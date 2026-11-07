RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is accelerating efforts to develop an integrated marine knowledge system for the Red Sea, combining scientific research, environmental protection and economic development as part of broader plans to maximize the region’s environmental, tourism and commercial value.

Covering about 186,000 square kilometers and home to thousands of islands, the Red Sea is considered one of the Kingdom’s most important strategic assets. Recent investments have expanded marine exploration programs and shifted scientific efforts from basic observation toward ecosystem management, conservation and sustainable development.

A recent study conducted by the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and OceanX published high-resolution bathymetric data in Earth System Science Data using information gathered during the 2022 Decade Expedition.

The research mapped 860 kilometers of Saudi coastline at depths ranging from two meters to more than 2,460 meters, helping fill critical seabed mapping gaps and supporting marine resource management. (SPA)

he research mapped 860 kilometers of Saudi coastline at depths ranging from two meters to more than 2,460 meters, helping fill critical seabed mapping gaps and supporting marine resource management.

NCW has also monitored biodiversity at 64 coastal sites and installed advanced sensors at 37 locations to track sea surface temperatures, generating baseline information for national environmental policies.

Additional research led by KAUST scientist Michael Berumen highlighted the existence of previously undescribed endemic marine species, helping establish scientific foundations for marine protected areas. In 2026, KAUST researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of environmental DNA, or eDNA, in tracking species distribution in the northern Red Sea with minimal ecological disturbance.

The Decade Expedition, supported by more than 3,100 studies produced through the KAUST Red Sea Research Center, mapped 62,758 square kilometers of seabed, collected more than 2,800 biological and genetic samples, carried out 44 crewed deep-sea dives and completed 133 autonomous vehicle missions during 19 weeks of field operations.

Researchers also documented four previously unknown coral species.

The Red Sea contains the world’s fourth-largest coral reef system, accounting for about 6.2 percent of global coral reefs and hosting more than 310 coral varieties, including 270 hard coral species. (SPA)

Blue holes and coral conservation

NCW Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohammed Qurban announced the discovery of more than 20 blue holes along the southern Red Sea coast.

The rare geological formations contain habitats for corals, sponges, turtles and fish. Following surveys of sites measuring between 47 and 51.5 meters in depth, the Cabinet designated the Blue Holes a national marine reserve in 2025.

Meanwhile, the General Organization for Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS) is implementing a five-year monitoring program covering 1,000 coastal locations, with 344 sites completed by late October 2026.

SHAMS has documented 251 coral species, including 25 endemic and 54 threatened species, as well as 358 reef fish species.

SHAMS has documented 251 coral species, including 25 endemic and 54 threatened species, as well as 358 reef fish species. (SPA)

The organization has also conducted 321 coral bleaching surveys, evaluated the environmental carrying capacity of 72 sites and recorded 46 giant coral colonies measuring more than five meters in diameter.

Its coral nursery currently maintains 380 colonies representing 13 genera, with 192 colonies ready for reef restoration projects.

In sea turtle conservation, SHAMS confirmed 638 nesting sites in 2025 across 23 key ecological areas accounting for about 70 percent of nesting activity in Saudi waters.

The organization also established the Middle East’s first specialized sea turtle rehabilitation facility in 2024.

Supporting Vision 2030

Marine data is playing an increasingly important role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals under Vision 2030, particularly in aquaculture, sustainable fisheries, coastal development and pharmaceutical research.

Joint programs involving NCW and KAUST include efforts to breed and reintroduce endangered freshwater fish species, monitor mass migrations of the endemic Asir Garra fish and track recurring sightings of Bryde’s whales in the Farasan Islands Protected Area.

SHAMS has documented 251 coral species, including 25 endemic and 54 threatened species, as well as 358 reef fish species. (SPA)

The Kingdom is also expanding the use of advanced technologies through initiatives such as ReefNetAI, which applies artificial intelligence to coral image analysis and automated species identification.

Other technologies being deployed include marine robotics, remote sensing systems and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Public awareness and conservation outreach are being strengthened through Red Sea Global’s Corallium marine life institute at AMAALA in Tabuk, which combines scientific research with public education initiatives focused on marine stewardship.

Climate resilience and future planning

The Red Sea contains the world’s fourth-largest coral reef system, accounting for about 6.2 percent of global coral reefs and hosting more than 310 coral varieties, including 270 hard coral species.

Scientists consider its reefs particularly important because of their ability to tolerate elevated sea temperatures, making them a valuable model for global climate resilience research.

The conservation significance of the region is underscored by sightings of critically endangered species, including the leatherback sea turtle, which has been recorded within the Blue Holes reserve.

SHAMS continues to work with international partners, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature, while coordinating research and conservation initiatives with NEOM, King Abdulaziz University and KAUST.

The research mapped 860 kilometers of Saudi coastline at depths ranging from two meters to more than 2,460 meters, helping fill critical seabed mapping gaps and supporting marine resource management. (SPA)

Marine surveys are also being incorporated into spatial planning efforts by identifying sensitive habitats, conservation areas and suitable zones for tourism and commercial development.

According to Dr. Qurban, these data-driven initiatives support the National Red Sea Sustainability Strategy, which aims to increase protected marine areas from 3 percent to 30 percent by 2030.

Current priorities include completing a national coral baseline assessment, expanding long-term environmental monitoring, identifying optimal reef restoration sites and strengthening protections for marine species nesting areas.

Officials say the initiatives are helping position the Red Sea as a global center for marine innovation, scientific research and blue economy development.