
As part of its efforts to control crowd sizes and ensure a trouble-free pilgrimage, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that Muslims who want to perform Umrah or pray in the Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque will still need to apply for permits through the Eatmarna or Tawakkalna apps. Face masks will continue to be mandatory.
For observant Muslims, Ramadan is a month of fasting and prayer but also an occasion for spending more time with extended family. Homes are often decorated with strings of twinkling fairy lights, doorways are adorned by lanterns, and bright red and blue oriental-themed banners hang across living room and dining room ceilings. Some families give their homes a complete Ramadan makeover, including traditional red, patterned fabrics, in preparation for guests.
“This year, Ramadan will be extra special as not only will my mother be visiting, but my uncles and cousins will also be arriving from Egypt to perform Umrah and stay at my place for a few days,” Najia Jamal, a 29-year-old Saudi-Egyptian mother of two who lives in Jeddah, told Arab News.
“My mother’s pulling the strings this year; the decorations were delivered early, with instructions. I bought all their favorite foods and prepared a broad menu filled with the most delicious Saudi dishes.
“The most unusual item I received from my mother’s care package is a traditional jar of foul (fava beans) bought specially from one of Cairo’s old neighborhoods where all sorts of Ramadan goods can be found.
“It’s a celebration of its own sort. I don’t know of a single household that is not going all out with decorations and giving each other Ramadan gifts, such as lanterns or dates or decorating kits for children.
“The good news has made us forget that COVID-19 is still a threat. It’s become a minor concern now. It’s time to embrace the month without fear and share the love with family.”
Jamal’s aunt, Gawdat Hafez, a retired Saudia Airlines employee in Cairo, said she hopes to surprise her niece with a customized lantern from a famous seller in Cairo’s Sayyida Zainab neighborhood.
“It’ll be good to see my niece again and bring her a taste of home,” she told Arab News. “It’s the month of giving, unity and family bonding and a time to put the past two years behind us.”