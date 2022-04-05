Saudi-listed MESC appoints new CEO to replace Fawaz Al-Muqbil

You are here

Middle East Specialized Cables Co was founded in Riyadh in 1993 (MESC)
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Middle East Specialized Cables Co. has appointed Fadhil Fawzan Alsaadi as CEO, following the resignation of Fawaz Al-Muqbil in December.

Alsaadi will take charge immediately, having received the board’s approval, according to a bourse filing.

With over 20 years of experience in business leadership, Alsaadi is expected to bring his expertise and capability in developing business strategies and boosting organizational visibility and financial stability to peak levels, the company said.

Months earlier, Al Muqbil submitted his resignation due to personal circumstances, after serving the company for nearly two years.

Topics: Middle East Specialized Cables company (MESC)

TASI closes slightly higher; banking sector among gainers: Closing bell

TASI closes slightly higher; banking sector among gainers: Closing bell
Updated 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI closes slightly higher; banking sector among gainers: Closing bell

TASI closes slightly higher; banking sector among gainers: Closing bell
Updated 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday, with gains registered by several major companies, including ACWA Power, and AMAK. 

As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.11 percent higher at 13,180, while the parallel market, Nomu, tumbled .94 percent to reach 24,214.

Shares in ACWA Power Co. rallied almost 10 percent to lead the gainers.

Amana Insurance led the fallers since the opening, falling 5.79 percent more.

Among the gainers, AMAK rose 9.87 percent, while Tadawul Group gained 8.54 percent.

Saudi Aramco’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Monday. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 1.51 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up .99 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators,  Nahdi Medical Co. climbed 5.09 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 4.69 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Savola Group fell 2.11 percent at the closing. 

Energy prices have continued to rise. Brent crude reached $108.70 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit $104.43 a barrel, as of 3.45 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board

Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board

Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board
  • Musk will participate in the director benefits arrangements applicable to non-employee directors
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc. said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company.


Musk cannot become the owner of more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s common stock either as an individual shareholder or as a member of a group as long as he is the director of Twitter, the company said in a filing.


“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board,” Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal said in a tweet.


“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.”


On Monday, Musk disclosed his ownership of 73.5 million Twitter shares, which are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which he is the sole trustee.


Musk will participate in the director benefits arrangements applicable to non-employee directors, the company said. Twitter will enter into its standard form of indemnification agreement with Musk, it added.


Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.


Twitter shares surged 6 percent in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27 percent on Monday.

Topics: economy Elon Musk Twitter

$15.7bn DGCX trading volumes led by G6-currencies in March

$15.7bn DGCX trading volumes led by G6-currencies in March
Updated 28 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

$15.7bn DGCX trading volumes led by G6-currencies in March

$15.7bn DGCX trading volumes led by G6-currencies in March
  • It recorded a year-to-date growth of 140.11 percent, compared to the same period last year
Updated 28 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, known as the DGCX, recorded an average monthly open Interest of 134,154 contracts during March, registering a total trading volume of $15.74 billion.

In response to more inflation, political decisions and ongoing geopolitical conflict around the world, there was a spike in demand for the DGCX’s G6 currency futures contract during March.

It recorded a year-to-date growth of 140.11 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Among the G6 currency pairs, the Euro and British Pound Futures Contracts recorded a year-on-year advanced growth of 527.5 percent and 261.5 percent respectively. 

Trading volumes in the Japanese Yen, as well as the Australian Dollar, registered a significant growth of 339.2 percent and 755.76 percent respectively.

In addition, the DGCX’s Pakistani Rupee Futures Contract also registered the highest monthly volume since its launch in 2021, with a combined total of 7,158 lots valued at US$ 79.52 million during the month.

"Trading activity for March was led by the DGCX’s currency portfolio, as market participants looked to manage currency risk in an uncertain climate arising from geopolitical events and changing monetary policies," Les Male, CEO of DGCX said. 

"The G6 Currency portfolio in particular saw a significant increase in demand, with all six contracts witnessing an uptick in volumes. We remain committed to providing our members with innovative and value-added products and continue to work towards offering them the best possible trading experience,” he added.

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Gold commodities

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Updated 29 min 4 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Digital health platform Altibbi to launch new services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Updated 29 min 4 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: UAE-based digital health platform Altibbi, which raised $44 million in series B funding last month, plans to expand its offerings with the launch of new diagnostic services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re focusing on the telehealth service in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This round of funding will enable us to launch our drug delivery and diagnostic services in both countries,” said Altibbi CEO and Co-founder Jalil Lebadi, in an interview with Arab News. 

Once Altibbi establishes a strong presence in the Kingdom and Egypt with the new services, he said they will raise more funds to expand further into North Africa and Pakistan.

One of the first to start a portal in the Arab region for various types of medical content, the Jordan-founded company has grown rapidly to become a digital health platform providing primary telehealth services in 14 countries.

Altibbi, which also offers remote medical consultation services allowing users to connect directly with accredited doctors over phone calls or text chat, has managed to provide over 5 million consultations in the past four years.

Lebadi said they aim to be the digital health platform at the core of the patient journey or the health journey for patients.

Unlike ride-hailing or food delivery, he said, “when you order something one day is completely independent of what you have ordered the day before.”

“In healthcare, every decision that you make every single day is very much dependent on what you did the day before and the year before and what the drugs you took ten years ago. So, these are all very connected and very related,” the Altibbi CEO explained. 

He pointed out that healthcare is still disconnected from the physical world which leads to a loss of time, money, and effort for clients.

“This is something that digital health aims to fix along the way. We have already done a lot with our primary care service, which actually complimented this part of the world, where we don’t have proper physical primary care infrastructure,” said Lebadi.

He explained they have augmented that by introducing telehealth for primary care services. “And we want to continue that, we want to establish drug delivery, we want to establish diagnostic services.”

Altibbi aims to create a full medical experience through its platform that can allow users to receive prescriptions, medical drugs, and even lab tests done at their homes.

It wants to take the advantage of being an early mover while capitalizing on the low competition in the market right now due to high regulations and lack of trust.

“The regulatory system is an ally of ours as, after so many years, we have managed to crack it. We are actually today the most licensed digital health company in the Arab world,” he revealed

“We’re licensed in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. We’re working with the government as part of a round table to regulate telehealth and digital health platforms,” Lebadi concluded.

Topics: Altibbi Healthcare

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources
Updated 44 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources

Greece to accelerate stalled gas exploration off Crete, Ionian Sea: sources
  • Greece has had indications of significant gas reserves, in the order of hundreds of billion cubic meters
Updated 44 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece plans to accelerate gas exploration in its western and southern waters in a fresh drive to tap domestic resources amid soaring energy prices and concerns over Russian gas supplies, government sources said on Tuesday.


Greece has produced small quantities of oil in the past and has attempted to explore its hydrocarbon potential, but low crude prices in previous years and a shift to green energy have stalled its exploration plans.


Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fears over gas supplies in Europe have exacerbated a jump in prices, forcing the European Union to seek ways to reduce its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end it “well before 2030.”


That has increased the need for Greece, which covers about 40 percent of its annual demand with Russian gas, to tap domestic resources.


“In the coming days, Greece will make announcements to accelerate exploration in the Ionian Sea and west of Crete,” one government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.


“The new geopolitical and energy environment... requires every country to make even more decisive steps toward its energy security and sufficiency by searching for new energy sources.”


Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to make announcements on the country’s strategy on the issue by early next week, a second government official said.


Greece has had indications of significant gas reserves, in the order of hundreds of billion cubic meters, according to sources.


A senior executive at Greece’s hydrocarbons commission said last week that the authority has proposed an “ambitious but feasible” gas exploration plan which could lead to test drilling in about four years.


Hellenic Petroleum holds gas exploration licenses in the Ionian Sea and has recently concluded seismic surveys in the area, an important step to clarify the location and size of any potential reserves.


A consortium of TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Hellenic Petroleum also holds exploration licenses for two offshore blocks lying west and south-west of Crete.


The state would be willing to grant investors more time to collect seismic data of the area if they requested it, one of the officials said. 

Topics: economy European Union (EU) Greece Russia-Ukraine Russia

