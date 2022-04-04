You are here

Cognite, partially owned by Aramco, appoints Girish Rishi as new CEO

Cognite, partially owned by Aramco, appoints Girish Rishi as new CEO
Girish Rishi is the new CEO of Cognite (Cognite)
Girish Rishi has been named the new CEO of Norwegian industrial software firm Cognite, as company co-founder John Markus Lervik stepped down from the post. 

Rishi is the former head of US supply-chain software group Blue Yonder, which was bought last year by Japan’s Panasonic, in a $7.1 billion deal.

Lervik will now serve as the chief strategy and development officer, the company said on Monday. 

Saudi Aramco in February bought a 7.4 percent stake from oil firm Aker BP, in a deal that valued Cognite at just over $1.5 billion.

Controlled by Aker ASA, the investment firm of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, Cognite also counts private equity firms TCV and Accel among its shareholders.

Founded in 2016, Cognite makes software that helps read, connect and analyze large amounts of data, allowing customers companies to improve the operations and safety of industrial installations, such as oil and gas platforms.

RIYADH: Indonesia will introduce a 0.1 percent crypto tax from May 1, a senior Minister of Finance official has confirmed.

The levy will be charged on capital gains from crypto investments and value-added tax on crypto purchases, Bitcoin.com reported. 

“That’s right, 0.1% PPh (income tax) and 0.1% VAT (for crypto), all of which are final,” Hestu Saksama, director of tax regulations for the Ministry of Finance told CNN Indonesia. 

The Indonesian government has levied income tax and VAT on crypto purchases because the central bank, Bank Indonesia, and the Ministry of Trade consider crypto a commodity, not a means of payment, Saksama said. 

The VAT rate on crypto assets is well below the 11 percent levied on most goods and services in Indonesia, Reuters reported.

It added that the 0.1 percent income tax on capital gains matches that on shares listed on the Indonesian stock exchange.

RIYADH: Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk has acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social networking platform Twitter, to become the company’s biggest shareholder, Bloomberg reported. 

With a stake valued at $2.89 billion, the move has driven a 26 percent increase in the social media company’s shares in pre-market trading. 

Elon Musk now owns more than four times the shares of Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, who has 2.25 percent.

RIYADH: Turkey’s trade deficit has reached $8.24 billion in March, as a result of skyrocketing energy prices, according to Bloomberg.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are overpowering the government’s plans to support the lira with a substantial current-account surplus in 2022, the news site reported.

The quarterly deficit stood at $26.48 billion, 138 percent wider than the corresponding period a year earlier, Bloomberg added, citing data from the trade ministry.

Exports surged an estimated 20 percent to reach $22.7 billion, while imports increased 31 percent to reach $30.9 billion.

When compared to a year earlier, energy imports jumped 156 percent to reach $8.4 billion.

Together, the losses and high energy prices pushed Turkey’s inflation last month to a two decade high of over 61 percent. 

In addition, the Lira has been under significant pressure, and has seen significant falls in recent months, as the economy struggles.

RIYADH: Mexican global building material company Cemex is to drop its investments in Egypt and UAE by $10 million, according to Carlos Gonzalez, the CEO of Cemex Egypt and UAE.

The original plan had been to invest $20 million, but that will now be halved. 

This is mainly attributed to the supply chain crisis which may cause some investments to be postponed until 2023, Gonzalez disclosed.

Without the intervention of the Competition Protection Agency and the Prevention of Monopolistic Practices, a large percentage of companies in the cement industry would have gone bankrupt, the CEO revealed.

This comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine has directly and indirectly affected the cement industry in Egypt, he added.

The rallying energy prices and the increase in supply chain disruptions have hindered the procurement of raw materials required for the production of cement bags and spare parts for factories, he said.

As for the UAE market, it is still suffering from the lack of demand for cement which is still below pre-pandemic levels, he added.

Sales in 2022 are projected to fall between 3.7 and 3.9 million tons, Gonzalez stressed.

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced that eight companies have qualified for an exploration license at the Khnaiguiyah site in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Maaden, and Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., known as AMAK, are among the qualified bidders, the ministry said in a statement. 

The other companies are Alara Saudi Ventures, Moxico Resources, Norin Mining, Essel Mining & Industries, Vedante and Ivanhoe Electric.

Qualified companies will have a two-month period to complete the second phase which is submitting proposals and providing supporting documents.

The ministry is to hold a conference during April 2022 to give more information about the next phase of the licensing process.

Spanning over 350 square kilometers, the exploration area is one of the largest sites in the Kingdom. 

It includes huge mineral resources estimated at about 25 million tons of Zinc and copper.

