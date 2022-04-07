You are here

US cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

US cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls
The Commerce Department said Aeroflot continued to fly airplanes it had placed restrictions on in March to Beijing, Delhi, Antalya and Istanbul, Dubai, and on some domestic Russian flights. (Reuters file/photo)
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

US cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

US cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls
  Thursday's enforcement action denies the three airlines export privileges and targets the entire airlines, not specific planes
  The Commerce Department said Aeroflot continued to fly airplanes it had placed restrictions on in March
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The US Commerce Department issued enforcement actions against Aeroflot, Azur Air, and UTair on Thursday, saying the three Russian airlines violated American export controls issued in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The decision comes after the United States identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of US sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes. Thursday’s enforcement action denies the three airlines export privileges and targets the entire airlines, not specific planes.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod said the government believes the orders mean “that Aeroflot, Azur Air and UTair and their fleet of aircraft will over time largely be unable to continue flying either internationally or domestically as they are now cut off from the international support and the US parts and related services they need to maintain and support their fleets.”
The Commerce Department said Aeroflot continued to fly airplanes it had placed restrictions on in March to Beijing, Delhi, Antalya and Istanbul, Dubai, and on some domestic Russian flights.
Any US-origin aircraft or foreign aircraft that includes more than 25 percent controlled US-origin content is subject to a license requirement if it is Russian-owned or operated and exported to Russia.
The United States, European Union and other countries have barred Russian planes from US airspace.
Russia’s biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group, said on March 18 it suspended all flights using Boeing aircraft due to Western sanctions. Volga-Dnepr said it stopped operations of two of its subsidiaries — AirBridgeCargo and Atran. S7, Russia’s biggest private airline and second largest overall, also said on March 4 it was ceasing all international flights.

Topics: Russia US Aeroflot

CEOs of 14 UAE firms honored in Italy

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI giving his speech at CEOforLIFE-ECI Global Awards. (ECI)
Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI giving his speech at CEOforLIFE-ECI Global Awards. (ECI)
Updated 07 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

CEOs of 14 UAE firms honored in Italy

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI giving his speech at CEOforLIFE-ECI Global Awards. (ECI)
  Event attended by Italian FM, Emirati foreign trade minister
  'UAE adopts principles to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all human beings'
Updated 07 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The CEOs of 14 Emirati companies who presented initiatives supporting sustainability as an integral part of economic and social development were honored at a ceremony in Italy.

The event, organized by Credit Union Exports — a subsidiary of the UAE government — and CEOforLife — an international body of sustainability pioneers and impact makers headquartered in Rome — was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Emirati minister for foreign trade.

The event aimed to showcase the best practices of Emirati and Italian companies that have excelled in developing innovative products in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and whose activities have had a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

“The UAE adopts principles to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all human beings,” said Al-Zeyoudi.

Di Maio said Italian companies operating in the UAE’s energy and infrastructure sectors are recording an increase in market share “thanks to their extensive experience.”

There are “opportunities for Italian companies to grow in hi-tech projects related to renewable energy, healthcare and technological innovation,” he added. “The Italian government is keen to achieve this goal.”

Topics: Italy UAE

Post-trade services boosted as Tadawul implements largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history

Post-trade services boosted as Tadawul implements largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Post-trade services boosted as Tadawul implements largest enhancements in Saudi capital market's history

Post-trade services boosted as Tadawul implements largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul Group, operator of the Saudi exchange, has completed the implementation of the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market to develop post-trade services infrastructure.

Launched in collaboration with the securities clearing center Muqassa, and the securities depository center, known as Edaa, the bundle of measures is now up and running, the group said in a statement.

These measures entail that “Muqassa is fully activated to clear all products traded in the Saudi Exchange, extending the clearing services for equities, Sukuk, bonds, and traded fund market,” it added.

Tadawul intends to provide investors with increased investment opportunities, and access to a diverse range of financial instruments and new products.

This, in turn, will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a globally attractive investment destination.

Topics: #tadawul #Saudi stock exchange Saud Arabia

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea sets up cloud computing unit

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea sets up cloud computing unit
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea sets up cloud computing unit

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea sets up cloud computing unit
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Arab Sea Information Systems Co. has completed the establishment of cloud computing unit, Era Data, with SR5 million ($1.33 million) capital.

The information technology provider has already sealed deals with local companies to set up data centers, supply devices, and accessories, it said in a bourse filing.

Era Data’s cloud computing services will beef up the range of offerings by Arab Sea, amid a continued digitalization push in the Kingdom.

Topics: cloud computing #SAUDI ARABIA

SNB Capital sees profit leaps for SABIC, Al Rajhi Bank in Q1 2022

SNB Capital sees profit leaps for SABIC, Al Rajhi Bank in Q1 2022
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

SNB Capital sees profit leaps for SABIC, Al Rajhi Bank in Q1 2022

SNB Capital sees profit leaps for SABIC, Al Rajhi Bank in Q1 2022
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s major players, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and Al Rajhi Bank, are expected to see a jump in profits for the first quarter of 2022, Argaam reported, citing a report by SNB Capital.

SABIC’s profit growth is estimated at 4 percent from the same period a year ago, up to SR5.04 billion, while that of its affiliate fertilizer producer SABIC Agri-Nutrients might reach as high as 549 percent.

Adding to the petrochemical sector’s gains, Saudi International Petrochemical Co., better known as Sipchem, might see a 186 percent expansion in profits to reach SR1.18 billion.

SNB Capital also forecasted profit leaps for some of Saudi Arabia’s main banks, led by Al Rajhi Bank, with hike estimates standing at 20 percent to SR3.99 billion.

The Kingdom’s state utility provider Saudi Electricity Co. is projected to post profits of SR1.53 billion, down 10 percent year-on-year.

The bank’s forecast for telecom giant Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, is a 1-percent increase in net profit to SR2.97 billion. Profits of Mobily, Zain KSA, and solutions by stc, are also anticipated to rise.

For the cement sector, the outlook is negative, as profits of all listed companies including, but not limited to, Saudi Cement, Southern Cement, and Yamama Cement, are expected to drop.

Topics: #bank Profit

Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing

Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing

Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction Services firm Ladun Investment Co. has issued its initial public offering prospectus, as it plans to join Saudi Arabia’s stock listing spree this year.

Riyadh-based Ladun, which has been behind a number of residential developments in the Kingdom, including some for the Ministry of Housing, will potentially float 5 million shares, representing 10 percent of its capital, on the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu.

The book-building period will run from May 22 until May 26, financial advisor and lead manager, Yaqeen Capital, said in a bourse statement.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #ipo

