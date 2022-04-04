You are here

  Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions
Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Updated 04 April 2022
Reuters

Updated 04 April 2022
Reuters

OSLO/LONDON: Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders urged further sanctions against Moscow amid allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany’s Mallnow border point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries via Slovakia’s Velke Kapusany entry point from Ukraine were steady on Monday at 967,954 MWh/day, as were flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany at 73,379,286 kWh/h.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

However, questions remained over future deliveries in light of the Kremlin’s demand that buyers start paying Gazprom in roubles.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed over the weekend that his country would act in unison with the EU against such payment demands.

Meanwhile, Germany, which gets around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, is working “every day” toward being able to ban Russian energy, the economy minister said on Monday.

Germany has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to gas rationing if supplies drop too low but German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said an encompassing ban on all Russian energy imports would inflict more economic damage on EU member states than on Russia.

Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned.

France’s economic analysis council said a hefty EU-wide tariff on Russian energy imports could prove more efficient than an outright ban, although even a full embargo would have a limited impact on most countries.

The Conseil d'Analyse Economique said that a full energy ban could on average cause a loss of gross national income of 0.2-0.3 percent, working out to €100 ($110) per adult.

Italy, which is also heavily reliant on Russian gas, said it will not veto sanctions on Russian gas imports and said it has sufficient reserves to forego Russian gas supply over the next few months.

Turkey’s inflation hits 20-year high; Spain’s jobs market improves — Macro Snapshot

Turkey’s inflation hits 20-year high; Spain’s jobs market improves — Macro Snapshot
Updated 04 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Turkey’s inflation hits 20-year high; Spain’s jobs market improves — Macro Snapshot

Turkey’s inflation hits 20-year high; Spain’s jobs market improves — Macro Snapshot
Updated 04 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Turkey’s annual consumer inflation leapt to a 20-year high of 61.14 percent in March, data showed on Monday, fueled by rising energy and commodity prices as the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict compounds the impact of the lira’s plunge last year.

Inflation has surged since last autumn, when the lira slumped after the central bank launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 5.46 percent, the Statistical Institute said, just below a Reuters poll forecast of 5.7 percent. The annual consumer price inflation forecast was 61.5 percent.

Spain’s jobs market improves

Spain’s labor market withstood soaring inflation and a crippling truckers’ strike in March to see a drop in unemployment, data showed on Monday, helped in part by reforms aimed at cutting the use of temporary contracts.

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain slipped 0.09 percent in March from February, or by 2,921 people, leaving 3.11 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed.

Spain added 23,998 net jobs during the month, a 0.12 percent rise from February.

Consumer prices spiked 9.8 percent in March in Spain, pushed up by energy and fresh food, after the country suffered two weeks of transport workers’ strikes that brought factories to a halt and emptied supermarket shelves.

Inflation soars in Poland

The National Bank of Poland  is likely to raise its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.00 percent on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, but with inflation surging into double-digits economists say a bigger hike is possible.

Consumer price inflation in the largest economy in the EU’s eastern wing hit 10.9 percent in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, as the war in Ukraine drove a surge in fuel and food prices. 

 At its March sitting, the Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council responded with a bigger-than-expected 75 basis point hike, but with the zloty having firmed by more than 7 percent from the lows hit in the early days of the war, most economists believe rate-setters will opt for a smaller increase this time.

“We see 50 basis points, with upside risk,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Poland.

Germany and Russian oil, gas

Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned on Monday.

Europe’s largest economy is heavily dependent upon Russia for energy, and nations' banks echoed concerns over possible energy disruption expressed by big names in industry in recent days. Read full story

Christian Sewing, the CEO of Deutsche Bank, said in his role as president of Germany’s BDB bank lobby that banks expected sharply slower growth this year of around 2 percent due to the war in Ukraine.

BOJ urged to hike interest rates

Japan’s central bank should hike interest rates to ensure the country will not fall out of lockstep with the rest of the world in its monetary policy, an associate of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida whose ideas likely inspired the premier’s economic policy framework said.

Kishida’s government should unleash as much as $400 billion in public spending over the next five years to boost medical and anti-disaster investment, businessman George Hara also told Reuters in an interview..

The vision of Hara, who heads an organization that aims to reduce poverty around the world, likely served as a backbone of Kishida’s “new capitalism” agenda through which the premier is pushing for greater wealth distribution.

Philippine peso gains, Malaysian ringgit slips

The Philippine peso rose to a five-week high on Monday, buoyed by improved manufacturing data and the central bank’s recent hawkish tone on gradually normalizing liquidity pressures, while the Malaysian ringgit led losses among emerging Asia currencies.

The peso advanced 0.3 percent, hitting its highest since March 1, while the Malaysian ringgit eased 0.3 percent despite a rise in oil prices, as investors kept a watchful eye on the International Energy Agency’s plan to follow the United States in releasing oil reserves.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in a meeting late last month left key interest rates unchanged, but highlighted its readiness to temper increased pricing pressures as it raised inflation forecasts. The currency has gained 1.8 percent since the announcement.

EasyJet cancels flights as coronavirus hits staff in Europe

EasyJet cancels flights as coronavirus hits staff in Europe
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

EasyJet cancels flights as coronavirus hits staff in Europe

EasyJet cancels flights as coronavirus hits staff in Europe
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: EasyJet on Monday said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK after high COVID-19 rates in Europe left the British airline with a lack of staff.

It comes as the global aviation industry, despite recovering after lockdown curbs were lifted, has come up against a new costly headwind in the form of soaring fuel costs.

EasyJet rival Ryanair on Monday revealed it expected to post a net loss of at least €350 million ($385 million) in its financial year just ended.

That compared to a loss of at least €250 million in an earlier forecast made by the Irish carrier.

EasyJet said separately that “as a result of the current high rates of COVID infections across Europe, like all businesses... (it) is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”

After canceling more than 200 flights over the weekend, EasyJet said it had preemptively canceled 60 for Monday.

The airline noted that it was a “small proportion” of the more than 1,645 flights planned for the day.

Egypt healthtech platform O7 Therapy raises $2.1m seed round

Egypt healthtech platform O7 Therapy raises $2.1m seed round
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt healthtech platform O7 Therapy raises $2.1m seed round

Egypt healthtech platform O7 Therapy raises $2.1m seed round
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based mental health platform, O7 Therapy, has raised $2.1 million in a seed round led by capital firm Hikma Ventures, with participation from C-Ventures, Lotus Ventures, and other investors.
Founded in 2019, O7 Therapy is a tech-enabled therapeutic platform that supports clients from around the world in their mental wellness.

The business will use the funds to grow across the Middle East, as well as expand its client base, by supporting mental well-being, addressing different challenges, and advocating mental health.

 

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit eyes 1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit is apparently planning an initial public offering aimed at raising over $1 billion, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Aramco has already appointed the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to advise on the offering. 

The sources, who wished to stay anonymous, also noted that the company’s current plan is to sell a 30 percent stake owned by Jadwa Investment. 

It was in 2007 that Jadwa acquired the stake in Luberef from Exxon Mobil Corp.

With the new move, Luberef will join the long list of several Aramco subsidiaries that are already listed on the Saudi stock exchange. 

These include Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co.

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell
Updated 04 April 2022
Updated 04 April 2022

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell

TASI slightly higher as investors fear losing out: Closing bell
Updated 04 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, with gains registered by several major companies, causing investors to fear missing out on what appeared to be a rising market.

As of the closing bell, Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.63 percent higher at 13,165, while the parallel market, Nomu, tumbled 1.66 percent to reach 24,445.

Shares in ACWA POWER Co. rallied 10 percent to lead the gainers, as it began construction on the world’s largest green hydrogen project in NEOM, with a $900 million contract.

Tourism Enterprise Co. led the fallers since the opening, falling 5.05 percent more.

Among the gainers, Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. rose 9.91 percent, and Elm Co. gained 8.30 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.23 percent higher.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 2.58 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.25 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. climbed 3.64 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. rose 2.28 percent.

Energy prices have continued to rise. Brent crude reached $106.37 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit $101.64 a barrel, as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time.

