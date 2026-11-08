RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Special Forces for Environmental Security (SPES) have arrested five expatriates for illegally exploiting natural deposits in the Eastern Province, seizing four pieces of equipment used to excavate and transport soil, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The suspects, nationals of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, were taken into custody for violating the Kingdom’s Environmental Law, with legal action initiated against them, according to the SPA report.

The arrests are part of continuing enforcement operations by the SPES to protect the Kingdom’s natural resources, vegetation and wildlife and prevent activities that damage the environment.

The forces have stepped up action against a range of environmental violations in recent weeks, including the illegal transportation of local firewood, unauthorized entry into protected areas, pollution of soil and violations of camping and fire-safety regulations.

Crackdown on environmental violations

In another enforcement operation reported by SPA on Oct. 28, the forces apprehended a citizen for transporting two cubic meters of local firewood inside the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve.

The seized firewood was handed over to the relevant authorities. The forces said transporting local firewood and charcoal carries a fine of up to SR16,000 per cubic meter.

On the same day, four citizens were arrested for entering the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve without permits. Unauthorized entry into protected areas carries a fine of SR5,000.

The forces also arrested a citizen on Oct. 25 for lighting a fire in an undesignated area inside the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, in violation of regulations designed to protect vegetation cover. The offense carries a fine of up to SR3,000.

On Oct. 27, another citizen was apprehended in the Asir region for camping without a permit in a forest or national park, an offense also punishable by a fine of up to SR3,000.

Protecting soil and natural resources

The enforcement campaign has also targeted activities that directly damage the Kingdom’s soil and natural resources.

On Oct. 9, the SPES arrested a Sudanese resident in the Eastern Province for dumping concrete materials and polluting the soil.

The forces said activities that directly or indirectly damage or pollute soil, adversely affect its use or destroy its natural properties are punishable by fines of up to SR10 million.

The latest arrests involving the five expatriates highlight the authorities’ efforts to prevent the unauthorized extraction and exploitation of natural deposits, an activity that can damage land and undermine environmental sustainability.

Saudi Arabia has introduced a range of environmental protection measures as part of its efforts to preserve natural resources, expand protected areas and improve environmental compliance under its broader sustainability objectives.

Public urged to report violations

The SPES has urged residents and citizens to report environmental and wildlife violations. It said all reports would be treated confidentially and that people reporting violations would bear no liability.

Reports can be made by calling 911 in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

The public’s cooperation is considered an important part of efforts to protect the environment and ensure compliance with the Kingdom’s environmental regulations.