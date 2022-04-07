Boulevard Riyadh City announces free entry throughout Ramadan

RIYADH: Boulevard Riyadh City keeps surprising its visitors with yet more splendid news: The arena has announced a special offer of free entry during Ramadan and will be open from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m. daily.
The large complex, which is decorated in dazzling Ramadan decorations, provides visitors with an excellent leisure destination, complete with a 3-kilometer walkway, a variety of athletic activities, and infinite options of restaurants for a wonderful iftar and sahoor.
“It was a great surprise for us because I thought Boulevard was just a part of Riyadh Season. The free entry will attract many people and tourists who want to enjoy Ramadan’s vibes,” Hanan Al-Otaibi, a visitor, told Arab News.
Another visitor who is a regular to Boulevard, Madeeha Ahmed, was happy about the news.
“I come to Boulevard almost three times a week and I spend so much time here. I am so glad that the place (is) free which will make it a great destination for people who want to have iftar or sahoor.”
When visiting the Boulevard, you will be greeted by Ramadan decorations such as the crescent moon and canon.
The music of the famous dancing fountain is now Ramadan-appropriate that contributes to the atmosphere of the season, making it a great option for dining.
In nine themed zones, the Boulevard brings together amazing entertainment, culture, retail, and gastronomy for people of all ages and tastes.
There are four theaters, a karting circuit, 12 Padel tennis courts, a golf course, nine foreign studio attractions, over 500 electronic games, and more than 50 food options, among others.
Saudi Arabia pledges billions in aid to Yemen as Crown Prince backs new leadership council
The Kingdom also offers $300 million to fund the humanitarian response plan announced by the UN
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has pledged $3 billion worth of aid for Yemen, with the money being used to help Yemen’s banking, as well as development in the country and through the purchase of oil derivatives.
The money will be broken down into a $2 billion support for the Yemeni central bank, offered jointly by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The remaining $1 billion from Saudi Arabia will be broken down to $600 million for the purchase of oil derivatives, and $400 million to support development projects and initiatives.
A further $300 million from the Kingdom has been pledged to fund the humanitarian response plan announced by the UN in 2022 to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and improve their living conditions.
The announcement of the financial aid comes as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and said he hoped the council’s establishment would contribute to the start of a new chapter in Yemen.
Speaking Thursday with the Yemeni President and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the crown prince said he hoped the creation of the leadership council would move Yemen from a state of war to peace and development, state news agency SPA reported.
He said he hoped the next stage would be different, highlighting the determination of all involved, the report added.
The Crown Prince said the Kingdom was keen for Yemen to enjoy security, stability and prosperity.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced a new presidential leadership council on Thursday and transferred his powers to it.
Hadi, in a televised address, said the council was established to complete the implementation of the transition phase and will have the authority to negotiate with the Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the years-long conflict afflicting the nation.
The move was aimed at supporting UN-led efforts to revive negotiations to end the seven-year war in the country.
Leaders across the Arab World and the Middle East have also welcomed the establishment of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen.
In an official statement released via its state news agency, KUNA, Kuwait expressed its full support for the new council and its efforts in carrying out its role in achieving its goals in Yemen.
Jordan, the Arab League, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) all welcomed the move and expressed their full support for the presidential council.
How charitable giving became reliable and transparent in Saudi Arabia
State-regulated online platforms have revolutionized the way public donations are collected and used
Awareness campaigns have aided efforts to make sure donations do not end up lining the pockets of criminals
Updated 07 April 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Charity is part and parcel of Ramadan for any Muslim who can afford to donate to the needy. In fact, zakat, as it is known, is one of the five pillars of Islam.
However, this spirit of generosity is all too often exploited by criminals who mobilize women, children, the elderly and the disabled to enrich themselves.
In Saudi Arabia, the government has responded to the problem by launching a number of state-regulated charity platforms as well as public-awareness drives whose objective is to prevent such exploitation and ensure that donations do not end up financing terrorism.
The Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security recently launched a powerful social-media campaign featuring a video in which a woman coerces three children to beg in the streets.
When a passer-by hands the women money, she places it in her shirt pocket, exposing an assault rifle and a suicide vest hidden beneath her black garb.
The woman then removes her veil to reveal she is in fact a man in disguise. The message is simple: “Donating to unknown individuals increases the possibility of terrorist financing.”
Saudi Arabia introduced a new anti-beggary law in 2021. Under its provisions, anyone who engages in begging, incites begging or helps begging in any way can face up to six months in jail, a fine of SR50,000 ($13,329), or both.
Culprits within an organized group that engages in begging, meanwhile, can face up to a year in jail, a fine of $26,659, or both.
Under the anti-begging law, anyone who asks for money directly or indirectly, fakes injuries or disabilities, or uses children to influence others into giving them money is considered a beggar.
Non-Saudi offenders can be deported after serving their sentence and can be banned from re-entering the Kingdom. A newly revised statute also considered begging through social-media platforms to be equal to traditional begging.
While there are genuinely needy people in the relatively affluent Arab Gulf countries who beg during the holy month of Ramadan, criminal groups have been known to run elaborate syndicates, trafficking vulnerable people into Saudi Arabia to collect money on their behalf.
Ali, a Yemeni boy who claims to be 12-years-old but looks much younger, spends his days with two other boys of a similar age begging and cleaning car windshields on one of Jeddah’s main bridges.
“I came less than a year ago,” Ali told Arab News, squeegee and soap bottle in hand on the busy roadside. “I just want to help my family. I can’t go home now without making any money. I have a family. Please help.”
On a nearby street corner, elderly men and women in wheelchairs wait for passing motorists to stop to give them food or money, clutching papers claiming they cannot afford their medical expenses.
At the traffic lights, disheveled children holding infants on their hips tap on the windows of passing vehicles, open palms upturned begging for loose change.
The sight is familiar throughout the Middle East. But even the most trusting of people can be left with the nagging doubt: Where does the money go? Could this scene, which never fails to tug at the heartstrings, have been staged by an unseen handler? Are the motorists only fueling the problem by handing out cash?
The Kingdom’s countermeasures are not confined to street-level begging. Saudi authorities have for some time focused on combating criminal gangs and extremist groups fraudulently posing as legitimate charitable organizations.
In 2016, the Interior Ministry said that it was illegal for organizations to raise funds without first obtaining a permit from the relevant authorities.
Charitable organizations have also been called on to become more transparent about how they collect and use public donations. The government’s own digitalization drive has greatly improved transparency and increased efficiency in the delivery of e-services.
The digital transformation is expanding in the charitable sector with the creation of new regulated services, including Ehsan, Shefaa, KSrelief, and the National Donations Platform, developed and supervised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
Ehsan, a platform launched in 2021, enables philanthropists and donors to choose from a selection of charitable causes that they deem close to their heart, from social and economic issues, to health, education and the environment.
By focusing on individual values and specific societal issues, Ehsan aims to encourage a greater sense of social responsibility among the general public and private-sector organizations, while also promoting a culture of transparency in charitable giving.
INNUMBERS
$1.4 billion - Donations made through the KSrelief platform.
$386.5 million - Donations through the Ehsan platform.
$25.9 million - Donations through the Shefaa platform.
One of Ehsan’s services, the Furijat initiative, is a debt-repayment scheme for people convicted of financial crimes who are released from prison once their debt is paid off. Another initiative called Tyassarat helps debt-burdened citizens to rearrange their finances and get back on track.
Donors using the Ehsan platform can choose how much they would like to give and can pay by debit or credit card or with Apple Pay.
Donations became even easier in early February this year through the Tawakkalna smartphone app, the official Saudi Contact Tracing service launched to trace the spread of COVID-19.
Last year, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple donations via Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total figure past the SR1 billion mark. Since its launch, Ehsan has received more than SR1.4 billion ($373.2 million) in donations and handed them out to more than 4.3 million beneficiaries.
On Wednesday King Salman approved the launch — for the second year in a row — of the National Campaign for Charitable Work through the Ehsan platform.
The National Donations Platform likewise provides easy solutions to connect donors with needy individuals across the Kingdom, while ensuring a reliable and secure digital donation process supervised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
To date, more than 3.5 million people have benefited from money gifted through the National Donations Platform, including orphans, the sick, the elderly and people living in substandard housing.
Those wishing to contribute to overseas aid projects can do so through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, KSRelief, which works in 79 countries, supporting everything from the provision of specialist surgeries to landmine clearance.
As of February this year, $5.6 billion has been spent on the implementation of some 1,919 projects, many of them relating to food security and public health campaigns. Yemen, Palestine and Syria are its top three beneficiaries.
With many Arab countries struggling to overcome the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflationary impact of the war in Ukraine on food and fuel prices, charitable donations are needed now more than ever to support those in need.
Fortunately, public outpourings of generosity, even before the holy month of Ramadan, have allowed aid agencies in the Kingdom and beyond to provide relief where it is needed most.
By regulating donations and ensuring transparency, Saudi authorities can now ensure this assistance does not end up lining the pockets of criminals or funding acts of terrorism but instead reaches those who are genuinely in need.
Al-Musaharati: A centuries-old Ramadan tradition now just a tale
Technology, new generation adopting other professions leave no place for age-old Ramadan ritual
Updated 07 April 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Over centuries, Ramadan has witnessed numerous traditions, some of which are still alive and have been passed down from one generation to the next, while others have faded with time.
One such past tradition associated with Ramadan is Al-Musaharati; a person who would walk around a neighborhood beating his drum and chanting poetry to wake people up for suhoor.
“These centuries-old traditions are becoming rarer in Jeddah,” said Ahmed Abdo, who has been living in the old district of Jeddah for over five decades.
Speaking of Al-Musharati while drinking tea and chatting with old friends on one of the oldest Al-Mirkaz (public council) in Balad, Abdo said: “There used to be Al-Musharati in every district but now many of them have gone. The younger generations have adopted other professions.”
He misses the Ramadan of yesteryear, when he would wake up to the sound of Al-Musharati for suhoor. Al-Musharati would be chosen by the people of each district, and would be diligently perform his duty until the last day of Ramadan. He would often sing and eloquently call to people by their names, and often people would offer him suhoor in return.
Abdo said: “Al-Musaharati used to play a big and beautiful role in the neighborhood … the people of that time used to sleep immediately after tarawih prayers, and at pre-dawn, Al-Musharati would beat his small drum to wake up people for their suhoor.
“Al-Musharati is now just an old, beautiful tale,” said Abdo, shaking his head. “People are not what they used to be, they do not sleep early. Therefore, Al-Musaharati no longer plays a role and has completely faded away.”
With time, Abdo and his friends have moved into different neighborhoods, but they still gather at Al-Mirkaz of Al-Sham district to drink tea, talk and relive their memories of the old days.
Abdo’s 59-year-old friend Abdulrahman Al-Awfi said that the role of “ Al-Musaharati is one of the oldest, most deep-rooted traditions found during Ramadan. However, the tradition has faded ever since technology entered people’s homes. There is television, alarm clocks and mobiles, which have replaced Al-Musaharati.”
He added: “Today, we depend on TV and alarm clocks to know when it is time for suhoor. In the past, people used to sleep all night knowing that Al-Musaharati would wake them up.
“As times change, traditions naturally evolve, but it is important to pass on the significance of the day to younger generations,” said another resident of the old Jeddah district.
Saudi Arabia launches digital initiative to promote dates globally
Saudi Arabia is one of the world leaders in date production, with more than 31 million palm trees and a production volume of more than 1.5 million tons of different date varieties
Updated 07 April 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The National Center for Palms and Dates has officially launched the “Saudidates” platform, an innovative, convenient and efficient business-to-business electronic market where buyers across the globe can buy dates in bulk from sellers in the Kingdom.
The platform was launched recently under the slogan “The Homeland of Dates,” which depicts dates as a national product closely related to the history of Saudi Arabia and aims to showcase the Kingdom’s long history in this sector.
On his Twitter account, Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of NCPD, said: “We are launching the ‘Saudidates’ platform, which gathers the best palm fruits within one electronic market, to reach our heritage to the world.”
He said that the launch of the platform was to support and enhance the ability of the Kingdom’s national exports to access global markets.
The platform is comprised of three technical components: A marketing outlet that includes all date traders who have the “Saudidates” brand, in addition to their products and derivatives; a store for selling dates and their products to the consumer; and a warehouse to store the merchants’ products and deliver them to the consumer.
The Kingdom is now taking important steps to place itself as the world’s largest exporter of dates by penetrating the global consumer market to achieve the Kingdom’s vision of increasing non-oil exports.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leaders in date production, with more than 31 million palm trees and a production volume of more than 1.5 million tons of different date varieties. Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan, the owner of Dates Palms stores in Jeddah, welcomed the NCPD’s decision to export Saudi dates internationally through an official local platform.
He told Arab News: “Yes, the Saudi dates with all its types have already reached the international markets, but that was done through various efforts by local traders and private companies. Now, the ‘Saudidates’ platform will help us sell our products abroad with a guarantee.”
He said that the export of dates abroad would revitalize date farmers in Saudi Arabia, explaining that exporting any product was a good step for the development of agriculture on one hand, and the revival of the Saudi economy on the other.
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, an academic, said: “We are very proud of launching the ‘Saudidates’ platform, the trusted government platform that contributes to linking farmers and date producers with consumers all over the world.”
He said that the platform’s goal was to enhance marketing and provide investors and buyers with product choices and information about dates, including their type and origin.
According to a recent report from the NCPD, the Kingdom’s total palms reached 31,234,153, date total domestic production was 1,539,755 tons, and exports increased to 215,343,005 kgm, while Saudi dates were exported to more than 107 countries.
The NCPD has launched many initiatives and programs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, such as registering dates as a super fruit with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN in 2019. NCPD is contributing, on behalf of Saudi Arabia, to approve the International Year of Dates, in 2027. The NCPD is also working with the FAO to announce the International Day of Dates.
More than 1,500 students place victories at Saudi Arabia’s Kangaroo Mawhiba math contest
Competition aims to uncover talent, help students apply math concepts in daily life
Updated 07 April 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: More than 1,500 students won the three most important medals at the Kangaroo Mawhiba Math Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia. There were 282 gold medalists, 493 silver medalists and 745 bronze medalists.
Speaking to Arab News, the students expressed pride in their accomplishments and described the competition, in which they had to solve math problems in a short amount of time, as enjoyable.
Saud Al-Mathami, secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, said the foundation is proud of its collaboration with the Ministry of Education to discover and nurture Saudi Arabia’s talented human capital.
The successes, he noted, are a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to progress and quality of education, which are reflected in the country’s ambition to develop the best educational system in the world by 2030.
This year’s mathematics competition saw 30,458 Saudi students enroll, including 17,685 male students and 12,773 female students.
The competition aims to encourage male and female students to develop mathematical skills and apply these in their daily lives.
Bandar Mamdouh, a member of the Saudi Association for Mathematical Science, said many people do not like mathematics and believe it is difficult to understand. Many students, he added, wonder why they have to take mathematics as a subject in schools.
“Math is the mother of science and the language of the times. It is also the language of accuracy and conciseness,” he said, adding that math has contributed to much of humanity’s modern technology and entertainment and is directly applicable in daily life.
Mamdouh applauded Mawhiba’s efforts to foster students’ interest in mathematics by hosting competitions.
“We have seen an increase in the number of participants and the number of winners every year through modern teaching methods, including the use of modern technology in teaching. This has proved effective in developing students’ science skills in general, mathematics in particular,” he said.
Moath Al-Qahtani, an intermediate third-grade student at Manarat Al-Riyadh School in Riyadh and a contender for Saudi Arabia’s 2022 gold medal in the competition, first learned about it from his colleagues. He then read up on it on the Mawhiba website.
“I joined in the Kangaroo competition in order to strengthen my math skills and solve problems as rapidly as possible, and the competition has helped me apply math in my daily life,” Alqahtani said.
The biggest challenge, he noted, was solving math problems in a limited amount of time, but he acknowledged that this was useful in building his skills.
Mahdi Al-Baik, who won the gold medal, is a secondary second grade at Dar Al-Hekma School in Qatif, located in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. A math lover, this is his fifth time participating in the competition. He described the contest as fun and enjoyable, agreeing that solving math problems as quickly as possible was certainly a skill that students who wished to participate needed to develop.