Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market slipped on Sunday in response to a drop in oil prices in the previous trading session.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, shed 0.06 percent to 13,082 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.61 percent to 24,857.

Even as all GCC bourses recorded losses, Bahrain’s BAX bucked the trend, ending the session 0.5 percent higher.

Stock exchanges in Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait were down, with the Omani index witnessing the biggest drop of 1.9 percent.

Apart from the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 soared 2.9 percent.

Oil prices recovered in early Monday trading, with Brent crude and US WTI both adding 1 percent to $105.5 and $100.32 a barrel, respectively, at 9:13 a.m. Saudi time.

