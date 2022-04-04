Egypt healthtech platform O7 Therapy raises $2.1m seed round

RIYADH: Egypt-based mental health platform, O7 Therapy, has raised $2.1 million in a seed round led by capital firm Hikma Ventures, with participation from C-Ventures, Lotus Ventures, and other investors.
Founded in 2019, O7 Therapy is a tech-enabled therapeutic platform that supports clients from around the world in their mental wellness.
The business will use the funds to grow across the Middle East, as well as expand its client base, by supporting mental well-being, addressing different challenges, and advocating mental health.