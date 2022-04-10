You are here

  • Home
  • Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc celebrates after winning the Australian Grand Prix on April 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6a2y3

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
  • Extends his lead in the drivers’ championship while claiming his second win of the season
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

MELBOURNE: Charles Leclerc has completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari after converting his pole position into a comprehensive triumph in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship while claiming his second win of the season following victory in the season-opening race in Bahrain.
Leclerc was able to hold off Red Bull rival Max Verstappen during the opening laps and defended well mid-race under safety car conditions to pull away for a decisive 20.524-second victory.
Sergio Perez overcame a slow start to take second ahead of the Mercedes’ combination of George Russell, who secured his first podium finish for the season, and Lewis Hamilton.
McLaren pair Orlando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth.
Verstappen, the world champion, endured another frustrating race when a mechanical failure ended his hopes while he was running second 39 laps into the 58-lap race.
But Verstappen never really challenged Leclerc, whose Ferrari was clearly the quicker car under race conditions in Melbourne.
The drivers’ championship leader, who pitted on Lap 22, confirmed that when posting the fastest lap of 1 minute, 20.260 seconds with a final-lap flourish.
“The car was incredible today. Really. What a race. What a day,” Leclerc said.
His teammate Carlos Sainz, who finished on the podium in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, had less luck in a testing weekend.
After an issue in qualifying resulted in him starting from ninth, he dropped back further in the field with a slow start and then lost control on the second lap, ending his race.

Topics: F1 Australia

Related

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc outpaces world champion Max Verstappen to go fastest in Melbourne
Sport
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc outpaces world champion Max Verstappen to go fastest in Melbourne

Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters
  • The magic the five-time Masters champion summoned so easily for so long was nowhere to be found during another labored four-plus hour journey underneath the Georgia pines on Saturday
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Tiger Woods used to turn weekends at Augusta National into gripping theater, relentlessly charging up the leaderboard one fearless drive, one feathery iron, one nervy putt at a time.
Not now. Maybe not ever again.
The magic the five-time Masters champion summoned so easily for so long was nowhere to be found during another labored four-plus hour journey underneath the Georgia pines on Saturday. His 6-over 78 marked his worst in 93 career rounds at the tournament he has come to define and left him at 7-over.
The limp from his surgically repaired right leg growing more pronounced with each deliberate, cautious step, the 46-year-old slipped further down the leaderboard to end whatever chance — however unlikely — of being a factor come late Sunday afternoon.
There was no familiar charge in the early April chill. Just the reality that 14 months removed from a serious car accident that threatened to end his career, Woods can still play golf. He just can’t do it — at least not at the moment — at the level needed to compete in a field consisting of younger players, many who grew up idolizing him but have long outgrown standing in awe of him.
Following a gritty back-nine push on Friday that helped him stay on the fringe of contention, Woods walked to the first tee Saturday two hours before the leaders. Looking to send a jolt through the gallery that stood five-deep in places hoping for a glimpse and a chance to roar, Woods instead spent most of the afternoon silently glaring at the hole or his putter — or both.
He three-putted the par-4 first from 54 feet for a bogey, a sign of things to come. On the par-4 fifth, he slung his club in disgust after his approach drifted to the right, far away from a back left hole location. His lag attempt from 60-feet over a ridge was well short. His 9-foot par putt rolled his 3-feet by and his comebacker for bogey hit the hole and bounced out. It was Woods’ first four-putt at the Masters — ever.
Things never really got better. Three more three-putts followed on an afternoon where nothing really felt right. And it wasn’t just his leg. It was his back. His hands. His posture. Everything.
Even worse, there seemed to be no way to compensate. He tinkered, the kind of searching usually reserved for the practice range, not in the middle of a major.
“As many putts as I had, you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen,” he said.
While Woods was slowly making his way up the 18th fairway, leader Scottie Scheffler — just 25 and the world’s top-ranked golfer — was making the turn doing at the Masters what Woods has done so often over the last quarter-century: imposing his will on the course and the tournament.
“We all wish we had that two, three-month window when we get hot, and hopefully majors fall somewhere along in that window,” Woods said. “We take care of it in those windows. Scottie seems to be in that window right now.”
A window that is currently closed for Woods. While it would be easy to call his mere presence in northeast Georgia this weekend a victory in itself considering last fall he wondered if he’d ever play competitively again, Woods isn’t in this to be a feel-good story. He has no interest in being a ceremonial field filler.
His steely 1-under 71 during the first round on Thursday only seemed to embolden him. Following a shaky front-nine 39 on Friday, he recovered to shoot 74 and easily get in under the cutline.
He opened with another sloppy 39 on the front Saturday. And for a few fleeting minutes shortly after he made the turn, it appeared another rally was in store.
A crisp iron to 14 feet on No. 12 and a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th provided a spark that never became a flame. He bogeyed the 16th and 17th and his approach up the hill to the 18th sailed into the gallery. His bump-and-run caught the slope and kept rolling, with Woods gingerly chasing after it long before it came to a stop nearly 60 feet away from the pin.
Three more putts and his worst round at Augusta was finally over. His 78 was one more than the 77 he put together in the third round of his first trip to Augusta in 1995.
He was an amateur back then, a 19-year-old phenom. Two years later, he was a champion. Two-plus decades later, he is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest in the history of his sport. He’s also a middle-aged father of two trying to recapture something far more elusive than it used to be.
“Each and every day is a challenge,” he said. “Each and every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and start the fight all over again.”

Topics: Tiger Woods The Masters golf

Related

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend play
Sport
Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend play
Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
Sport
Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

Arsenal lose again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League
  • Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile again as Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu scored either side of halftime at Emirates Stadium
  • Granit Xhaka filled in at left back with Tierney missing and was out of position for Brighton’s first goal
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Arsenal’s quest to qualify for the Champions League received another setback with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, making it two defeats in a row for Mikel Arteta’s slumping team.
Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile again as Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu scored either side of halftime at Emirates Stadium for a previously out-of-form Brighton before a late consolation by Martin Odegaard.
The absences of first-choice left back Kieran Tierney and influential holding midfielder Thomas Partey are proving significant for Arsenal in the late-season fight with Tottenham, in particular, for a top-four finish behind Manchester City, Liverpool and most likely Chelsea.
Arsenal started the game tied on points with fourth-place Tottenham, which plays at Aston Villa later Saturday.
Granit Xhaka, a center midfielder, filled in at left back with Tierney missing and was out of position for Brighton’s first goal. Xhaka was stranded upfield as a long ball was played in behind him, and Mwepu ran through before crossing for Trossard to apply a rising finish from 15 yards (meters) in the 29th minute.
Gabriel Martinelli had an equalizing goal at a corner in first-half stoppage time ruled out for offside after a four-minute review by VAR, and the home fans were further frustrated in the 66th when Moisés Caicedo pulled the ball back to the edge of the area for Mwepu to sweep in a low finish.
Odegaard pulled a goal back in the 89th minute with a long-range strike that looped into the top corner after taking a slight deflection but Arsenal didn’t have enough time to find an equalizer.
It was a third loss in the last four games for Arsenal, which must play Chelsea and Manchester United this month with its injury-affected team.
Brighton, which hadn’t won any of their previous seven league games, is languishing in midtable as it drifts toward the end of the season.

Topics: Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion Premier league

Related

Arsenal’s top four bid rocked in ‘unacceptable’ Palace defeat
Sport
Arsenal’s top four bid rocked in ‘unacceptable’ Palace defeat
Arsenal boss Arteta glad to see Jimenez back after skull fracture
Sport
Arsenal boss Arteta glad to see Jimenez back after skull fracture

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans wins first race of Rome E-Prix double-header

Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday. (Twitter: @@FIAFormulaE)
Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday. (Twitter: @@FIAFormulaE)
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans wins first race of Rome E-Prix double-header

Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday. (Twitter: @@FIAFormulaE)
  • Mercedes-EQ and former Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne could only claim a third-place finish
  • Monaco-based team ROKiT Venturi Racing finished inside the top ten
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

ROME: Mitch Evans won an exhilarating first Rome E-Prix of a double-header weekend in the Italian capital on Saturday.

The New Zealander's success capped off a brilliant day for the Jaguar TSC Racing team, with Evans' teammate Sam Bird finishing in the top five after starting the race 13th on the grid.

Mercedes-EQ and former Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne could only claim a third-place finish having started the race on pole position, while Robin Frijns in the Envision Racing car started and finished the topsy-turvy race in second place.

Monaco-based team ROKiT Venturi Racing finished inside the top ten in the Formula E World Championship’s return to Rome, scoring six points courtesy of Edoardo Mortara.

From Groups A and B, Edo and team-mate Lucas di Grassi narrowly missed out on the duel stages and by both classifying sixth in their respective sessions, lined up in 11th and 12th on the grid.

When the race commenced the duo were caught in a collision with Oliver Rowland which left the pair in 11th and 17th before a subsequent Safety Car period.

In a strategic drive, however, both were able to recover, with Edo advancing through the points-paying positions to threaten for a place on the podium in the closing stages.

The Swiss-Italian took advantage of a hard-fought race to run as high as fifth after passing Jake Dennis moments before a time extension of five minutes.

Falling behind Sam Bird on the penultimate lap, Edo took a provisional sixth at the chequered flag before the application of a five-second penalty which demoted him to seventh.

Di Grassi, meanwhile, recovered from his loss of time on lap one and displayed strong pace by posting the fastest lap of the race.

The Brazilian challenged for points up until the line but unfortunately missed out on 10th by a mere 0.392s.

Courtesy of his six points, Edo continues to lead the World Drivers’ Championship while ROKiT Venturi Racing holds second place in the Teams’ Standings.

“It was quite an eventful race from my side, I got stuck with Oliver (Rowland) on the first lap and I tipped him into a spin into turn seven which is something you never feel proud of,” Mortara said. “From there on in it was a struggle, the car was missing a large part of the front wing and as a result, my energy and tyre management was more sensitive.

“Fortunately, we had good pace and were able to fight back into the top 10 and at one point, were within sight of the podium.

“We are scoring points today but it isn’t in the way that I would like to, we have another race again tomorrow and if we can get into the duels in qualifying, I think we should be in a position to fight at the front,” he added.

Formula E’s eighth season contined on Sunday, with another race around the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR.

His teammate, di Grassi, added: "We were very quick in the race today with fastest lap overall but luck was not on our side, I was caught in the crash between Edo and Rowland at the start and had to recover from last to P11. Tomorrow we fight again.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Rome Italy Rome E-Prix

Related

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix
Sport
Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix
Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header
Sport
Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
  • Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea
  • Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Chelsea consigned Southampton to their latest humiliating defeat in the Premier League, with the 6-0 thrashing on Saturday proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek.
Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea at St. Mary’s Stadium.
Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute.
The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour, though, perhaps saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to withdraw Havertz, Thiago Silva and Mount early.
It could easily have been a heavier loss for Southampton, with Werner striking the goal frame on three occasions in the first half.
Chelsea consolidated third place in the league and moved 10 points behind second-place Liverpool.

Topics: Chelsea Southampton Premier league Mason Mount

Related

Benzema treble puts Chelsea on brink of exit as Villarreal tops Bayern
Sport
Benzema treble puts Chelsea on brink of exit as Villarreal tops Bayern
Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea
Sport
Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
  • It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season
  • Bayern are now nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from their Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 on Saturday and take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title.
It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season and saw Bayern move nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The two teams meet in Munich on April 23.
Augsburg remained six points above the drop zone.
Bayern surprisingly lost 1-0 at Villarreal in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Spanish team visit Munich on Tuesday and Bayern appeared to have one eye on that match in a disappointing first half against Augsburg.
Bayern had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first 45 minutes but improved after the break.
They eventually broke the deadlock eight minutes from time. The referee had initially waved play on but revoked his decision and awarded Bayern the spotkick following a video review for a handball by Augsburg defender Reece Oxford.
Bayern almost doubled their lead moments later but Joshua Kimmich’s long-range effort crashed off the crossbar.
RELEGATION FIGHT
Lukas Nmecha scored twice to set Wolfsburg on their way to a convincing 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.
Nmecha fired Wolfsburg into the lead in the 11th minute and doubled his tally with a header shortly before halftime. Maximilian Arnold and Max Kruse wrapped up the points within eight minutes of the second half.
Bielefeld remained above Hertha Berlin on goal difference. Hertha, which are second last, host Union Berlin later in a high-stakes city derby.
Last-place Greuther Fürth lost 2-0 at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Cologne scored three goals in the final half-hour to recover from 2-0 down and beat Mainz 3-2 to boost their hopes of European qualification.

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga

Related

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
Sport
Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
Sport
Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead

Latest updates

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
Saudi GDP to grow at 6.7% in 2022 backed by post-pandemic recovery: KPMG 
Saudi GDP to grow at 6.7% in 2022 backed by post-pandemic recovery: KPMG 
Bitcoin, Ether up; crypto miners turn to solar power; EU targets Russian virtual wallets — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin, Ether up; crypto miners turn to solar power; EU targets Russian virtual wallets — Crypto Moves
Commodities Update — Grains firm, EU closes borders for some Russian cargo
Commodities Update — Grains firm, EU closes borders for some Russian cargo
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.