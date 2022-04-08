Saudi charity drive kicks off for second year with $373m in the pipeline

RIYADH: Needy families and individuals facing financial hardship in Saudi Arabia can look forward to help as one of the largest voluntary campaigns in the Gulf region gets underway for a second year.

The National Campaign for Charitable Work, which began on Friday, is expected to raise millions for those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, the elderly, and people living in substandard housing.

The campaign will be be run through the Ehsan platform developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as part of its efforts to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple donations via Ehsan, pushing the platform’s total past the SR1 billion mark.

Since its launch, Ehsan has received more than SR1.4 billion ($373.2 million) from 22 million donor operations and distributed financial aid among more than 4.3 million beneficiaries.

The Ehsan platform is monitored by a committee of 12 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by the adviser in the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mutlaq.

Philanthropists, financiers and others can make secure digital donations to a range of charitable initiatives offered by the Ehsan platform.

Experts in the nonprofit sector told Arab News that the campaigns achieve many benefits, including strengthening credibility in the donation system and achieving transparency in accordance with international standards.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz, secretary-general of the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation, said that the annual campaign highlights the importance of the principle of giving, and also shows that it enjoys the support of the Kingdom’s political leadership and social elite.







Dr. Abdullah Al-Marzouqi (L) and Abdulwahab Alfaiz (R). (Supplied)



The campaign’s success is also due to “enhanced credibility in the donation system,” he added.

Al-Faiz told Arab News: “This occasion reminds people of the importance of donating to charitable and humanitarian works undertaken and implemented by charities, especially in the month of Ramadan.”

He added that this campaign and others are initiated and sponsored by King Salman. “He is the first to support and donate, and enjoys the support of those looking for charitable works, such as private sector leaders, and leaders of major companies with social responsibility programs,” Al-Faiz said.

“Such a campaign enhances the positive perception of the sector and gives charities an opportunity to present their qualitative initiatives, which helps them attract donations from the public and supporters.”

Abdullah Al-Marzouqi, deputy chairman of the Waqf Alhzm (Charity Endowment), said that charity work in Saudi Arabia is developing in line with international standards.

“What we are witnessing is the organization of donors working in this field, supportive platforms, and government and non-government bodies incubating charitable work,” he said.

All these developments point to future success, Al-Marzouqi said.

The impact on charitable societies and the Kingdom’s beneficiaries will be seen through programs and initiatives prepared as part of strategic and executive plans.

“Charities only wait for financial support,” he said, adding that these associations are supervised by authorities to ensure international standards of governance and transparency.