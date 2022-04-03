You are here

Saudi Arabia's GAC approves acquisition of chocolate seller Bostani

Updated 14 sec ago
RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition has issued a no objection certificate to the acquisition of the chocolate manufacturer and seller Hala Bostani Trading Co. by Derayah Third Investment Co. and Derayah First Investment Co.

Derayah Third Investment Co. and Derayah First Investment Co. will acquire 24 percent and 6 percent of the firm’s total shares, respectively, it said in a statement. 

Since the beginning of 2021, the authority has approved 101 acquisitions which is the highest number of approved acquisitions within one year that the authority has achieved since its establishment. 

CAIRO: Despite the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain, revenues of Egypt’s Suez Canal increased by 20 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

The Suez Canal Authority recorded $1.7 billion revenue in the first quarter up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. 

“The navigation statistics in the canal during the first quarter of 2022 recorded a remarkable increase in the number and tonnage of ships transiting the canal, and it has not been affected by the repercussions of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis so far,” Osama Rabie, chief of the authority, said. 

The number of ships transiting the canal from January to March this year increased by 15.8 percent, to reach 5,303 ships, up from 4,581 ships during the same period last year. 

The net tonnage passing through the canal rose by 7.4 percent, recording 313.3 million tons, compared to 292 million tons during the past year. 

China is expanding its digital yuan trials to more cities, according to the Asian giant's central bank. 

Currently, the digital yuan trials are going on in 11 cities, and the central bank is planning to roll out the digitization trials in more regions. 

The People's Bank of China said the ongoing process of digitization trials will now focus on privacy protection and crime prevention. 

According to a Bloomberg report, digital yuan trials were carried out in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong’an, Chengdu, Shanghai, Hainan, Changsha, Xi’an, Qingdao, Dalian, and the closed-loop of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Now, the bank is planning to expand the trials to Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua. 

 

RIYADH: Stock exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council have recorded their biggest quarterly gains since 2009, propelled by a rally in the oil market.

MSCI GCC index, which captures the performance of indexes across the region, went up by 17.7 percent in the last quarter, according to a report by Kamco Invest.

Following the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a volatile energy market saw oil prices soaring to 14-year highs in early March, up 40 percent on a quarterly basis.

The war pushed capital markets into turmoil, but then again, a global-wide recovery was witnessed on the back of peace talks between both countries.

Propelled by gains in the materials and banks sectors, all GCC stock indexes ended the quarter higher, led by Abu Dhabi which surged 17.2 percent.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain were next, all posting gains between 15.4 and 16.4 percent. Dubai rose 10.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Oman advanced 1.8 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital, or SVC, and regional leader in seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs have launched a $40 million startup seed fund.

Over the next three years, the fund aims to back startups with growth potential, and provide over 20 startups each year with seed capital.

The fund’s size, which is around SR150 million ($40 million), will be utilized in the investment of early-stage startups operating in the technology and innovation sectors within Saudi Arabia.

Investment per company will range between SR750,000 and SR1.5 million.

The fund will also offer what is known as the Flat6Labs Riyadh Seed Program, which aims to help entrepreneurs to further develop their business skills, build their products, test market fit, enhance business models, and pitch to external investors.

“This startup seed fund was developed to foster the growth of the venture capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia at all stages, in an effort to fill a funding gap that resulted from the focus of venture capital funds and angel investors on investments beyond the seed stage,” a statement said, citing Nabeel Koshak, CEO of SVC.

The fund has a vision to help an estimated 180 entrepreneurs, create over 6,000 jobs in the Kingdom’s private sector, and facilitate the expansion of Saudi firms in the region.

The fund is also anticipated to raise the Kingdom’s digital economy’s share of GDP and increase the contribution of the non-oil private sector.

RIYADH: Indian tech giant Infosys halted its operations in Russia following accusations that co-founder NR Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, of profiting from the Putin regime. 

The company is “in the process of urgently closing down its Russian operation” and “relocating staff to other countries,” the Guardian newspaper reported citing a source at Infosys. 

The spokesperson declined to comment if the move was linked to the political pressure on Sunak. 

The UK government and Sunak, have stressed that British companies should pull out of Russia in order to “inflict maximum economic pain” on Putin’s regime, but he has refused to comment on his wife Akshata Murthy’s 0.91% stake in Infosys, according to the Guardian.

Earlier, the firm stated that it committed $1 million towards Ukrainian victims relief efforts and denied having active business relationships with Russian enterprises. 

Founded in 1981, the India-based multinational information technology firm provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services.  

