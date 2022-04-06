You are here

Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite 'strange' problems at Chelsea

Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea
Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during a press conference at Stamford Bridge in London on April 5, 2022, on the eve of the of their UEFA Champions League first leg quarterfinal football match against Chelsea. (AFP)
  Madrid remain hopeful Ancelotti will test positive and join up with the squad on Wednesday - but Courtois said the players can cope without the Italian
LONDON: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said on Tuesday Romelu Lukaku's lack of playing time at Chelsea is "strange" but believes his Belgian compatriot will come good under Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has fallen out of favour under Tuchel this season, with Kai Havertz expected to lead the line in Wednesday's first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

"I know Romelu is a really great striker. Obviously, it is a bit strange not to see him play that much lately," Courtois said in a press conference ahead of the first leg.

"He is a guy with an enormous quality. He finds the goal easily.

"Obviously, there are other great strikers at Chelsea. I understand it is not always easy when the team is winning, obviously, the manager keeps playing the same players.

"But I'm sure he will get through it. Sometimes you just need a little adaptation. I had the same thing in my first season at Real Madrid, it wasn't easy. I'm sure he will come through."

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has not travelled with the squad to London as he is still isolating at home due to his positive test for COVID last week.

Madrid remain hopeful Ancelotti will test negative and join up with the squad on Wednesday - but Courtois said the players can cope without the Italian.

"We know how he is, how he wants us to train and he participated in a chat with us by video call," saif Courtois. "Obviously there is a difference if he is on the bench and can participate more, but in Celta Vigo (on Saturday) the technical team did very well."

Madrid were outplayed by Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals last year when they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate, before Chelsea went on to beat Manchester City in the final.

"That was different, it was without fans, in the semifinal, later in the season, it's a new season and another game," said Courtois.

Tuchel said Chelsea want to "prove a point" at Stamford Bridge as they seek to bounce back from their shock 4-1 defeat by Brentford.

The European champions lost for the first time at the weekend since owner Roman Abramovich announced he was selling the club last month, collapsing after taking the lead in their Premier League match.

Tuchel suggested 13-times winners Madrid were not the powerhouse they once were when they won three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, but said they still had bags of experience.

"I think it's normal that cycles like this change at some point and this is what... happened to them," he said at his press conference on the eve of Wednesday's match.

"But we should be very aware that teams with this kind of experience, this kind of flair and this kind of quality can produce special performances and special nights and special occasions.

"For us it's also a pretty special occasion to play against Real Madrid in a quarter-final. That's why we feel also pretty excited and we don't lose too much sleep to think about where they are in Europe.

"We want to prove a point tomorrow again. We want to prove it to ourselves and that's the target and the occasion is special and the opponent is special."

Tuchel said he did not have concerns over the commitment of defender Andreas Christensen, who is understood to be close to completing a free-transfer move to Barcelona.

"Maybe it is a bit more challenging for him than normal, in a moment where everything is clear or where you are fully committed to your club you play for at the moment, which is obvious, but maybe he cleared his future," said the Chelsea boss. "I don't know it yet."

He added: "He is our player and we want to have the most of him and he needs to be focused. This is his job. He needs to be determined and this is what we expect from him and I think we can expect it."

MANCHESTER, LISBON: Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found their way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden's vision. Just 79 seconds after coming off the bench, Foden slid in a fine throughball and De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle.

“We knew it was going to be pretty tough to create some opportunities,” De Bruyne said. “The first half was tight, but we didn’t give anything away and in the second half had a couple of chances. It was good that we took one.”

Both City and Atletico have reached the Champions League final but have never lifted the trophy.

Atletico played their usual cagey game as coach Diego Simeone had promised.

The first half was played at a slow tempo with City controlling most of the ball but, despite having all of its outfield players in the final third at times, being unable to create openings.

De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo both had efforts deflected wide and Aymeric Laporte missed the target with a header.

Ilkay Gundogan shot well over and Rodri had a long-range effort blocked before De Bruyne had a penalty appeal turned down and John Stones also missed.

“It is very hard," De Bruyne said. “They played almost five at the back and five in midfield, it is very hard to find the spaces.”

It was not until the second half that the hosts tried to inject more pace into their play. That did open the game up slightly and Atletico almost capitalized with a couple of breaks from deep. Antoine Griezmann wasted one opening with a poor pass and Marcos Llorente chipped tamely at goalkeeper Ederson from another.

However, City also began to threaten more as Gundogan had an effort deflected wide and Laporte went close with a header.

City appealed for another penalty for a push by Reinildo on Sterling but it was not given. That proved Sterling’s final involvement as manager Pep Guardiola took him off in the move that changed the game.

Foden, who came on alongside Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, teed up De Bruyne for the goal.

Foden created another chance for De Bruyne soon after following a tricky run to the byline but this time Atletico had enough players back to block.

“The way we played was good because we didn’t give anything away,” De Bruyne said. “You need to be calm and patient, try to find the balls and the spaces because they were compact.”

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's victory

It just had to be Luis Diaz.

The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a throughball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

After all, Diaz was playing for Porto, Benfica’s big rival in Portugal, until he was signed by Liverpool in January. No wonder he was whistled by home fans — and even targeted with objects thrown from the stands — as he wheeled away in celebration following his crucial third goal in the 87th minute.

It was a brilliantly taken goal, too, as Diaz latched onto Naby Keita’s deflected pass that split Benfica's defense before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting his finish into the unguarded net from a tight angle.

“He got a nice reception, didn't he?” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said, smiling. “It was a good finish for him and a really important goal for us. It gives us a two-goal cushion, which makes a difference.”

Diaz, who was jeered whenever he touched the ball, played a big part in Liverpool’s second goal, too, when he nodded down a pinpoint long pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold to allow Sadio Mane to tap home from close range in the 34th. That built on Liverpool’s opener scored by Ibrahima Konaté — the center back’s first for the club — off an outswinging corner from Robertson in the 17th minute.

Benfica, playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 after eliminating Ajax in the last 16, could easily have been further behind by halftime as Liverpool pressed high and was much sharper with its passing. But the hosts took the game more to the six-time European champions in the second half and Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez capitalized on a mistake by Konaté to pull a goal back in the 49th.

Konaté blotted what was otherwise a strong defensive display by failing to clear Rafa Silva's cross from the right. The ball went through his legs and landed at the feet of Núñez, who took a couple of touches and delivered a composed, sidefooted finish beyond the sprawling Konaté and into the bottom corner.

There were a few more rocky moments for Liverpool — in one of them, goalkeeper Alisson Becker was almost dispossessed on the edge of his area by Silva — before Diaz’s strike ensured Jurgen Klopp’s team would clinch a fifth straight win in all competitions.

“Coming here and winning an away game in the Champions League is tough," Klopp said. “Benfica fought for their lives. We gave them a little bit too much but they deserved the goal as well."

Still, the Reds passed the latest test in their bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, with the semifinals now in sight. They have already won the English League Cup, are in the semifinals of the FA Cup, and are one point behind leader Manchester City in the Premier League.

Klopp even took the option of bringing off star attackers Mane and Mohamed Salah in the 61st minute, perhaps with the league showdown against City on Sunday in mind.

City also will go into that game on the back of a win in Tuesday's other quarterfinal, 1-0 over Atletico Madrid.

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
  • The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning
  • “As of right now," Woods said, “I feel like I'm going to play”
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters.
The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.
“As of right now,” Woods said, “I feel like I’m going to play.”
There had been plenty of signals in recent days that Woods was on the cusp of deciding it was time to play again. He came to Augusta National for a practice round last week, then returned Sunday — saying he’d be “a game-time decision” — and Monday for more. On Tuesday morning, with bad weather in the forecast, he spent plenty of time in the practice areas.
“It’s great to be back,” Woods said.
Woods played in December at the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he and his son Charlie finished second to John Daly and his son. Woods was allowed to use a cart in that event, and when those rounds were over he flatly dismissed any notion that his game was tour-ready again.
“I can’t compete against these guys right now, no,” Woods said on Dec. 19. “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level.”
About 3-1/2 months later, Woods apparently feels differently. If he plays, he’ll be in the Masters for the 24th time; he’s finished in the top five 12 times in his previous 23 appearances.
Thursday’s opening round would mark the first time Woods competes against the world’s best players since Nov. 15, 2020, which was the final round of that year’s pandemic-delayed Masters.
He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from that on Feb. 23, 2021 when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.
Woods’ injuries from that crash were so severe that doctors considered right leg amputation, before reassembling the limb by placing a rod in the tibia and using screws and pins to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.
“It’s been a tough, tough year ... but here we are,” Woods said.

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
  • Villarreal are coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus
  • Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: Villarreal know their chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether they can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski.
And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club are coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus, when their defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic.
Villarreal defender Pau Torres said the squad has enough experience facing some of the world’s top forward and will be ready for the task at hand beginning in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
“These are the challenges we enjoy,” Torres told Marca TV. “Each striker has his style and we will make sure we know how to make things difficult for Lewandowski. He is a very complete striker. Sometimes it seems like he’s not doing much, but in the end he’s always a threat.”
Torres faced Lewandowski with Spain in last year’s European Championship, a 1-1 draw in the group stage when Lewandowski scored a second-half equalizer.
Vlahovic also scored against Villarreal in the first leg of the round of 16, getting on the board in the first minute at La Cerámica Stadium, but neither the Serbian striker nor teammate Álvaro Morata could find the net in the second leg in Italy — a surprising 3-0 win by the modest Spanish club.
Villarreal also faced Cristiano Ronaldo twice in the group stage, with the forward scoring a goal in each of Manchester United’s victories.
Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches. He has more than 50 goals this season for his club and his country and is ranked third in the all-time list of Champions League scorers, behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions.
“He has very good numbers and any team would like to have these types of players,” said Torres, who scored one of the goals in Villarreal’s win at Juventus in the second leg. “We will have to do a good job to contain him and keep him from scoring against us.”
Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros said coach Unai Emery — who is in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time — will have the team prepared to face the powerful Bayern squad.
“He pays attention to detail. He dissects everything so players have everything as easy as possible or as many solutions as they need before a match,” Trigueros said. “We have many discussions with him and he’s very talkative, and he gets through to the players. Everyone around him spends hours watching videos so the players have everything they need.”
Villarreal are coming off its second consecutive Spanish league defeat — a 2-0 loss at second-to-last-place Levante, when Emery didn’t rest many of his regular starters.
Villarreal, the defending Europa League winner, are back in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Their best campaign was a semifinal appearance in 2006, when they lost to Arsenal.
“Villarreal has a coach with a lot of experience at winning on the international stage,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “The team are very experienced and we will need to figure out how to break them down.”
Bayern made it to the last eight 10 times in the last 11 seasons. The team are playing in the quarterfinals for a record 20th time.
The second leg is next week in Munich.
The winner of the series will play either Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinals.

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing
  • Driver, 19, moves from Formula 4 racing after becoming one of region’s most successful female drivers
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hamda Al-Qubaisi will enter the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine under the PREMA banner.

The Emirati racer, who secured her maiden overall podium finish in the Italian Formula 4 Championship last year, the first and only female to achieve that result, will stay with PREMA Racing as she makes the switch to the next step of her professional career.

She said: “I’m very excited to be working with PREMA Racing for my first season in FRECA. I’m looking forward to building on what I learned in the Formula Regional Asian Championship and continuing to progress and improve.”

Al-Qubaisi, 19, is considered the UAE’s most outstanding driver, and one of the world’s most competitive female racers, coming from a racing family that includes her father Khaled and sister Amna.

Having started in go-kart, she moved on to single-seaters in 2019 and went on to capture podium finishes in 2020 and 2021. In addition, she had two successful campaigns in the F4 UAE Championship, with six wins (the most by any female in F4 worldwide) and multiple poles to her name in addition to two overall fourth-place finishes in the series.

The 2022 season has already seen her make the step to a more competitive class as she took part in the Formula Regional Asian Championship to prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Rene Rosin, team principal of PREMA Racing, said: “We are proud to see Hamda make such a major step in a driver’s career. Moving up from Formula 4 brings a lot of new challenges but we know her ability and level of commitment.

“She started with the right foot in the Asian Formula Regional Championship, and we are looking forward to seeing that potential translate to FRECA as well. We are happy to continue working with her in what I think is a very interesting four-driver line-up.”

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals
  • Conquerors of SPL leaders now face reigning Saudi and Asian champions Al-Hilal
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The semifinals of the King’s Cup threw up plenty of action. On Sunday, Al-Hilal came back from a goal down to defeat Al-Shabab 2-1 after extra time while Al-Feiha shocked Al-Ittihad to win 1-0. Here are five things we learned.

 

1. No World Cup after effects for Odion Ighalo

Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that the striker took his frustrations out on Al-Shabab. Ighalo returned from international retirement in November and there was some controversy when he was not released by his club for the African Cup of Nations in January. That club was Al-Shabab and soon after, he left for Al-Hilal, who were lower down in the table. Not anymore.

The former Manchester United man was called up by the Super Eagles for their World Cup playoff against Ghana. He came off the bench in the second leg at home but could not prevent the Black Stars from winning on away goals and taking a place in Qatar.

It was a heartbreaking situation for all Nigerian fans and on Sunday Ighalo was seemingly more determined than ever to get on the scoresheet. It was a real striker’s goal, an instinctive shot from outside the area that won the game, broke Al-Shabab’s hearts and ended a bad week on a high.

 

2. Al-Feiha show the magic of the cup is still alive, with some Serbian help

After Al-Hilal’s win on Sunday, the country was expecting a big final with Al-Ittihad but the league leaders were caught out by a feisty Al-Feiha. The men from Al-Majma’ah took the game to the Tigers in the first half and took the lead nine minutes before the break thanks to great work from Malek Al-Abdalmoniem and a fine finish from Mohammed Abusabaan.

It was a hard-working performance from Vuk Rasovic’s men. It was almost all one-way traffic in the second half as Al-Ittihad pushed forward but despite all their possession, they struggled to create clear chances. The number of last-ditch tackles and interceptions were impressive, and even when the defense was breached, goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic was in excellent form and equal to anything that the men from Jeddah could throw at him. His flying save to tip a Abderrazak Hamdallah header onto the bar with 10 minutes remaining was world class and suggested that this was not going to be Al-Ittihad’s night.

There was even time at the end for Aleksandar Trajkovski, the man who dumped Italy out of the World Cup, to make an appearance. The North Macedonia star is 90 minutes away from a trophy and the same can be said for Al-Feiha — it would be a historic one.

 

3. Despite new coach Al-Hilal have a mental hold over Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal may have had around two thirds of possession but Al-Shabab had plenty of chances and looked dangerous throughout. Despite all that, they ended up losing, yet again. You have to go back to 2014 to find the last competitive victory over their Riyadh rivals. In this and last year’s seasons, Al-Shabab had been going for the title only to face Al-Hilal, get thrashed and practically drop out of contention.

Romanian boss Marius Sumudica will have learned a lot about his players in his first game in charge since succeeding Pericles Chamusca last month. His team fought hard, created chances and took the lead on the hour thanks to an Ever Banega penalty.

From that moment on however, the champions poured forward and it didn’t look like Al-Shabab were ever going to hold on. The attacks intensified after Salman Al-Faraj’s bullet levelled the scoreline with 18 minutes remaining and you could almost see the belief drain out of the men in white. For the rest of the season, as well as the AFC Champions League, the new Romanian boss is going to have to work hard to instill the right kind of mental strength in the team.

 

4. Al-Ittihad will be disappointed but not devastated

Chances of a double may now be over but when the dust clears, Al-Ittihad will not feel down too long as there is a bigger prize in their sights. The Tigers won the King’s Cup in 2018 but it was 2009 when they last got their claws on the league trophy. As things stand, they are 11 points clear of Al-Hilal in second and while the defending champions have seven games remaining, two more than the leaders, it really is Al-Ittihad’s league to lose.

Coach Cosmin Contra will tell his players that the result against Al-Feiha is one of those things. Mistakes were made at the back against an opposition that then defended fiercely. On another night, it could have gone differently but Al-Ittihad need to put it behind them and focus on the positives. Igor Coronado looks to have returned to full fitness and looked sharp, and defender Ahmed Hegazi should be ready to take the pitch when the big games come thick and fast in May. Al-Ittihad need four wins to wrap up the league championship.

 

5. It is the final that Saudi Arabia needs

Al-Hilal are the only club with a chance of catching Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and it is to be hoped, at least by neutrals, that the title race goes all the way in the coming weeks. It would not have been ideal to have the same two teams in the King’s Cup final. Now there is a different narrative and it is refreshing to see Al-Feiha make it. Their celebrations at the end of the win showed what the chance of a first major piece of silverware means to the club. For Al-Ittihad who have lifted the trophy nine times, it would surely not have had the same meaning.

The King’s Cup has thrown up some interesting winners of late with Al-Taawoun and Al-Faisaly celebrating in the past three seasons. Those triumphs have not propelled those teams to the next level just yet but they would not have swapped the experience for anything. It shows that while the big boys are too strong and consistent over the length of a league season, anyone can beat anyone in a cup tie situation and that is the way it should be.

