Saudi Arabia, Middle East invest heavily in solar power, says Nextracker executive

Saudi Arabia, Middle East invest heavily in solar power, says Nextracker executive
Nextracker was also selected to provide its smart solar trackers and TrueCapture technology for phase one of the Sudair Solar PV Plant, Saudi Arabia’s largest solar power plant currently under construction in Sudair. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 April 2022
Ousama Habib

  • US company building is helping regional countries reduce dependence on traditional sources of energy
RIYADH: A leading US solar power company is building several renewable power plants in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East as part of efforts to reduce dependence on traditional and costly sources of energy and decrease carbon emissions.

“We were fortunate to win our first 405-megawatt project in Saudi Arabia which we secured in 2018. This project has become a flagship in the Kingdom and this is really an example of a solar tracker project with excellent performance,” Marco Garcia, chief commercial officer at Nextracker, told Arab News.

Nextracker was also selected to provide its smart solar trackers and TrueCapture technology for phase one of the Sudair Solar PV Plant (450 MW), Saudi Arabia’s largest solar power plant currently under construction in Sudair.

When complete, it will provide clean energy to meet the needs of 185,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions in the Kingdom by 2.9 tons annually, according to the company.

The Sudair Solar PV IPP Project is developed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) through its subsidiary Badeel/WEHC, Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power.

“The consortium partners have entrusted the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with the renewables arm of global construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T),” according to the company.

“The use of local manufacturers for Sudair’s steel production needs will also have significant economic impact,” Garcia said.

Nextracker works with local Saudi steel manufacturing partners for the installation of domestic solar projects as well for steel export to support the development of solar projects around the world.

He stressed that this project in Saudi Arabia has created more than jobs in the Kingdom. “Not only was there were additional job creation, we are using Saudi made steel tubes and trackers that were made in the Kingdom by our partners. So that’s very exciting. In addition, there’s technology with bi-facial modules that will be mounted on the Sudair tracker project,” Garcia explained.

In 2021, Nextracker exported more than 20,000 tons of Saudi steel valued at more than SR112.5 million ($30 million) to help support the installation of the company’s NX Horizon and NX Gemini smart solar trackers at new solar plants in numerous countries, including the US.

It also used local steel manufacturers for all steel required to support the installation of Nextracker solar trackers and technology at the 405 MW Sakaka Solar Plant in Al Jouf, which was also developed by ACWA Power and consortium partners.

Nextracker, which is considered the leading company in the world in terms of solar power plants, has been steadily expanding its operations in many Arab countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt.

“We’ve been in business now nine years and we have achieved over 60 gigawatts of solar tracker projects around the world,” Garcia pointed out.

Although Nextracker was founded in 2013 only, it nevertheless focused on the Middle East region in 2016 and 2017 and managed to sign several contracts to build solar power plants in these countries.

“We will also deploy true capture software, which is an energy enhancing software that allows us to produce more energy. Eliminating row to row shading in the morning and afternoon, and also performing, producing more energy during diffuse light hours,” Garcia informed.

He was not able to comment on the actual cost of the two projects in Saudi Arabia.

The company’s executive stressed that the desert climate in some parts of the Middle Eastern countries allow the solar trackers to work perfectly well.

“So, when you have a desert landscape with light colored sand, the light bounces off, off the ground and hits the backside of the bi-facial modules and produces more energy,” Garcia added.

He also pointed out an important project that the company is doing in Dubai.

“We’ve already deployed the first third of that project. So about 350 megawatts that’s already deployed,” Garcia said.

He added that Europe, for example, is gradually trying to reduce its dependence on Russian gas through investing in renewable energy but admitted that it’s difficult to estimate when full reliance on solar power in this continent can be achieved.”

“And I do believe that Europe, let’s say, significantly reduced its dependence on Russian natural gas. How quickly that can happen, remains to be seen. But it’s exciting for the solar power industry. We will have more opportunities to deploy renewable energy in Europe,” Garcia said.

Tesla hits record deliveries in Q1 despite supply crunch; Lithuania halts Russian gas imports: NRG matters

Tesla hits record deliveries in Q1 despite supply crunch; Lithuania halts Russian gas imports: NRG matters
  • Japan is contemplating the expansion of a gasoline and other fuels-related subsidy to cushion consumers from rallying energy costs
RIYADH: Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are affecting countries and firms worldwide. Lithuania is seen halting Russian imports and securing domestic supply, while France is asking people and businesses to reduce their usage to avoid a power shortage.

Separately, firms such as car maker Tesla are reporting record deliveries in Q1, despite the existing supply crunch that has been exacerbated by the war.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Lithuania is planning to stop importing natural gas from Russia in order to meet local needs, making it the first European country to have cut dependence on Russian supplies, Reuters reported, citing the country’s energy minister.

That said, all-natural gas for the country’s local consumption is to be imported through the liquified natural gas terminal in the city of Klaipeda.

·France’s electricity grid manager has asked corporations and homes to slash consumption on Monday, amid high demand at a time when 50 percent of the country’s reactors are offline, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as projections indicate that while consumption on Monday could hit 73,000 MW, generation will stand at only 65,000 MW.

·Japan is contemplating the expansion of a gasoline and other fuels-related subsidy to cushion consumers from rallying energy costs, US News reported, citing the country’s industry minister.

If applied, the measure will be part of  a relief package put together by the Asian country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida to shield the economy from skyrocketing costs associated with fuels and raw materials.

Through a micro lens: 

·American electric vehicle company Tesla reported record deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 vehicles, despite a slip in production due to the supply crunch, Bloomberg reported.

Deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 310,048 vehicles, up 68 percent from the corresponding period a year earlier.

·American multinational oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil has received a green light from Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency to commence work on its fourth offshore oil project in the South African country, Reuters reported.

Also referred to as Yellowtail, the project is the latest out of 10 anticipated oil producing projects this decade.

As oil prices fluctuate, stocks open lower: Opening bell

As oil prices fluctuate, stocks open lower: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower on the first day of trading in April as oil prices continue to fluctuate, creating fears among investors.

As of Sunday 10:37 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, was down 0.18 percent maintaining its 13,000-point level, while parallel market Nomu shed 1.92 percent at 24,530.

Oil prices fell at the close on Friday, with Brent crude reaching $104.39 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate falling to $99.27.

Al Alujain Holding Corp. led the gainers with an increase of 9.89 percent, while Al Jouf Cement Co. led the fallers with a drop of 5.61 percent.

Also among the fallers, Yamama Cement Co. fell 1.23 percent, after signing a $426 billion financing agreement with SNB, while Al Jouf Cement Co. fell 5.42 percent.

Among the financial sector companies, Alinma Bank edged down 0.26 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.12 percent.

Pharma giants Nahdi Medical Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co. both rose 0.26 percent and 0.67 percent respectively.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading session 1.04 percent lower.

The shares of Jabal Omar Development Company jumped 2.84 percent, following the issuance of more than 225 million new shares on April 2 to the fund’s unitholders.

 

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. to provide cover for Saudi Aramco

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. to provide cover for Saudi Aramco
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco for a contract value exceeding five percent of the gross written premiums of the company for 2021.

The new agreement aims at providing insurance coverage for Aramco’s energy, property, motor, marine as well as other facets, according to a bourse statement.

The insurance coverage began on April 1, 2022.

Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4: sources

Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4: sources
Updated 03 April 2022
Reuters

Tesla is aiming to resume production at its Shanghai factory from Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said, as it expects to see its first batch of workers released from a lockdown the city imposed to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Production at the US automaker’s Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 as the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city’s Huangpu River where Tesla’s plant is located.

Still, Tesla’s resumption plans could change due to Shanghai’s evolving COVID-19 policies, one of the sources told Reuters.

Tesla had originally hoped to only halt operations for four days, but canceled production plans for Friday and Saturday after the authorities extended tight movement restrictions in the eastern half of the city. Virtually all of the Shanghai is currently under lockdown.

The seven-day stoppage marks one of the longest suspensions since the factory started production in late 2019.

Tesla manufactures 6,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y cars per week at its Shanghai factory, one of the people said.

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse
Updated 03 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed March higher, despite investors fretting over Russia’s war in Ukraine, which sent oil prices on a rollercoaster ride.

The main index, TASI, rose 3.9 percent on the month to 13,090 points. As for the parallel market, Nomu, it closed almost unchanged at 25,010.

TASI also witnessed a record high as it crossed 13,000 points for the first time since 2006, amid a strong earnings season for most major players.

In Thursday’s session, most Middle Eastern bourses were either flat or nudged higher, but Qatar’s QSI shed 0.2 percent.

Stock exchanges in Dubai, Egypt, and Oman closed almost flat, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi advanced between 0.1 and 1 percent.

Oil prices retreated at Friday’s close, with Brent crude reaching $104.39 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hitting $99.27.

Stock news

Saudi oil giant Aramco awarded a one-year contract to Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. to provide insurance coverage on energy, property, motor, marine, and others

Yamama Cement Co. obtained financing worth SR1.66 billion ($443 million) to improve financial efficiency, increase production capacity in a Riyadh plant, and finance working capital requirements

Saudi Cable Co., Advance International Co. for Information Technology, and Obekian Glass Co. are suspended from trading for one day after not disclosing their financial results during the specified period by the Saudi exchange

