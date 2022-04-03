You are here

  In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer

In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer

In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer
A woman watches over her child receiving treatment at the cancer ward of the Children's Hospital in Damascus, Syria, Monday, March. 7, 2022. (AP)
AP

In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer

In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer
  • Before the war, the Syrian government provided anticancer medication free of charge in its public oncology facilities
  • But since the conflict broke out in 2011, these services have been disrupted
AP

DAMASCUS: At the children’s cancer ward in a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus, children walk down brightly painted corridors, hooked up to IV needles delivering critical treatment into their bloodstream.
Nurses tend to babies and teenagers getting chemotherapy sit in reclining chairs. Other children, in a nearby playroom, draw and color to pass the time.
The beds fill up fast at the ward operated by BASMA, a private charity that supports children with cancer. Today, it is the biggest association across the war-shattered nation to offer full cancer diagnoses and treatment without charge — and for many among Syria’s impoverished population, it comes down to either that or no treatment at all.
More than a decade of war has brought Syria’s health care sector to its knees. With an ongoing economic crisis exacerbated by Western sanctions and a devastating currency crash, most families are struggling to survive.
Few can afford expensive cancer treatment. Hospitals, including Al-Bairouni hospital on the Harasta highway, just northeast of the Syrian capital, and the Children’s Hospital in Damascus, face severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment.
Before the war, the Syrian government provided anticancer medication free of charge in its public oncology facilities. But since the conflict broke out in 2011, these services have been disrupted. Around half of the country’s health care clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war, which has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population. Oncology care saw a rapid decline.
“The doctor told us medicine is in short supply and we would have to secure most of it ourselves,” said a woman from the coastal province of Latakia who identified herself by her nickname, Umm Hamzeh, meaning the mother of Hamzeh.
Her 14-year-old son was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer in children.
“Life is very difficult,” she added.
For her and many others, the BASMA-operated cancer units at Al-Bairouni and the Children’s Hospital have been a rare sanctuary in a country exhausted by war and poverty.
“They welcomed us immediately, from the first day, and took care of everything,” Umm Hamzeh said. In addition to treatment, the children’s wards at the Al-Bairouni hospital offer accommodation for parents of children from far away provinces, as well as psychological care for both parents and children.
“The ongoing conflict and economic downturn have taken a devastating toll on children’s access to health services in Syria for more than a decade, jeopardizing the lives of thousands with potentially treatable illnesses,” said UNICEF’s representative for Syria, Bo Viktor Nylund.
“Fighting and surviving cancer is no small feat in any country, but a conflict zone is truly the worst environment for children with cancer,” Nylund added. He spoke last month, after receiving cancer drugs for more than 4,000 Syrian children, a donation from the Kuwait Fund.
BASMA opened the first specialized unit to diagnose and treat children with cancer in 2008, working with only 20 inpatient beds and able to offer services to eight outpatients at Al-Bairouni. At the height of the war, the hospital overlooked a front line between government-controlled Damascus and rebel-held suburbs. Most beds were empty as cancer care declined.
Now, there are 38 beds available and the charity hopes to expand to 72 beds by the end of the year, according to Suhair Boulad, chairperson of BASMA, which provides free treatment to about 650 children with cancer every year.
“We are struggling a lot to get these medications but thank God at BASMA, we didn’t run out even one day,” Boulad said.
“Syrian children are like any other children. They have the right to receive full treatment as needed,” she added.

Topics: Syria

LONDON: The UAE has welcomed the announcement of an UN-brokered truce in Yemen and the halt of all military operations there and on the Saudi-Yemeni border, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed its support for all efforts made by the UN envoy to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region, and the importance of Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in achieving stability and security for Yemen, reiterating its commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity.
Bahrain praised the response of the leadership of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and said it hopes that it will constitute an important step as an opportunity to stop the war in Yemen, reach a comprehensive political settlement between the Yemeni parties, and return security, stability and peace to the country.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation praised the efforts of UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg, expressing hope that the truce would ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, and provide appropriate conditions for the Yemeni parties to reduce escalation and reach a comprehensive political settlement to the conflict.
Oman, Qatar, the Arab League and the European Union also issued similar statements welcoming the truce.
 

Topics: Yemen

Dinner tables turn green and white in Palestine on the first day of Ramadan

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Dinner tables turn green and white in Palestine on the first day of Ramadan

Photo/Supplied
  • In some Palestinian cities, especially in the northern West Bank, the tradition for the first day of Ramadan is food that is white in color, usually with yogurt one of the main ingredients
Updated 03 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Muslims around the world have been busy preparing for the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which brings with it the daily fast during the hours of daylight and related traditions surrounding food and meals.
In Palestine there is a tradition associated with the first iftar of the month, which is to serve dishes that are predominantly green or white. In practical terms, this often means recipes in which either molokhia leaves or yogurt are key ingredients.
Amal Al-Khalili, a housewife from Gaza, said that on the first day of Ramadan each year she prepares molokhia, a sort of stew made from the leaves of the same name. In years when the leaves are not in season during Ramadan, and so cannot be bought fresh, they are purchased in advance, preserved and stored.

We look at the month of Ramadan as a month that is all green, filled with goodness and reward, so I cook molokhia, which I learned to do from my mother.

Amal Al-Khalili, Housewife from Gaza

“We look at the month of Ramadan as a month that is all green, filled with goodness and reward, so I cook molokhia, which I learned to do from my mother,” said Al-Khalili. “Now my married daughters also cook molokhia on the first day of Ramadan.”
Molokhia is prepared in two main ways. In the first, the leaves are finely chopped and it is served with meat and garlic. In the second, the leaves are not chopped and is served with meat. The latter method is particularly popular in Lebanon. Plain white rice is traditionally served with the first method, while in the second, spices are added and the rice is yellow.
In some Palestinian cities, especially in the northern West Bank, the tradition for the first day of Ramadan is food that is white in color, usually with yogurt one of the main ingredients. Popular dishes include mansaf, a traditional Arab dish made of lamb that cooked in a sauce of fermented, dried yogurt and often served with rice or bulgur.
Alternatively, a stew made with yogurt and akoub is popular in Nablus and cities near the Jordan Valley. Ramadan this year coincides with the season for akoub, a thistle-like plant that is harvested from the plains of the valley. After trimming and cleaning, it is cut, fried and cooked in yogurt with meat or chicken.
Um Samer, a housewife and mother of six from Jenin in the northern West Bank, said: “We buy yogurt in advance, before Ramadan, due to of the increased demand for it at the beginning of the month because the majority of people use it on the first day, whether in mansaf or other meals.”
The Palestinians of central and southern Palestine make their Mansaf with jameed, which is a hard, dried form of yogurt made from sheep’s or goat’s milk. The people of the northern West Bank prefer to use fresh yogurt.
There is often a lot of discussion on Palestinian Facebook pages and groups about Ramadan meals and whether they should be white or green on the first few days of Ramadan. The green and white tradition is also common in Jerusalem, where many families serve molokhia or labnieh, a dish made with yogurt, meat and rice, on the first day, or the first few days, of the month.
“Ramadan begins in Jerusalem with white or green dishes in optimism that it will be a month of goodness and blessing.” said Halima Ghaith, a 66-year-old housewife who, along with her daughters-in-law, cooks for her family of 16 during Ramadan.
This means that maqluba, a very popular Palestinian dish comprising of meat, rice and fried vegetables, is often absent from dinner tables in the early days of Ramadan and instead is served later in the month.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine Gaza

Pace of electoral list announcements accelerates in Lebanon as deadline approaches

Pace of electoral list announcements accelerates in Lebanon as deadline approaches
Updated 02 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Pace of electoral list announcements accelerates in Lebanon as deadline approaches

Pace of electoral list announcements accelerates in Lebanon as deadline approaches
  • Most of the parties in power have announced their lists and alliances, but the opposition and independent forces are still forming lists and alliances
Updated 02 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Parties standing in the May 15 parliamentary elections in Lebanon are hurrying to draw up their candidate lists ahead of the Monday deadline for registration.

Campaigning for the elections is gathering pace as candidates visit their constituents across the country and their rhetoric becomes increasingly inflammatory.

Most of the parties in power have announced their lists and alliances, but the opposition and independent forces are still forming lists and alliances.

A voter in the Baalbek-Hermel constituency told Arab News that “Hezbollah mobilized all its electoral machinery and began touring the voters, wooing them in Beirut and its southern suburbs, in the Bekaa and the south.”

The voter added that party delegates “enquire about the number of voters in each house and whether they need transportation to reach the polling booth, and ask them to fill out a specific form to communicate with them.”

The voter, who declined to be named, also indicated that Hezbollah’s delegates were being challenged during campaigns. They said people were raising queries about how the party had benefited them during the last period of being in power, and that their situation had become worse.

“The same applies to other parties whose electoral machines face losing the voter enthusiasm.”

The elections may lead to a change in the balance of power in the new parliament, which will elect the new president to succeed Michel Aoun, whose term ends in October.

Hezbollah had tried to raise the bar of its electoral battle to a higher level to obtain a parliamentary majority.

On Saturday, during a tour of southern villages, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, accused “the accomplices who are working to sow discord and stir divisions in the ranks of our resistance environment.”

MP Wael Abu Faour, of the Democratic Gathering bloc, said that “there is an excessive targeting of the Progressive Socialist Party, and the war against it is almost global.”

Addressing his voters in the southern Bekaa region, Abu Faour said: “There is a clear project to create a parliamentary bloc in parliament that supports the forces of the ‘March 8 alliance’ (Hezbollah and its allies) among (PSP leader) Walid Jumblatt’s supporters, and this attempt will fail.”

A delegation from the EU made up of technical experts and election observers has been looking at preparations for the elections, as agreed with the Lebanese Election Supervision Commission.

Headed by Deputy Chief Observer Jaroslaw Domansky, the delegation held talks with the commission, led by Judge Nadim Abdel-Malik to discuss how they would carry out their work supervising the elections.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon parliamentary election

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo
  • Sufiyan Barhoumi was repatriated with assurances from the Algerian government that he would be treated humanely
  • Security measures would be imposed to reduce the risk that he could pose a threat in the future
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON : An Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years has been released and sent back to his homeland.
The Department of Defense announced Saturday that Sufiyan Barhoumi was repatriated with assurances from the Algerian government that he would be treated humanely there and that security measures would be imposed to reduce the risk that he could pose a threat in the future.
The Pentagon did not provide details about those security measures, which could include restrictions on travel.
Barhoumi was captured in Pakistan and taken to the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2002. The United States eventually determined he was involved with various extremist groups but was not a member of Al-Qaeda or the Taliban, according to a report by a review board at the prison that approved him for release in 2016.
US authorities attempted to prosecute Barhoumi but the effort fizzled amid legal challenges to the initial version of the military commission system set up under President George W. Bush.
In the final days of Barack Obama’s presidency in January 2017, a federal judge in Washington declined to intervene in the Pentagon’s decision not to repatriate Barhoumi, whose lawyer said he had expected his client to be released and that the prisoner’s family had begun making preparations for his return, including by buying him a car and a small restaurant for him to run.
The Justice Department said then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter rejected the release of Barhoumi on Jan. 12, 2017, “based on a variety of substantive concerns, shared by multiple agencies,” without going into detail.
The effort to resettle prisoners languished under President Donald Trump. The Biden administration is attempting again to reduce the number of men held at Guantanamo as part of a broader effort to close the facility.
Barhoumi’s release brings the total held at the US base in Cuba to 37 men, including 18 who have been deemed eligible for repatriation or resettlement in a third country.

Topics: US Algeria US Department of Defense

Guns largely silent in Yemen as factions stick to UN-brokered truce

The UN’s Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Friday announced that the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government agreed to a two-month truce. (AFP/File Photo)
The UN’s Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Friday announced that the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government agreed to a two-month truce. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 03 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Guns largely silent in Yemen as factions stick to UN-brokered truce

The UN’s Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Friday announced that the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government agreed to a two-month truce. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Two-month ceasefire started on Saturday, first day of Ramadan
  • Houthis must lift siege of Taiz because it’s a ‘form of warfare’
Updated 03 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

RIYADH: Fighting has largely stopped in Yemen’s key battlefields as rival factions stick to the UN-brokered humanitarian truce, local military officials told Arab News on Saturday.

The UN’s Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Friday announced that the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government agreed to a two-month truce coming into effect on Saturday, the first day of Ramadan.

The parties agreed to halt ground, air and cross-border strikes, allow oil tankers to enter Hodeidah seaport, permit flights to depart and land at Sanaa airport, and lift the siege of Taiz.

Local officials said that fighting and shelling between government troops and the Houthis have largely subsided in the central province of Marib and outside the city of Taiz, amid reports that the Houthis are still amassing forces in Marib.

“Fighting has stopped in Marib. There is a limited exchange of mortar and heavy gun fire and the enemy is deploying forces,” a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Arab News, adding that army troops and allied tribesmen were bracing for Houthi violations of the truce.

FASTFACT

Thousands have been killed since early last year in the province of Marib when the Houthis resumed a major offensive to seize control of the energy-rich city of Marib.

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed since early last year in the province of Marib when the Houthis resumed a major offensive to seize control of the energy-rich city of Marib, the Yemeni government’s last bastion in the northern part of the country.

Despite aggressive missile, drone and ground attacks on the city, the Houthis failed to take control of the city and suffered thousands of casualties.

Yemeni experts believe that the Houthis, who have long rejected many similar calls for a truce, were forced into accepting the latest UN-brokered ceasefire after failing to invade Marib.

In the city of Taiz, key battlefields were quiet on Saturday as the Houthis and army troops halted hostilities for the first time in years, but residents called on the Iran-backed militia to immediately lift its stranglehold on the city.

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a military officer, told Arab News by telephone that government forces stuck to the truce as the Houthis also halted shelling and attacks on the densely populated city. “There is relative calm on all fronts here in Taiz,” Al-Baher said.

The Houthis have laid siege to Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, for more than seven years, after failing to take control of the city’s downtown.

They positioned forces on the outskirts of the city, barring people from leaving or crossing into the city, and gunning down those who moved close to their positions.

Al-Baher said the siege should be lifted, in concert with the truce, because it has stifled the city and pushed thousands of people to the brink of famine. “The truce (is) meaningless if the siege of Taiz is not lifted. Siege is a form of warfare,” he said.

“The Houthis blocked Taiz’s roads with large rocks and sandbags and planted a huge number of landmines.” They were targeting all living things, including cats and dogs, he said.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis UN

Related

Update Yemen's legitimate government said on Friday it would take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open the airport in Sanaa and facilitate the release of oil ships. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Two-month ceasefire agreed in Yemen: UN envoy
UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that the parties to the conflict had responded positively to the UN’s proposal for a two-month armistice. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt welcomes Yemen truce

