Bitcoin drops; Crypto adoption gains currency in 2021 – Crypto moves

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, dropping 0.49 percent to $46,058.95 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,493.62, up by 0.43 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
Crypto adoption hits a record in 2021
According to a new report from New York-based US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, nearly half of all cryptocurrency owners in the US, Latin America and the Asia Pacific bought digital assets for the first time in 2021.
After conducting a survey of nearly 30,000 people across 20 countries between Nov. 2021 and Feb. 2022, the report found that 2021 was a record year for crypto, driven mainly by inflation in countries with devalued currencies.
The report further found that 79 percent of people who owned crypto last year bought them for their long-term investment potential.
In contrast, people living in countries that have experienced currency devaluation against the US dollar were more than five times as likely to plan to purchase crypto as a hedge against inflation.
Only 17 percent of Europeans surveyed reported they owned digital assets in 2021, and just 7 percent of those who do not own crypto said they intended to buy it in the future.
Whether the adoption momentum can continue this year remains to be seen.
Saudi Arabia's solutions by stc to buy controlling stake in Egypt's Giza System for $158m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., also known as 'solutions by stc', signed a binding deal to buy controlling stake in Egypt's Giza Systems Co.
According to a bourse filing, the Saudi company will buy 89.49 percent of Giza Systems from Inergia Technologies for Information Systems, in addition to 34 of Giza Arabia, a subsidiary of Giza Systems.
The deal will be paid for in cash and is worth $158 million, the statement said.
It's subject to approval from the authorities in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the company added.
Oil Updates — Crude inches up, Japan may extend fuel subsidy
Germany said on Sunday that the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Oil prices inched higher on Monday as worries about tight supply persisted even as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations. A truce in Yemen sparked hopes that supply issues in the Middle East could abate.
Brent crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.09 percent, to $104.48 a barrel by 0427 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $99.30 a barrel, up 3 cents, or 0.03 percent.
Missiles hit Ukrainian refinery
On Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said missile strikes by its military destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities near the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa.
The ministry said Ukraine used the facilities to supply its troops near the city of Mykolaiv.
Japan may expand fuel subsidy
Meanwhile, the industry minister said that Japan may expand a subsidy program for gasoline and other fuels among measures under consideration to ease soaring energy costs.
The measure will be part of a fresh relief package which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his cabinet last Tuesday to put together by the end of April to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material prices.
“We are concerned that the weak yen, on top of escalated prices of oil and natural gas amid the Ukraine crisis, is hurting business activities and people’s daily life,” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a talk show on public broadcaster NHK.
More sanctions await Russia
Germany said on Sunday that the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, ratcheting up the already vast economic pressure on Russia over its invasion.
Russia’s economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States. Its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.
MENA region makes strides in digital assets as crypto scene heats up
From luxury fashion to travel to art, crypto is increasingly finding more acceptance
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Sara Hamdan
DUBAI: Crypto has gone mainstream within a very short span of time as the Middle East region is making major strides in digital assets with a slew of new regulatory measures.
From luxury fashion to travel to art, crypto is increasingly finding more acceptance across diverse industries, indicating that these new forms of digital currencies are here to stay.
With this space becoming bigger and bigger, it will continue to draw the attention of crypto enthusiasts.
Recognizing that these digital assets will only grow from here, the region is making necessary strides by introducing new mandates.
Dubai, for instance, adopted a new law to regulate virtual assets such as bitcoin and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and established an entity called the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. These are clear moves to legitimize a nascent industry and set the stage for growth.
“I see this as very positive news that will hopefully lead to massive adoption for digital assets in the region,” said Zina Ashour, co-founder and marketing director of iOWN, a regional tech company that invests in developing fintech solutions built on blockchain.
“This means that the regulators want to be part of the big movement toward digitizing the financial sector via blockchain and cryptocurrency,” she said.
Ecosystem
Similarly, FTX, a global crypto exchange, received an official license to operate in Dubai. This was closely followed up with an operating license granted to Binance, one of the largest crypto providers in the world that has also set up a headquarters in the emirate.
This series of steps come on the back of Dubai’s decision to launch the DMCC Crypto Center in June 2021. This was established as a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors.
The center is also expected to house a leading crypto advisory practice led by CV Labs, the entity behind the Switzerland government-backed Crypto Valley. The valley has previously spawned crypto leaders such as cardano and ethereum.
FASTFACTS
• The digital economy contributes about 4.3 percent of the GDP in the UAE, which is equivalent to 100 billion dirhams ($27 billion).
• There are more than 1,400 startups in the country, with 1.5 billion dirhams allocated to them.
• The emirate has 90 investment funds in the digital sector and 12 business incubators.
• The total value of startups in the country is estimated to be 90 billion dirhams.
“Crypto and blockchain technologies have an enormous potential to transform global trade and supply chains. This is one of the key drivers behind launching the DMCC Crypto Center,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer, DMCC, in a press statement.
“With the DMCC Crypto Center providing a progressive and supportive regulatory environment, a strong pool of industry talent, and an ecosystem that provides access to capital, resources and opportunities to crypto firms, we are perfectly placed to support crypto businesses from across the world,” he added.
Regulatory framework
Industry experts say the growing interest of non-regional platforms for local licenses can validate the size of the market opportunity in the region.
“From a regulatory perspective, we have reached escape velocity,” said Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis, a UAE-based digital asset trading exchange and platform.
She pointed out that there is momentum and a competitive dynamic among policy-makers and regulators to launch frameworks for Virtual Asset Service Providers, or VASPs.
Bahrain and the Abu Dhabi Global Market were the first to do so, with Dubai having just passed its Virtual Assets Law. The Emirates Securities Commodities Authority is the next.
Doudin explained that this trend is driven by two factors — the realization that Web 3.0 is upon us, adoption rates are high; and enabling Web 3.0 through balanced regulation will attract investment, create jobs, and position countries as centers of innovation.
“We expect to see other GCC and MENA markets follow suit over the next 12 to 24 months,” she added.
The BitOasis CEO highlighted that 19 out of 20 top crypto-markets (by weighted crypto activity) are in the emerging or developing economies. “So it’s not surprising that when a territory announces it has introduced a regulatory framework — as we are seeing across the UAE right now — there is naturally a surge of interest and investment,” she said.
From a regulatory perspective, we have reached escape velocity
Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis
Digital economy
The crypto expert estimates venture investment into the sector across the GCC will exceed $500 million this year alone.
Currently, the digital economy contributes about 4.3 percent of the GDP in the UAE, which is equivalent to 100 billion dirhams ($27 billion), according to the latest statistics from the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy. There are more than 1,400 startups in the country, with 1.5 billion dirhams allocated to them. The emirate has 90 investment funds in the digital sector and 12 business incubators. The total value of startups in the country is estimated to be 90 billion dirhams.
In fact, this heightened digital activity is not reserved for a niche group of blockchain aficionados alone; instead it’s spread across different industries. With the basic understanding of crypto growing among the masses, this will benefit most businesses in the long run.
Saudi beauty platform Kaya raises $2.6m in seed round
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi-based beauty ecommerce platform, Kaya, has raised $2.6 million in a seed round led by startup lab Revival Lab, with participation from investment firms Al-Dowayan Investment Company and Al-Sulaimaniya Investment Group.
Kaya is a marketplace for customers looking for beauty and personal care products that was founded in 2018.
The platform will use its funds to develop its digital infrastructure as well as its logistics services to support its expansion and growth plans.