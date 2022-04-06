Israeli government loses majority as backbencher quits

You are here

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennetthas lost his his slim majority. (FILE/AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • Backbencher Idit Silman’s departure raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections less than a year after the government took office
JERUSALEM: An Israeli lawmaker quit the government’s wafer-thin ruling coalition over a religious dispute on Wednesday, throwing the fragile alliance into disarray without a majority in parliament.
Backbencher Idit Silman’s departure raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections less than a year after the government took office. While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government remains in power, it is now hamstrung in the 120-seat parliament and will likely struggle to function.
Silman, from Bennett’s religious-nationalist Yamina party, had opposed the distribution of leavened bread and foodstuffs in public hospitals — in breach of religious tradition during the Passover holiday, public broadcaster Kan reported.
Bennett’s coalition of eight political parties ranging from Islamists to hard-line nationalists and dovish liberals — all united solely in their opposition to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu — now holds 60 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
The Knesset is currently in recess, and it remains unclear if the opposition will now have enough support to hold a no-confidence vote and send Israelis to the polls for the fifth time in just over three years.
Silman, said she “cannot lend a hand to harming the Jewish character of the state of Israel and the people of Israel,” and would work to form a right-wing government, Kan reported.
Israel has held four elections in two years in a protracted political crisis over Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while on trial for corruption. The deadlocked elections were finally broken in June when Bennett and his allies ousted Netanyahu after 12 years in office by cobbling together a coalition of unlikely allies.
Netanyahu, now opposition leader, congratulated Silman and “welcomed her back home to the nationalist camp.”

Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

  • Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan joined an iftar in the historic Karak Castle
KARAK: Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan joined an iftar in the historic Karak Castle, in the Al Karak Governorate on Tuesday, which hosted a group of women who have contributed to the local community.  

Queen Rania commended the women for their roles in education, social welfare, culture, volunteering, and humanitarian aid. 

“Ramadan is always a month of goodwill, blessings, and reconnecting with loved ones, but this year it feels even more special than usual – perhaps because we have been unable to get together for Iftar like this for the past two years,” Queen Rania said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP file photo)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP file photo)
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP file photo)
  • Anti-terrorism police summoned the main opposition figure, Rached Ghannouchi, who is also Parliament Speaker, and other lawmakers for questioning last week
TUNIS: Tunisia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tunisia’s leader dissolving parliament was “an unacceptable interference” in internal affairs.
On Monday, Erdogan criticized President Kais Saied’s decree dissolving parliament last week as a “smearing of democracy” and a blow to the will of the Tunisian people.
“Tunisia expresses its astonishment at the Turkish President’s statement ... these comments are unacceptable,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“Tunisia affirms its keenness on close relations with friendly countries but adheres to the independence of its decision and rejects interference in its sovereignty,” it said.
Tunisia’s political crisis intensified last week when more than half the members of parliament held an online session to revoke Saied’s decrees. Saied responded by dissolving parliament and imposing one-man rule.
Anti-terrorism police summoned the main opposition figure, Rached Ghannouchi, who is also Parliament Speaker, and other lawmakers for questioning last week.
Saied’s move was criticized at home and abroad. The US State Department expressed its deep concern while the opposition called for a protest next Sunday in Tunis.
Ghannouchi, who is the head of Islamist Ennahda party, rejected Saied’s decision to dissolve parliament and said other virtual sessions would be convened.

With constant unrest and displacement, refugees from different Palestinian cities share their cities’ famous dishes with one another. Maqluba, the national dish of Palestine, is enjoyed by all. (Supplied)
With constant unrest and displacement, refugees from different Palestinian cities share their cities’ famous dishes with one another. Maqluba, the national dish of Palestine, is enjoyed by all. (Supplied)
Updated 06 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

With constant unrest and displacement, refugees from different Palestinian cities share their cities’ famous dishes with one another. Maqluba, the national dish of Palestine, is enjoyed by all. (Supplied)
  • During Ramadan, most people serve classic and traditional foods in iftar
  • Molokhia, sumaghiyyeh, fatteh, akoub, jereesheh are popular, traditional dishes
GAZA CITY: Molokhia, sumaghiyyeh, fatteh, akoub, jereesheh, musakhan and maqlouba are some of the traditional and popular Palestinian dishes.

Every city in Palestine is famous for a staple meal that is often prepared during Ramadan, both among rich families and even low-income families. It is not normally served during the year except on weekends, and only occasionally.

Gaza City is most famous for the Gazan fatteh. The fattah usually consists of saj bread dipped in meat or chicken soup, topped with white rice and covered with meat or chicken pieces. It is served alongside a special sauce made of green pepper, lemon and garlic with a little of the same meat soup.

Fatimah Samara, 49, said: “Fatteh is our favorite meal, and we cannot live without it. We cook it during Fridays throughout the year, sometimes in Ramadan and on the first day of Eid.”

In some areas in the southern Gaza Strip, such as the city of Khan Yunis, the maftoul is famous. The ingredient for maftoul differs in every region, but it is often served with chicken and sometimes meat, and vegetables such as pumpkin, onions, tomatoes, carrots and chickpeas that are cooked in meat broth.

Qidreh is a traditional Palestinian dish from Hebron. It consists of meat (usually lamb, sometimes chicken) that is cooked with chickpeas and rice in a broth that is spiced with ingredients such as cumin, allspice, cardamom, black pepper and turmeric, alongside other common ingredients such as onions and garlic. The dish is typically cooked in a heavy copper or brass pot in a communal wood-fired oven. It is recommended to serve it with a yogurt sauce and a fresh tomato salad.

“Hebron governorate is a large governorate and some areas have their own meals, but the Qidreh remains the meal on which all the people of Hebron governorate do not disagree,” said Jamila Qafisha.

Maqluba is the national dish of Palestine, but it can also be found in Iraq, Syria and Jordan. This layered one-pot dish has many versions, but the basic principle is to turn it upside down before serving, which is what the word “maqluba” means. The dish comprises rice, vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, cauliflower, onions; herbs and spices such as turmeric and sumac; and meat such as chicken or lamb. The dish can also be made with vegetables only but, primarily, it has to be layered.

Musakhan is one of the most famous meals in the northern West Bank cities, especially Jenin. It consists of roasted chicken and caramelized onions that are garnished with pine nuts and arranged on top of taboon bread that has previously been dipped in olive oil. An important element when making musakhan is sumac, a spice that is added to onions, providing the dish with a tart, lemony flavor.

With constant unrest and displacement, refugees from different Palestinian cities share their cities famous dishes with one another.   

Fida Abu Hakima, the owner of a home restaurant in Al-Jalazun camp, said: “People in the camps come from different areas, bringing their native dishes with them. So, some families might start the month of Ramadan with grape leaves and mahashi, some with maqlouba, and others with maftoul if the weather is cold.”

Abu Hakima, whose family was displaced from the village of Annaba near Ramle in the Nakba of 1948, said that her relatives brought with them maftoul while her refugee neighbors from the Lod area brought the kishka dish, which is made of dried milk with bulgur, and the romaniah, which is cooked pomegranate with lentils.

 

Four held in Morocco over Turkey-linked organ trafficking
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

  • The four suspects, including three women, were allegedly intermediaries, helping those wishing to sell their organs to go abroad, in particular to Turkey
RABAT: Moroccan police have arrested four people suspected of involvement in an international drug and organ trafficking network operating in particular between Morocco and Turkey, a security source said Tuesday.
Authorities launched an investigation after an announcement was published on social media proposing kidney removal “in private clinics abroad for large sums of foreign currency,” the DGSN security service said in a statement.
The four suspects, including three women, were allegedly intermediaries, helping those wishing to sell their organs to go abroad, in particular to Turkey.
Two victims have been identified, while some were allegedly exploited to receive and transport drugs in Morocco and elsewhere, the statement added.
The activities were carried out in connection with “a criminal network operating outside Morocco, made up of foreign nationals involved in the removal and sale of human organs,” the DGSN said.
Police seized Moroccan and foreign currency, receipts for foreign money transfers, blood group tests of “potential victims,” as well as cannabis and mobile phones, it added.
The investigation is ongoing in coordination with Interpol in Turkey.

Lebanese elections to see 103 lists compete
Updated 05 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • No one had expected the surprisingly high number, with only 77 lists in the previous elections in 2018
  • There are 11 electoral lists in the Tripoli constituency alone, followed by the capital, Beirut, with 10 competing lists
BEIRUT: A total of 103 electoral lists will compete in around 40 days for 128 seats in the Lebanese Parliament. 

No one had expected the surprisingly high number, with only 77 lists in the previous elections in 2018.

There are 11 electoral lists in the Tripoli constituency alone, followed by the capital, Beirut, with 10 competing lists.

While all constituencies had an unprecedented increase in the number of lists, South Lebanon’s third constituency has the lowest number, with only three lists.

These parliamentary elections are particularly important since they are the first to be held after the October 2019 protests and the subsequent financial and economic crises.

In addition, this parliament will in turn elect the next Lebanese president for a six-year term to succeed Michel Aoun.

The electoral lists registration deadline ended at midnight on Monday, with an increase of 26 lists from the 2018 elections.

The number of candidates reached 1043, 42 of whom withdrew, and 284 others did not join the electoral lists.

The number of candidates who joined the lists decreased to 718, including 118 women, with a noticeable increase in the percentage of women over the previous elections.

Civil society groups, known as the “new forces,” were divided between several lists in all constituencies.

In 2018, there were 77 lists with 597 candidates, 86 of whom were women.

The total number of candidates reached 976, including 113 women, but 379 candidates withdrew or did not join the lists.

Since the Future Movement refrained from participating in the elections, candidates loyal to the movement were distributed among several lists from Akkar to Sidon.

Some submitted their resignations from the movement before submitting their candidacies, while others are new faces running for the first time.

Some MPs of the bloc re-nominated themselves independently in the North and West Bekaa constituencies.

The lists of the Shiite duo Hezbollah and the Amal Movement remained the same as in the previous elections, with minor changes in Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil, Zahle and Baalbek-Hermel.

The lists of the Free Patriotic Movement, Aoun’s supporters, were slightly altered as some former MPs were excluded from the lists.

Meanwhile, major changes were made in the Lebanese Forces lists in various constituencies from the North to Beirut.

The “new forces” are contesting the elections with unified lists in various constituencies, although the rivalries that prevailed between these forces had given the impression that they will be unable to reach an understanding on unified lists.

Some of these lists have good chances of winning over the ruling parties’ lists in several constituencies, with some serious battles ahead in 10 of the 16.

However, political observers believe that the existence of a large number of opposition lists is not necessarily a good thing, and may reflect the existing differences between these forces that would split votes in favor of the ruling parties, especially since voters loyal to traditional parties all vote for the same parties they have always supported, especially Hezbollah, the Amal Movement.

They also feel that the traditional parties will now focus on securing votes for their strongest candidates in each constituency or finding ways to bring down other candidates.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has to train over 14,000 permanent employees and about 2,000 others in electoral law and on the logistical matters required of them on election day, in addition to securing electricity and the internet at polling and sorting stations, as well as transportation for staff and logistics; all of which have become very expensive.

On Tuesday, the Election Supervisory Authority began monitoring electoral campaigns, electoral advertising and electoral spending.

