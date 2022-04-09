You are here

  • Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Enock Mwepu scores their second goal past Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale during their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (Reuters)
Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League
  • Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile again as Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu scored either side of halftime at Emirates Stadium
  • Granit Xhaka filled in at left back with Tierney missing and was out of position for Brighton’s first goal
LONDON: Arsenal’s quest to qualify for the Champions League received another setback with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, making it two defeats in a row for Mikel Arteta’s slumping team.
Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile again as Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu scored either side of halftime at Emirates Stadium for a previously out-of-form Brighton before a late consolation by Martin Odegaard.
The absences of first-choice left back Kieran Tierney and influential holding midfielder Thomas Partey are proving significant for Arsenal in the late-season fight with Tottenham, in particular, for a top-four finish behind Manchester City, Liverpool and most likely Chelsea.
Arsenal started the game tied on points with fourth-place Tottenham, which plays at Aston Villa later Saturday.
Granit Xhaka, a center midfielder, filled in at left back with Tierney missing and was out of position for Brighton’s first goal. Xhaka was stranded upfield as a long ball was played in behind him, and Mwepu ran through before crossing for Trossard to apply a rising finish from 15 yards (meters) in the 29th minute.
Gabriel Martinelli had an equalizing goal at a corner in first-half stoppage time ruled out for offside after a four-minute review by VAR, and the home fans were further frustrated in the 66th when Moisés Caicedo pulled the ball back to the edge of the area for Mwepu to sweep in a low finish.
Odegaard pulled a goal back in the 89th minute with a long-range strike that looped into the top corner after taking a slight deflection but Arsenal didn’t have enough time to find an equalizer.
It was a third loss in the last four games for Arsenal, which must play Chelsea and Manchester United this month with its injury-affected team.
Brighton, which hadn’t won any of their previous seven league games, is languishing in midtable as it drifts toward the end of the season.

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans wins first race of Rome E-Prix double-header

Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday. (Twitter: @@FIAFormulaE)
Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday. (Twitter: @@FIAFormulaE)
Jaguar’s Mitch Evans wins first race of Rome E-Prix double-header

Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday. (Twitter: @@FIAFormulaE)
  • Mercedes-EQ and former Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne could only claim a third-place finish
  • Monaco-based team ROKiT Venturi Racing finished inside the top ten
ROME: Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday.

The New Zealander's success capped off a brilliant day for the Jaguar TSC Racing team, with Evans' teammate Sam Bird finishing in the top five after starting the race 13th on the grid.

Mercedes-EQ and former Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne could only claim a third-place finish having started the race on pole position, while Robin Frijns in the Envision Racing car started and finished the topsy-turvy race in second place.

Monaco-based team ROKiT Venturi Racing finished inside the top ten in the Formula E World Championship’s return to Rome, scoring six points courtesy of Edoardo Mortara.

From Groups A and B, Edo and team-mate Lucas di Grassi narrowly missed out on the duel stages and by both classifying sixth in their respective sessions, lined up in 11th and 12th on the grid.

When the race commenced the duo were caught in a collision with Oliver Rowland which left the pair in 11th and 17th before a subsequent Safety Car period.

In a strategic drive, however, both were able to recover, with Edo advancing through the points-paying positions to threaten for a place on the podium in the closing stages.

The Swiss-Italian took advantage of a hard-fought race to run as high as fifth after passing Jake Dennis moments before a time extension of five minutes.

Falling behind Sam Bird on the penultimate lap, Edo took a provisional sixth at the chequered flag before the application of a five-second penalty which demoted him to seventh.

Di Grassi, meanwhile, recovered from his loss of time on lap one and displayed strong pace by posting the fastest lap of the race.

The Brazilian challenged for points up until the line but unfortunately missed out on 10th by a mere 0.392s.

Courtesy of his six points, Edo continues to lead the World Drivers’ Championship while ROKiT Venturi Racing holds second place in the Teams’ Standings.

“It was quite an eventful race from my side, I got stuck with Oliver (Rowland) on the first lap and I tipped him into a spin into turn seven which is something you never feel proud of,” Mortara said. “From there on in it was a struggle, the car was missing a large part of the front wing and as a result, my energy and tyre management was more sensitive.

“Fortunately, we had good pace and were able to fight back into the top 10 and at one point, were within sight of the podium.

“We are scoring points today but it isn’t in the way that I would like to, we have another race again tomorrow and if we can get into the duels in qualifying, I think we should be in a position to fight at the front,” he added.

Formula E’s eighth season contined on Sunday, with another race around the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR.

His teammate, di Grassi, added: "We were very quick in the race today with fastest lap overall but luck was not on our side, I was caught in the crash between Edo and Rowland at the start and had to recover from last to P11. Tomorrow we fight again.”

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
  • Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea
  • Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons
SOUTHAMPTON, England: Chelsea consigned Southampton to their latest humiliating defeat in the Premier League, with the 6-0 thrashing on Saturday proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek.
Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea at St. Mary’s Stadium.
Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute.
The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour, though, perhaps saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to withdraw Havertz, Thiago Silva and Mount early.
It could easily have been a heavier loss for Southampton, with Werner striking the goal frame on three occasions in the first half.
Chelsea consolidated third place in the league and moved 10 points behind second-place Liverpool.

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
  • It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season
  • Bayern are now nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from their Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 on Saturday and take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title.
It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season and saw Bayern move nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The two teams meet in Munich on April 23.
Augsburg remained six points above the drop zone.
Bayern surprisingly lost 1-0 at Villarreal in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Spanish team visit Munich on Tuesday and Bayern appeared to have one eye on that match in a disappointing first half against Augsburg.
Bayern had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first 45 minutes but improved after the break.
They eventually broke the deadlock eight minutes from time. The referee had initially waved play on but revoked his decision and awarded Bayern the spotkick following a video review for a handball by Augsburg defender Reece Oxford.
Bayern almost doubled their lead moments later but Joshua Kimmich’s long-range effort crashed off the crossbar.
RELEGATION FIGHT
Lukas Nmecha scored twice to set Wolfsburg on their way to a convincing 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.
Nmecha fired Wolfsburg into the lead in the 11th minute and doubled his tally with a header shortly before halftime. Maximilian Arnold and Max Kruse wrapped up the points within eight minutes of the second half.
Bielefeld remained above Hertha Berlin on goal difference. Hertha, which are second last, host Union Berlin later in a high-stakes city derby.
Last-place Greuther Fürth lost 2-0 at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Cologne scored three goals in the final half-hour to recover from 2-0 down and beat Mainz 3-2 to boost their hopes of European qualification.

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
  • The New Zealander is keen to use the next two home games to cement top flight football for next season
  • “It is one step closer, another couple of wins will do it,” said 30-year-old Wood
NEWCASTLE: Chris Wood is determined to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed — and do it at St. James’ Park.
The New Zealander finally hit the back of the net on Tyneside from the penalty spot in Friday evening’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
It was just his second goal in 12 outings since making a big money switch from relegation rivals Burnley in January.
The result took the Magpies one step closer to ensuring they remain a top flight team next season, having been 19th in the table and staring the Championship in the face when Wood arrived in the winter window.
The striker is keen to use the next two home games against Leicester City (April 17) and Crystal Palace (April 20) to cement top flight football for next season.
“It is one step closer, another couple of wins will do it,” said the 30-year-old.
“We have some big games coming up here at St. James’ Park over the next few weeks, so we have enough opportunities to put it right, sooner rather than later.
“It is nice to be back to winning ways. The bounce back is what we needed. The two games before Tottenham we played well. Tottenham was a blip in the second half. It was not like us, so it’s nice to come back to St. James’ Park and put on a performance like that.
“We changed tactics. We look at every game on its merit — and the gaffer puts together a strategy. We got picked apart by Tottenham, that’s us not sticking to our game plan. Against Wolves we did that and reaped the rewards,” he said.
It has not been plain sailing for Wood since he arrived on Tyneside in a deal worth around $32 million ($41.658 million) midway through the January window.
Friday night’s strike was, as mentioned, the first time he had scored at St. James’ Park, and only his second in black and white, despite starting every one of the 12 games played since his arrival.
Wood said: “It is nice to get off the mark at St. James’. It has been a long time coming but the chances haven’t been free-flowing for me. It is nice to be able to stick the ball in the back of the net.
“It is your job as a striker to take it (pressure) on board. I try to embrace it. I have done it many times in my career — many, many times — and I will have to do it again and again in crucial, vital moments.”
Wood was at the center of Video Assistant Referee controversies throughout the encounter, with two checks on the game’s two key incidents involving him.
The first saw a goal ruled out for an offside in the buildup, while the other one went the striker’s way as he was felled in the penalty area, before claiming the winner from the spot.
Reflecting on the drama, Wood told NUFC TV: “Looking back, it is one of those, just offside. It happens, that’s football.
“I would have loved it to have stood as well but in the end we got the right result.
“On the penalty, I knew it was going to be tight. I knew the ‘keeper was coming and I had to get the ball around him. He was coming strong, so I knew there was a strong chance of contact. I got to the ball first and it got given.”
 

Newcastle United head coach ‘really pleased’ with Chris Wood’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United head coach ‘really pleased’ with Chris Wood’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United head coach ‘really pleased’ with Chris Wood’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United head coach ‘really pleased’ with Chris Wood’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • The New Zealand international won the penalty that proved decisive in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Wood has struggled to justify his hefty January price tag since arriving from Burnley for around $32 million at the turn of the year
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has praised Chris Wood’s “broad shoulders” as the January signing proved Newcastle United’s Premier League matchwinner.
The New Zealand international won the penalty that proved decisive in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening. Wood then stepped up to slot home the only goal of the game from 12 yards to take Howe’s Magpies 10 points clear of the top-flight drop zone ahead of a busy weekend of encounters at the bottom of the top-flight table.
The winner, a confident strike sending Wolves’ keeper Jose Sa the wrong way, came after Wood had seen what looked like a perfectly well-taken strike chalked out for offside by video assistant referee officials.
And Howe has praised the player for his confidence after the disappointment of seeing only his second goal in black and white ruled out.
Howe said: “When you haven’t scored in front of your supporters, I think that it can be difficult. He was really challenged, as he scored what he thought — we all thought — was a good goal, and then it was cut away from him. He must have thought at that moment, ‘When’s it going to come?’ There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I thought he struck the penalty really well. That was a big, big thing for him.”
Wood has struggled to justify his hefty January price tag since arriving from Burnley for around $32 million at the turn of the year.
The 30-year-old has just two goals to show for his 12 United appearances so far and has been criticized by some sections of the fanbase for some below-par, less-than-dynamic performances.
However, Howe could not be happier with the player, who has proven an important cog in the United wheel, which has now rolled toward lower mid-table safety from the depths of relegation mire when he arrived.
“He is a center forward. He is a goal scorer. He wants to score, and I always trust my players. If they want the penalty, he gets it,” said the head coach.
“Really, really pleased he did. He wants that responsibility. And when you come to a club like this, you need to have broad shoulders. He has since he’s come in. I have spoken very highly of him in several moments and I have said every word honestly about how valued he is to me and to the team. But he needs to score, so I am really, really pleased.”
While Newcastle dominated the opening 45 minutes, it was Wolves who began to wrestle control after the break.
The waves of gold pressure were only broken by a burst of speedy, unpredictable flair provided by Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman came to life in the second period, and a five-minute spell of brilliance, in which he injected drive and purpose to a pinned-back Newcastle side, ultimately led to the goal.
Saint-Maximin’s influence was not lost on Howe, who praised the work rate of the enigmatic forward, who has missed much of the last month or so through illness and injury.
“With the length of time he was out and the training he missed, he probably needed the two games,” said Howe of Saint-Maximin.
“There was no lack of effort from Maxi; he gave everything for the team. I think he maxed out physically, to his best fitness levels.
He is a player who decides games. I thought the move for the penalty was really good.
He had a few chances, which was good to see him in those goalscoring areas. We have been working on that with him, despite the fact he didn’t take any of those chances. Positive signs for Maxi.”
Newcastle United will next host Leicester City at St. James’ Park on Sunday, Apr. 17.

