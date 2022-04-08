You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi charity drive kicks off for second year with $373m in the pipeline

Saudi charity drive kicks off for second year with $373m in the pipeline

The home page of Ehsan portal. (Supplied/www.ehsan.sa)
1 / 2
The home page of Ehsan portal. (Supplied/www.ehsan.sa)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Marzouqi (L) and Abdulwahab Alfaiz (R). (Supplied)
2 / 2
Dr. Abdullah Al-Marzouqi (L) and Abdulwahab Alfaiz (R). (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yf4jw

Updated 13 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi charity drive kicks off for second year with $373m in the pipeline

The home page of Ehsan portal. (Supplied/www.ehsan.sa)
  • The campaign will be be run through the Ehsan platform developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority
  • Forms part of its efforts to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Needy families and individuals facing financial hardship in Saudi Arabia can look forward to help as one of the largest voluntary campaigns in the Gulf region gets underway for a second year.

The National Campaign for Charitable Work, which began on Friday, is expected to raise millions for those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, the elderly, and people living in substandard housing.  

The campaign will be be run through the Ehsan platform developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as part of its efforts to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple donations via Ehsan, pushing the platform’s total past the SR1 billion mark.

Since its launch, Ehsan has received more than SR1.4 billion ($373.2 million) from 22 million donor operations and distributed financial aid among more than 4.3 million beneficiaries.

The Ehsan platform is monitored by a committee of 12 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by the adviser in the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mutlaq.

Philanthropists, financiers and others can make secure digital donations to a range of charitable initiatives offered by the Ehsan platform.

Experts in the nonprofit sector told Arab News that the campaigns achieve many benefits, including strengthening credibility in the donation system and achieving transparency in accordance with international standards.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz, secretary-general of the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation, said that the annual campaign highlights the importance of the principle of giving, and also shows that it enjoys the support of the Kingdom’s political leadership and social elite.




Dr. Abdullah Al-Marzouqi (L) and Abdulwahab Alfaiz (R). (Supplied)

The campaign’s success is also due to “enhanced credibility in the donation system,” he added.

Al-Faiz told Arab News: “This occasion reminds people of the importance of donating to charitable and humanitarian works undertaken and implemented by charities, especially in the month of Ramadan.” 

He added that this campaign and others are initiated and sponsored by King Salman. “He is the first to support and donate, and enjoys the support of those looking for charitable works, such as private sector leaders, and leaders of major companies with social responsibility programs,” Al-Faiz said.

“Such a campaign enhances the positive perception of the sector and gives charities an opportunity to present their qualitative initiatives, which helps them attract donations from the public and supporters.”

Abdullah Al-Marzouqi, deputy chairman of the Waqf Alhzm (Charity Endowment), said that charity work in Saudi Arabia is developing in line with international standards. 

“What we are witnessing is the organization of donors working in this field, supportive platforms, and government and non-government bodies incubating charitable work,” he said.

All these developments point to future success, Al-Marzouqi said.

The impact on charitable societies and the Kingdom’s beneficiaries will be seen through programs and initiatives prepared as part of strategic and executive plans.

“Charities only wait for financial support,” he said, adding that these associations are supervised by authorities to ensure international standards of governance and transparency.

Topics: Saudi Arabia charity National Campaign for Charitable Work

Related

Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi charity platform head dismissed for transgressing regulations

Saudi entertainment expo to boost Kingdom’s growing tourism sector

Saudi entertainment expo to boost Kingdom’s growing tourism sector
Updated 08 April 2022
Rashid Hassan

Saudi entertainment expo to boost Kingdom’s growing tourism sector

Saudi entertainment expo to boost Kingdom’s growing tourism sector
  • Over 200 exhibitors to display latest developments and technology in leisure industry
  • Buyers and suppliers can learn about trends and do business, says organizer of Riyadh event
Updated 08 April 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Global leaders in the leisure industry will convene for the fourth Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Summit and Expo taking place next month at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, a gathering expected to further boost the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector.

The three-day event — from May 16 to May 18 — is one of the region’s largest and will have over 200 exhibitors from across the world showcasing the latest innovations in the sector.

The Kingdom is planning to invest $64 billion in its entertainment industry as part of Vision 2030, which is expected to ensure massive developmental changes in the country.

Organized by DMG Events, the SEA summit and expo brings together government bodies, venue and project owners, architects, consultants and developers involved in the giga-projects in the Kingdom, to meet the increasing demand for quality products and services.

Supported by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and having the National Entertainment Committee as the event’s strategic partner, the event is expected to support the Kingdom’s aim to become a global destination for tourists and travelers.

For this purpose, the summit organizers have curated the most relevant and compelling content platform to allow local and international participants form meaningful connections, hear about innovative solutions, and learn about upcoming trends.

The event “offers a great opportunity for all stakeholders in the industry to get involved with conversations surrounding the future of entertainment in the Kingdom. We are excited to see industry leaders and experts coming from all over the world to share insights and join efforts to make Saudi Arabia the first entertainment destination in the world,” said Alwaleed Albaltan, president of the NEC.

At the event, visitors will have access to keynote presentations, panels, case studies, interviews, and workshops presented by innovators, industry leaders, and experts.

“Working through the SEA summit and expo programs, we wanted to ensure our speakers and exhibitors reflect the change and demand in the Kingdom’s entertainment sector and offer a platform where buyers and suppliers learn about upcoming trends, discuss industry requirements and do business,” Sarkis Kahwajian, event director at DMG Events, told Arab news.

Topics: Saudi Arabia entertainment tourism

Related

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Asheikh sign a memorandum of understanding. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities sign deal to develop cultural, entertainment sectors
Two live singers created breathtaking musical performances that paid tribute to the timeline of jazz. (AN photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cultural Ministry hosts ‘A Jazzy Tale’ in Riyadh

GCC foreign ministers back ‘roadmap for peace’ in Yemen, optimistic of Lebanon ‘breakthrough’

GCC foreign ministers back ‘roadmap for peace’ in Yemen, optimistic of Lebanon ‘breakthrough’
Updated 08 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

GCC foreign ministers back ‘roadmap for peace’ in Yemen, optimistic of Lebanon ‘breakthrough’

GCC foreign ministers back ‘roadmap for peace’ in Yemen, optimistic of Lebanon ‘breakthrough’
Updated 08 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council member states on Thursday backed latest efforts to end the war in Yemen which they described as offering fresh hope of “a roadmap for peace.”

During the 151st session of the council, held in Riyadh, delegates also welcomed moves from the newly formed Yemeni presidential council to start negotiations with the Iran-backed Houthis.

Following his decision to step down as Yemen’s president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi delegated the presidential council to run the government and lead peace talks with the militant group, and the GCC ministers expressed their full support for the new authority.

The session was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and attended by GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf and followed a consultative meeting on the Yemeni situation held at the headquarters of the GCC’s General Secretariat in Riyadh.

Saudi political analyst, Mubarak Al-Ati, said: “The Gulf states continue to assert that they are the ones who lead the joint Arab action by addressing the various Arab issues, the latest of which is the success of the Gulf system in bringing together the Yemeni parties by organizing consultations between them, which led to a roadmap that will yield wider horizons and a broader peace process for their country.”

Saudi political analyst Mubarak Al-Ati. (Supplied)

Al-Ati told Arab News that the GCC foreign ministers were also optimistic of “a breakthrough” on resolving the ongoing crises in Lebanon.

“They discussed the files of the foreign relations of the Gulf blocs with the US, Russia, and China and with other counterpart blocs of the GCC countries and unifying the Gulf position regarding economic conditions and development aid for brotherly and friendly countries.

“The ministerial council has succeeded in being a platform for the unified and strong influential Gulf voice in many world capitals through the confidence shown by the unified Gulf position toward issues of concern to the GCC states,” Al-Ati said.

Topics: Yemen Lebanon GCC

Related

Update Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speaks during the last day of the conference on the conflict in Yemen, hosted by the six-nation GCC in Riyadh. (AFP)
Middle-East
GCC-brokered Yemeni consultations seek to bring peace to war-torn country
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets members of Yemen’s new presidential leadership council. (Twitter: @Spa_Eng)
Middle-East
Launch of Yemeni presidential leadership council receives widespread praise

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning meets Slovenian prime minister

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning meets Slovenian prime minister
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning meets Slovenian prime minister

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning meets Slovenian prime minister
  • Al-Ibrahim and Jansa also discussed ways both nations can cooperate in various fields
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, and Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, met on Thursday and reviewed bilateral ties between with the two countries. 

According to state news agency SPA, Al-Ibrahim and Jansa also discussed ways both nations can cooperate in various fields. 

The Saudi minister also met with Slovenia’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mark Boris Andrijanic, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Stanislav Rascan, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Andrej Cus, and Mayor of Ljubljana Zoran Jankovic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Slovenia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy discusses bilateral relations with Finland, Georgia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy discusses bilateral relations with Finland, Georgia
Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning
Business & Economy
Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Quba: Islam’s first mosque to expand tenfold, says Saudi crown prince

Quba: Islam’s first mosque to expand tenfold, says Saudi crown prince
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Quba: Islam’s first mosque to expand tenfold, says Saudi crown prince

Quba: Islam’s first mosque to expand tenfold, says Saudi crown prince
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Quba Mosque, the first mosque built by Prophet Muhammed, will increase in size tenfold, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince announced.

The new project will mean the mosque in Madinah will see the largest development in its history, expanding to 50,000 square meters.

Named after the Saudi monarch, King Salman, the project aims to increase the mosques capacity to 66,000 worshipers.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the project seeks to accommodate the largest number of worshipers during peak seasons.

It also aims to highlight the mosque’s religious importance while preserving its architectural style, as well as monuments located near the mosque.

Quba Mosque was the first mosque in the history of Islam, and the first mosque built in Madinah.

It is located 5 kilometers south of the Prophet’s Mosque and was built in the year 1 A.H (622 A.D).

There will be shaded courtyards on four sides, which will connect to prayer spaces that are not structurally attached to the current mosque building.

He said the project enhances the efficiency of the landmark for visitors’ devotional and cultural experience.

The project will aim to solve overcrowding and enhance the safety of worshipers, and the road system nearby will see a revamp to ease access to the mosque.

Rehabilitation work will mean a number of sites and prophetic monuments within the mosque and its courtyards are preserved.

As many as 57 sites, including wells, farms and orchards, are to be developed or rehabilitated as part of the project.

The crown prince commended the king’s care for the historic mosque, and said the project sets out to achieve the goals and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

During his visit to Madinah, Prince Mohammed prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

He also prayed at the Rawdah, a place lies between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s Minbar (or pulpit).

The crown prince was accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, and a number of senior officials.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also visited and prayed at the Quba Mosque in Madinah.

He then received prominent scholars and excellencies, and a group of citizens who came to greet him, at Taiba Palace in Madinah.

The crown prince arrived in Madinah on Thursday morning.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Madinah Vision 2030 Quba Mosque

Related

Quba — the first mosque in the history of Islam
Islam in Perspective
Quba — the first mosque in the history of Islam
King Salman urges 24-hour opening of Quba Mosque to be considered
Saudi Arabia
King Salman urges 24-hour opening of Quba Mosque to be considered

Saudi authorities sign deal to promote tourism in eastern and western regions

Saudi authorities sign deal to promote tourism in eastern and western regions
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities sign deal to promote tourism in eastern and western regions

Saudi authorities sign deal to promote tourism in eastern and western regions
  • The agreement between the Saudi Railways Company and Cruise Saudi will also enhance cooperation in tourist-transport services and support marine tourism in the Kingdom
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in tourist-transport services within the Kingdom, support marine tourism, and develop and promote tourism in the western and eastern regions.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Saudi Railways Company, known as SAR, and Cruise Saudi, which is responsible for developing the Kingdom’s cruise sector.

Bashar Al-Malik, the CEO of Saudi Railways, said: “Signing this memorandum with Saudi Cruise comes as part of SAR’s efforts to support marine tourism in the Kingdom and provide distinguished transportation services that contribute to attracting more international tourists to enjoy the Kingdom’s touristic advantages, advance this vital and important sector, and to enhance its role as an important tributary of the national economy.”

The agreement supports SAR’s strategy to provide a safe, effective and reliable railway network linking the Kingdom’s regions and serving all sectors, he added, with the aim of achieving a 17 percent reduction in fuel consumption by 2030, promoting social and economic development and growth, and achieving the goals of the national strategy for transport and logistics for the country to become a global logistics center.

Lars Clasen, the CEO of Cruise Saudi, said the aim of the agreement is to build a meaningful and fruitful partnership with SAR to promote cruise tourism as a new and promising sector that actively contributes to the development of the country’s growing tourism industry.

He added that it will support the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy relating to the promotion of domestic tourism and increasing its growth to advance the progress of the Saudi economy, diversify sources of national income and create more job opportunities for locals.

Clasen said that under the deal, Cruise Saudi passengers will be transported from King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Al-Ahsa city, which is known for its rich cultural and historical heritage. Cruise Saudi passengers will also be taken from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Makkah, Madinah and King Abdullah Economic City, and vice versa, on SAR trains.

The deal is line line with the strategic plans of both companies to help develop the western and eastern regions through qualitative projects and investments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Saudi Railway Company (SAR) Cruise Saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor launches regional development projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor launches regional development projects
Saudi tourism sector aims to create 1m jobs by 2030, says Minister of Human Resources
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism sector aims to create 1m jobs by 2030, says Minister of Human Resources

Latest updates

Head of Yemeni presidential council says committed to peace
Head of Yemeni presidential council says committed to peace
Saudi charity drive kicks off for second year with $373m in the pipeline
The home page of Ehsan portal. (Supplied/www.ehsan.sa)
Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sex assault case
Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sex assault case
Arab News wins 3 new international design awards
Arab News wins 3 new international design awards
Dortmund to host Dynamo Kiev in charity match to support embattled Ukrainians
Dortmund to host Dynamo Kiev in charity match to support embattled Ukrainians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.