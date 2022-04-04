You are here

Pakistan's top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion
Pakistan’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, center, leaves with his supporters the Supreme Court following a petitions hearing to dissolve parliament. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2022

Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion
  Elections could take place in 90 days but opposition wants to oust Khan first
Updated 04 April 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned hearing arguments on Monday in a case pertaining to the blocking of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday threw the South Asian country into political crisis by refusing to allow scheduled voting on the motion in light of it being orchestrated by a foreign power, and dismissed it on the grounds it was unconstitutional.

The president then dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister so new elections could be held. The moves triggered a political and constitutional crisis in Pakistan.

The dramatic episode was the latest in an escalating dispute between Khan and parliament, after defectors from his own party and coalition partners joined the opposition and attempted to oust him from power. Khan alleges the campaign to topple his government is a foreign conspiracy orchestrated by the United States in connivance with his political opponents. The US has denied the allegations.

Opposition parties say both the deputy speaker’s dismissal of the no-trust motion without a vote and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly are unconstitutional.

“We cannot give a judgment in the air, the verdict will be given after hearing everyone,” Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said when the opposition’s lawyer, Farook H. Naik, pressed the court to conclude the case on Monday.

The courtroom was packed with lawyers, members of civil society and opposition leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, as a larger bench of the apex court comprising the chief justice, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case.

During the proceedings, Naik told the court that the deputy speaker did not seek the opposition’s viewpoint before delivering Sunday’s ruling.

“All opposition members are accused of being traitors,” he said when Justice Akhtar asked his views about lawmakers who had defected from Khan’s party to the opposition.

The chief justice pointed out the speaker’s ruling mentioned a parliamentary committee at which the government was intending to share evidence of the alleged plot against it.

“The opposition intentionally didn’t participate in the committee,” Bandial said. “The whole issue was presented in the parliamentary committee on national security.”

The chief justice said all lawyers of the opposition parties would have to respond to the court’s questions.

The opposition’s counsel said the court should conclude the case on Monday as the assembly stood dissolved and the president was already seeking names from the prime minister and opposition leader for a caretaker prime minister.

“We heard you for two hours today and all counsels could have completed your arguments,” the chief justice said, and adjourned the hearing until Tuesday.

Earlier, the opposition counsel requested the court constitute a full court to hear the case, but the chief justice rejected it.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Babar Awan told the court at the outset of the hearing that Khan was willing to hold fresh elections.

“This is a political statement,” Bandial said. “We want to strictly stick to the legality of the case.”

After the hearing, opposition leaders said the court should reverse the speaker’s ruling and restore the assembly.

“We are a democratic country and cannot become hostage to the ego of one person,” Qamar Zaman Kaira, a senior Pakistan Peoples Party member, told the media. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has done a civil coup that needs to be reversed immediately to uphold the rule of law and the constitution in Pakistan.”

Whatever the Supreme Court decides, Pakistan looks to be heading for fresh elections before the completion of the current term of the parliament and the prime minister next year.

If Khan prevails, polls will happen within 90 days. The opposition also wants early elections but after delivering a political defeat to Khan by ousting him through a parliamentary vote.

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Satellite photographs released on Monday appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.
Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple corpses after Russian troops withdrew.
“High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected over Bucha, Ukraine (northwest of Kyiv) verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks,” Maxar Technologies spokesman Stephen Wood said Monday in a statement.
The New York Times published an analysis of close-ups of Bucha’s Yablonska street, and concluded — after comparing it with video footage from April 1 and 2 of dead bodies along the street — that many had been there since at least three weeks ago, when Russian forces were in control of the town.
AFP photographers entered Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday and directly confirmed the presence of some 20 bodies — all in civilian clothing, some with their hands bound — in scenes that have sparked global revulsion, and accusations of war crimes.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden called Monday for a “war crimes trial” over alleged atrocities in Bucha and vowed tougher sanctions against Moscow, as Ukraine’s leader urged the world to acknowledge a “genocide” by Russian troops near Kyiv.

Russia’s defense ministry has denied responsibility, saying that all its units “withdrew completely from Bucha as early as March 30,” while the Kremlin has dismissed the graphic images emerging from the town as “fakes” concocted by Ukraine.
That claim was repeated at the United Nations on Monday, where Moscow’s envoy Vassily Nebenzia reiterated at a press conference the corpses pictured in Bucha were not there before Russian troops left the city.
“Suddenly they appear on the streets lying on the road, one by one, left and right, some of them are moving, some of them showing the signs of life,” he said, claiming the scenes were “arranged by the Ukrainian information, information warfare machine.”
But Maxar satellite images dated March 19 and March 21 show that multiple bodies were on Bucha’s Yablonska street at that time.
And according to the Times analysis, Maxar images show dark objects of similar size to human bodies appearing on the street between March 9 and 11.
Many of the bodies pictured in the satellite images appeared in the precise position on the ground as seen in video footage from the same street filmed by a Ukrainian local council member, and in photographs by international news outlets.
In a second side-by-side comparison, the Times studied a video posted on Instagram of a body in the street in front of two cars. A satellite image from March 21 shows the corpse and the vehicles in the same location.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bucha

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko (R) talks with people in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AP)
World
Russia accused of ‘apparent war crimes’, Moscow denies killing civilians in Bucha
Special The fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War has drastically increased the global population of forcibly displaced. (AFP)
World
Flight of people out of Ukraine brings global refugee crisis to the fore

Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify

Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify

Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
  • The South Asia nation has been struggling to pay for imports of essential goods – including food, fuel, and medicines – due to its dwindling foreign reserves
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday called for opposition parties to join a unity government after his Cabinet resigned as protests grew over his leadership during the country’s worst economic crisis.

The South Asia nation has been struggling to pay for imports of essential goods – including food, fuel, and medicines – due to its dwindling foreign reserves. For several months, Sri Lankans have had to endure long queues at shops for basic supplies and have faced rolling power cuts lasting several hours a day.

All 26 of Sri Lanka’s Cabinet ministers, with the exception of the president’s brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, submitted letters of resignation late on Sunday after widespread demonstrations denouncing the government’s handling of the economic crisis continued despite a weekend curfew that was lifted Monday morning and the president declaring a state of emergency on Friday.

“The president invites all political parties representing the Parliament to take up ministerial posts and join to find solutions to the national crisis,” the president’s media office said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that solutions to the deepening crisis “must be sought within the democratic structure itself.”

The powerful Rajapaksa family had held top positions in the island nation, and Sunday’s resignations included two brothers within the ruling family, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, as well as the PM’s son Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa – a move widely perceived as an effort to quell people’s anger.

The Sri Lankan president subsequently appointed four ministers “to ensure parliament and other tasks can be conducted in a lawful manner until a full Cabinet can be sworn in.”

Justice Minister Ali Sabry was appointed as the new finance minister, while previous ministers of foreign affairs, education, and highways will keep their positions.

Following the president’s call to form a unity government, the opposition maintained their demand for the nation’s leader to resign.

“We are not going to compromise with the government on the formation of a national coalition, all we want is the resignation of the president,” Ranjith Madduma Bandara, general secretary of main opposition Samagi Jana Bakawegaya party, told reporters.

“Forming a unity government is not the solution, this was a cry from the middle class for the president to go home,” Dr. Dayan Jayatillake, former Sri Lankan diplomat and vice president of the UN Human Rights Council, told Arab News.

“It is nothing but fair for him to gracefully exit from his post without aggravating the situation.”

Sri Lanka is also grappling with soaring inflation and reportedly has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt obligations. The government said last month that it was in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan program, as it turned to China and India for loans.

Ordinary Sri Lankans, as well as opposition lawmakers, defied the curfew to protest on Sunday, after authorities attempted to prevent protests by blocking access to major social media platforms — including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter — used to organize the demonstrations, for nearly 15 hours.

Public outrage on the streets continued throughout the country of 22 million people on Monday, with reports of authorities firing tear gas and water cannons in the last two days.

Sarath Kulatillake, who led a protest in Colombo on Sunday, said: “We are neither terrorists nor extremists, we have come to the streets since we are being hit below our belt.”

Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
World
Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew
Special Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew
World
Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew

Humanitarian crisis casts shadow over first Ramadan in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

Vendors sell dates at a market on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
Vendors sell dates at a market on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2022
 MODASER ISLAMI

Humanitarian crisis casts shadow over first Ramadan in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

Vendors sell dates at a market on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
  • Afghans are struggling with rising prices, food shortages this holy month
  • Interim govt says vulnerable families will receive assistance  
Updated 04 April 2022
 MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Rising prices, food shortages and a looming famine across Afghanistan have cast a shadow this year over the holy month of Ramadan, the first since the Taliban seized control of the country last year.

This year’s Ramadan marks the first peaceful holy month for many young Afghans who were born after the US-led occupation in 2001. But it also coincides with a humanitarian situation that has “deteriorated alarmingly” since the Taliban takeover in August, with the economy facing near collapse. UN agencies estimate that more than 24.4 million Afghans, over half of the population, require humanitarian assistance to survive.

“With increasing poverty, lack of income and roaring prices, even more people won’t have the ability to provide food for their families every day this Ramadan,” Osman Hamim, a development worker and economic expert, told Arab News.

The Taliban interim government, which has yet to be recognized by the international community and has no access to the country’s foreign reserves, has said it will assist needy Afghans during Ramadan.  

“The era of oppression, corruption and usurpation has ended. For economic development, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has plans inside the country and is in talks with neighboring and other countries,” Bilal Karimi, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, told Arab News.

“In Ramadan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is distributing assistance to vulnerable families. The assistance is provided from internal sources and from abroad.”

Many Afghans hope the promise of aid will be fulfilled. They also hope for peace in a month in which violence has typically escalated in the country over the past two decades.

One of the worst attacks in Kabul took place during Ramadan in June 2017, when an explosion killed more than 150 people and wounded more than 300 others.

This year too, on the first day of Ramadan, a blast hit the money exchange hub in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, killing one person and injuring dozens.

Even so, Mirwais Azizi, 28, said he was thankful that security in Kabul had markedly improved.

“There are still small incidents taking place in Kabul and some other cities but thanks to God we are not witnessing everyday bomb explosions and insurgent attacks like in the past,” Azizi told Arab News.

In the months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Kandahar-based aid worker Ahmad Shah Nekzad said he has been able to access remote areas and witness communities across the country enjoying a relative sense of security.

But feeding the people remained a major challenge this Ramadan, Nekzad added.

“More and more people ask for help every day. We are not able to reach all,” he told Arab News. “In the absence of war, we must also provide food for the needy. This year, Ramadan is going to be very difficult for millions of Afghan families.”

Hamim said that economic stability was “the only way out of the current crisis” since financial challenges risked forcing people toward criminal activities.

“Economic difficulties may push people to join military groups,” he added.

Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast
Food & Health
Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast

UN Security Council urges Houthis to abide by terms of truce

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2. (UN)
The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2. (UN)
Updated 04 April 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Security Council urges Houthis to abide by terms of truce

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2. (UN)
  • Members of the Security Council also underscored the opportunity the truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability
Updated 04 April 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia last month.

The Iranian-backed Houthis struck critical civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom on March 20 and 25.

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2, and immediately cease all cross-border attacks. 

They further recalled the Houthis’ obligations under international law, including those related to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

During a session on Monday, the members of the Security Council also underscored the opportunity the truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability. 

The members urged the building of confidence through measures such as, but not limited to, the re-opening of Taiz road and the regular flow of fuel deliveries, goods, and flights, in accordance with the agreed truce.

The Security Council called on all parties to seize the opportunity provided by the truce and work with the UN Special Envoy to make progress towards a comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement.

It also expressed full support for the UN Special Envoy’s political consultation efforts, reiterated the urgency of an inclusive Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned process, under UN auspices, and underscored the importance of a minimum 30 per cent participation in them by women in line with the Outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference as recalled by resolution 2624 (2022). 

It welcomed the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative for Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue which launched last week in Riyadh, in support of the UN’s own efforts and expressed deep concern about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and underlined the urgent need to fund the humanitarian response. 

A displaced Yemeni girl sits next to an armoured military vehicle at a camp in the Khokha district of the western province of Hodeida, on January 21, 2019. (AFP)
Middle-East
Japan welcomes Yemen two-month truce
A cashier counts Yemeni riyal banknotes at a local currency exchange in Aden, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Middle-East
Yemeni riyal rebounds as Houthis accused of violating truce

US customs, border agency to create position to address Arab, Muslim complaints

US customs, border agency to create position to address Arab, Muslim complaints
Updated 04 April 2022
ALI YOUNES

US customs, border agency to create position to address Arab, Muslim complaints

US customs, border agency to create position to address Arab, Muslim complaints
  • Grievances of communities in state of Michigan include racial profiling, Islamophobia
  • New position ‘a positive step towards building trust,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 04 April 2022
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: US Customs and Border Protection has announced the establishment of a Detroit-based community relations position within the Department of Homeland Security that will be tasked with building trust and working with Arab and Muslim communities in the state of Michigan.

Those communities have long complained of violations of their civil rights and liberties via racial profiling, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism by federal agencies, especially at points of entry into the US by CBP agents.

Michigan’s Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the US Senate, had convened a meeting between leaders of the Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to address their concerns.

The senator released a statement to Arab News saying the new position is in response to that meeting.

An aide of his told Arab News: “This is a new position, so we don’t have all the specifics besides the fact that the person will report to the DHS / CBP about the communities’ concerns, and that the position is in response to concerns the secretary heard during the meeting Sen. Peters hosted in Dearborn.”

Peters said in the statement: “Community leaders have long raised serious concerns about experiences with the travel screening process, and this new role will be a vital link between these communities and CBP officials to help address these concerns and other important civil rights issues.”

He added: “This is a key step to ensure that the Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies are effectively serving all of our communities.”

Abdullah Hammoud, mayor of the city of Dearborn who participated in discussions with Peters and the DHS leadership, released a statement to Arab News in which he said: “It’s no secret that over the last two decades, DHS programs and tactics have effectively criminalized Arab and Muslim identity.

“I was encouraged to hear Secretary Mayorkas acknowledge the failure of these approaches, and the importance of engaging our community with interest rather than suspicion.

“This position is a positive first step to establishing a medium for accountability so that members of the community no longer feel there is an asterisk next to their place in this nation.”

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, the nation’s oldest Arab-American civil rights organization, commended the efforts of the community in Michigan.

Chris Habiby, ADC’s legislative and policy coordinator, told Arab News: “I’m glad to see that Secretary Mayorkas actually listened to community members when he visited Dearborn.

“Having been present at the meeting, it was clear that Customs and Border Protection has an overwhelming issue with how they treat Arab Americans.

“This new community relations position is a positive step towards building trust between our community and the government.”

The US House Judiciary Committee held a groundbreaking hearing last month about racism and discrimination against Muslim, Arab and South Asian Americans.

Michigan has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the US. The census estimates the number of Arab Americans in the state at around 300,000, and about 3.7 million nationwide.

Amer Ghalib, Hamtramck mayor, leads alongside a majority Arab-American city council. (Screenshot/AN Photo) video
World
Michigan city council becomes first all-Muslim led government in US
In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy
Middle-East
In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

