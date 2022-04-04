You are here

  Saudi Aramco's Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg
It is reported that the company's current plan is to sell a 30 percent stake owned by Jadwa Investment (Getty)
Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit is apparently planning an initial public offering aimed at raising over $1 billion, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Aramco has already appointed the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to advise on the offering. 

The sources, who wished to stay anonymous, also noted that the company’s current plan is to sell a 30 percent stake owned by Jadwa Investment. 

It was in 2007 that Jadwa acquired the stake in Luberef from Exxon Mobil Corp.

With the new move, Luberef will join the long list of several Aramco subsidiaries that are already listed on the Saudi stock exchange. 

These include Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co.

Topics: Luberef Saudi Aramco

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, with gains registered by several major companies, causing investors to fear missing out on what appeared to be a rising market.

As of the closing bell, Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.63 percent higher at 13,165, while the parallel market, Nomu, tumbled 1.66 percent to reach 24,445.

Shares in ACWA POWER Co. rallied 10 percent to lead the gainers, as it began construction on the world’s largest green hydrogen project in NEOM, with a $900 million contract.

Tourism Enterprise Co. led the fallers since the opening, falling 5.05 percent more.

Among the gainers, Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. rose 9.91 percent, and Elm Co. gained 8.30 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.23 percent higher.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 2.58 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.25 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. climbed 3.64 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. rose 2.28 percent.

Energy prices have continued to rise. Brent crude reached $106.37 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit $101.64 a barrel, as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Cognite, partially owned by Aramco, appoints Girish Rishi as new CEO

Cognite, partially owned by Aramco, appoints Girish Rishi as new CEO
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Cognite, partially owned by Aramco, appoints Girish Rishi as new CEO

Cognite, partially owned by Aramco, appoints Girish Rishi as new CEO
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Girish Rishi has been named the new CEO of Norwegian industrial software firm Cognite, as company co-founder John Markus Lervik stepped down from the post. 

Rishi is the former head of US supply-chain software group Blue Yonder, which was bought last year by Japan’s Panasonic, in a $7.1 billion deal.

Lervik will now serve as the chief strategy and development officer, the company said on Monday. 

Saudi Aramco in February bought a 7.4 percent stake from oil firm Aker BP, in a deal that valued Cognite at just over $1.5 billion.

Controlled by Aker ASA, the investment firm of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, Cognite also counts private equity firms TCV and Accel among its shareholders.

Founded in 2016, Cognite makes software that helps read, connect and analyze large amounts of data, allowing customers companies to improve the operations and safety of industrial installations, such as oil and gas platforms.

Topics: Cognite Aramco

Indonesian government sets crypto tax at 0.1%

Indonesian government sets crypto tax at 0.1%
Updated 19 min 21 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Indonesian government sets crypto tax at 0.1%

Indonesian government sets crypto tax at 0.1%
Updated 19 min 21 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Indonesia will introduce a 0.1 percent crypto tax from May 1, a senior Minister of Finance official has confirmed.

The levy will be charged on capital gains from crypto investments and value-added tax on crypto purchases, Bitcoin.com reported. 

“That’s right, 0.1% PPh (income tax) and 0.1% VAT (for crypto), all of which are final,” Hestu Saksama, director of tax regulations for the Ministry of Finance told CNN Indonesia. 

The Indonesian government has levied income tax and VAT on crypto purchases because the central bank, Bank Indonesia, and the Ministry of Trade consider crypto a commodity, not a means of payment, Saksama said. 

The VAT rate on crypto assets is well below the 11 percent levied on most goods and services in Indonesia, Reuters reported.

It added that the 0.1 percent income tax on capital gains matches that on shares listed on the Indonesian stock exchange.

Topics: cryptocurrency Indonesia

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2% stake

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2% stake
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2% stake

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2% stake
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk has acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social networking platform Twitter, to become the company’s biggest shareholder, Bloomberg reported. 

With a stake valued at $2.89 billion, the move has driven a 26 percent increase in the social media company’s shares in pre-market trading. 

Elon Musk now owns more than four times the shares of Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, who has 2.25 percent.

Topics: economy Twitter Elon Musk

Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs

Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs
Updated 45 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs

Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs
  • When compared to a year earlier, energy imports jumped 156 percent to reach $8.4 billion
Updated 45 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkey’s trade deficit has reached $8.24 billion in March, as a result of skyrocketing energy prices, according to Bloomberg.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are overpowering the government’s plans to support the lira with a substantial current-account surplus in 2022, the news site reported.

The quarterly deficit stood at $26.48 billion, 138 percent wider than the corresponding period a year earlier, Bloomberg added, citing data from the trade ministry.

Exports surged an estimated 20 percent to reach $22.7 billion, while imports increased 31 percent to reach $30.9 billion.

When compared to a year earlier, energy imports jumped 156 percent to reach $8.4 billion.

Together, the losses and high energy prices pushed Turkey’s inflation last month to a two decade high of over 61 percent. 

In addition, the Lira has been under significant pressure, and has seen significant falls in recent months, as the economy struggles.

Topics: economy Turkey lira Inflation Russia Ukraine

