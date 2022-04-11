Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

You are here

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a selfie standing on a destroyed Russian tank after Ukrainian forces overran a Russian position outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/File)
AP

  • The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in Ukraine’s east
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: As Ukrainian forces dug in on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday in his nightly address to the nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war, saying “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state.”
He also accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.
“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them,” Zelensky said.
“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” he added.
Experts have said that the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.
Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.
In Washington, a senior US official said that Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion. The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.
The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in Ukraine’s east. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since 2014 and declared some territory there as independent.
Dvornikov, 60, gained prominence as head of the Russian forces deployed to Syria in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government during the country’s devastating civil war. US officials say he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters.
Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” played down the significance of the appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault has increasingly focused on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.
The narrower effort could help Russia’s problem, earlier in the war, of spreading its offensive too widely over too great a geographic area.
“Just looking at it on a map, you can see that they will be able to bring to bear a lot more power in a lot more concentrated fashion,” by focusing mainly on eastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.
Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile (13-kilometer) convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to Donbas, recalling images of a convoy that got stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks before Russia gave up on trying to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in a bid to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.
Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.
The airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, was also hit by missiles twice on Sunday, according to the regional governor.
On Sunday night, Zelensky again called on Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky said, he discussed “how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and ... force Russia to seek peace.”
“I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,” Zelensky said.
The president of the European Commission said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that Ukraine’s response to a questionnaire she recently handed to Zelensky will enable her to decide whether to recommend the nation as a candidate to join the EU.
The process normally takes years, but EU leader Ursula von der Leyen has said Ukraine’s application could take just weeks to consider.
“Yesterday, somebody told me: ‘You know, when our soldiers are dying, I want them to know that their children will be free and be part of the European Union,’” von der Leyen said.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed at least 57 people at a train station and other violence discovered as Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
A day after meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that he will meet Monday in Moscow with Putin. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Ukraine has blamed Russia for killing civilians in Bucha and other towns outside the capital where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after Russian troops retreated. Russia has denied the allegations and falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Maria Vaselenko, 77, a resident of Borodyanka, said her daughter and son-in-law were killed, leaving her grandchildren orphaned.
“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them. They were putting explosives under dead people,” Vaselenko said. “That’s why my children have been under the rubble for 36 days. It was not allowed” to remove bodies.
In Mariupol, Russia was deploying Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.
Residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and frustrated evacuation missions. Ukrainian authorities think an airstrike on a theater that was being used as a bomb shelter killed hundreds of civilians, and Zelensky has said he expects more evidence of atrocities to be found once Mariupol no longer is blockaded.
The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, predicted that Russian forces will “renew offensive operations in the coming days” from Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv, in the campaign to conquer the Donbas, which comprises Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
But in the view of the think tank’s analysts, “The outcome of forthcoming Russian operations in eastern Ukraine remains very much in question.”

In eastern India, coffee shop breaks HIV stigmas

In eastern India, coffee shop breaks HIV stigmas
Updated 11 April 2022

In eastern India, coffee shop breaks HIV stigmas

In eastern India, coffee shop breaks HIV stigmas
  • The Indian Ministry of Health estimates that more than 2.3 million people in the country are living with the virus, which attacks the body’s immune system
Updated 11 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When he founded Cafe Positive in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, Kallol Ghosh had one goal in mind: To give those he employed a sense of purpose and improve their standing in life.

Ghosh’s cafe is run exclusively by young people living with HIV. “For me, Cafe Positive is not a restaurant but a movement,” he told Arab News.

“HIV positive people suffer from lots of prejudices on the part of the society and people like us find it difficult to adjust with them, and the idea of cafe is an attempt to give these people a sense of purpose and acceptability in the society.”

He opened the cafe in 2018, inspired by a trip to Frankfurt, Germany, where he visited a restaurant run and staffed by people with HIV. While Cafe Positive remained mostly closed during COVID-19 lockdowns, now it is back on track, and Ghosh, a 56-year-old activist who also runs a shelter for HIV-infected children, is planning to expand the business.

“They need employment, and the cafe is an attempt to give them standing in life,” he said. “I plan to open 30 more cafes across India to create larger awareness about HIV positive people.”

The Indian Ministry of Health estimates that more than 2.3 million people in the country are living with the virus, which attacks the body’s immune system. More than 150,000 of them are minors. Most of them receive antiretroviral treatment, which is provided for free by the government.

The therapy decreases the total burden of HIV in affected people and maintains function of their immune systems. But the drugs may have side effects, especially in children, which Ghosh says increases the likelihood that they miss school days.

“It is important that after 18 years we provide them some skill development programs,” he added.

At his cafe, they get a chance to become independent.

One of his seven employees, Deb Burman — name changed as Indian law protects the privacy of HIV-positive persons — has been working at the cafe since it opened.

The 20-year-old earns more than $150 per month, which allows him to make a living in Kolkata, feel accepted and have hope that in the future he will settle down “as a normal human being.”

He said: “For me the cafe is a hope and I feel happy that I have been working here. The cafe runs fine and lots of people come here, and they enjoy coffee and burgers here. The customers know that we all are HIV-positive. This acceptability is important for us.”

As Ghosh plans to open more Cafe Positive outlets across India, his initiative is welcomed both as an inspiration and a means to community empowerment.

“This cafe in Kolkata should motivate entrepreneurs in other cities to create similar facilities,” said Jayana Kalita, author of “I am HIV Positive, So What?” — a book that narrates the story of Pradipkumar Singh, an HIV-positive Indian athlete who fought stigmas and became an international bodybuilding champion.

“While I believe that the society at large is now more aware of HIV per se and the hardship this community faces is less compared to the scene a decade back, a lot still needs to be done to make life easier for these people,” he added. “They don’t need sympathy but social acceptance.”

Zaynab Khojji

  • People attending the iftar are encouraged to bring their own dinnerware to reduce their carbon footprints
  • Hosts encourage less waste during Ramadan and want people to be more conscious of the food they consume
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: An ethical iftar that aims to reduce wastage and make Muslims think about the food they eat will be held in person for the first time on Sunday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People attending the iftar are encouraged to bring their own dinnerware to the three-course vegetarian meal in order to reduce their carbon footprints.
“We are not against people eating meat, but one thing we noticed and statistics suggest is that during the month of Ramadan, the percentage of meat consumption almost trebles among Muslims, particularly in Muslim countries,” the co-founder of the Green Deen Tribe, Rabiah Mali, told Arab News.

A view of the food served at the Green Deen iftar in 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)


“Food wastage also increases dramatically during the holy month — the amount of food that goes into the bin doubles during Ramadan. There is a huge conflict between what the essence of Ramadan is and what is happening in Muslim communities, particularly in Muslim countries,” Mali said.
The Green Deen Tribe is the community organization that is hosting the iftar.
Mali, who is also a medical herbalist, describes the organization as a “a collective dedicated to the inner and outer work of stewardship (khilafa) through the exploration of spirituality, nature and our connection to the environment through Prophetic teachings and Islamic sacred text.”
Khilafa refers to the Islamic principle of human beings being entrusted with taking responsibility for the earth and looking after it.

People enjoy the food at the Green Deen iftar during Ramadan 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)​​​​​​


The iftar has three main aims: Reducing meat consumption, eliminating the use of disposable plastic dinnerware and stopping food waste.
Mali said the Green Deen Tribe wants Muslims to be more conscious of the food they consume, and encourages them to eat in a way that is as less damaging and disruptive to communities as possible.
This year’s iftar is the fourth annual meal that the Green Deen Tribe has hosted in person and there will be no disposable plastic in sight.
“We initially started off by using compostable plates, cups and utensils to serve food as an alternative to using plastic. As we continued, we realized that even this was ending up in the bin and that it was still a waste,” Mali said.

People socialize at the Green Deen iftar during Ramadan 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)


“This year, we’ve decided that people need to bring their own plate, cup, spoon and tupperware. So this iftar and the one before the pandemic, we’ve encouraged people to bring their own. When we originally decided to do this, we were unsure whether people would respond to that, but they came with their spoons, plates and cups. It was beautiful to see that people were willing to be part of this unusual experience,” she added.
Mali said that if people forget to bring their own dinnerware, they can either buy or rent dining packs for the evening.
The event is expected to be attended by about 80 people and will be held at St. Ethelburga’s Centre for Reconcilliation and Peace in London at 7 p.m. on April 10.

Reuters

  • Ifop pollsters predicted a tight runoff, with 51 percent for Macron and 49 percent for Le Pen
  • Not for two decades has a French president won a second term
Reuters

PARIS: French leader Emmanuel Macron and his strongest challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for a presidential election runoff on April 24, pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a far-right nationalist.
With projections putting Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after Sunday’s first round voting, other major candidates admitted defeat. Except for another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, they all urged voters to back the incumbent in two weeks’ time in order to block the far-right.
Ifop pollsters predicted a tight runoff, with 51 percent for Macron and 49 percent for Le Pen. In 2017, he won with 66.1 percent of the votes.
Le Pen, who had eaten into the president’s once-commanding 10-point poll lead in recent weeks, said she was the one to protect the weak and unite a nation tired of its elite.
“I intend without waiting to sew back up the tears that a torn-apart France suffers,” she told supporters, who chanted: “We will win!” The runoff “will be a choice of civilization,” Le Pen added on stage in Paris.
Macron garnered 28.1-29.5 percent of votes in the first round while Le Pen won 23.3-24.4 percent, according to estimates by pollsters Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos, which are usually reliable.
Official confirmation was expected later on Sunday.
Conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse warned of “disastrous consequences” if Macron lost, while the Socialists’ Anne Hidalgo urged supporters to vote for him “so that France does not fall into hatred.”
“Not one vote for Le Pen!” added hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who, according to the estimates, placed third with around 20 percent of the votes.
In a sign of potential troubles for the right, Eric Ciotti, from Pecresse’s party, said he would not back Macron.
Zemmour acknowledged disagreements with Le Pen, but said Macron was a worse choice.

Macron wants rare second term 
Not for two decades has a French president won a second term.
Barely a month ago, Macron was on course to comfortably reverse that, riding high in polls thanks to strong economic growth, a fragmented opposition and his statesman role in trying to avert war in Ukraine on Europe’s eastern flank.
But he paid a price for late entry into the campaign during which he eschewed market walkabouts in provincial France in favor of a single big rally outside Paris. A plan to make people work longer also proved unpopular, enabling Le Pen to narrow the gap.
Le Pen, an open admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin until his invasion of Ukraine, had for months toured towns and villages across France. She focused on cost-of-living issues troubling millions and tapped into anger toward rulers.
“Marine Le Pen knew how to talk to people about their more concrete problems. During the next two weeks he (Macron) will have to pay more attention to what is happening in France, take a diplomatic break,” said Adrien Thierry, a 23-year old supporter.
A Le Pen victory on April 24 would be a similar jolt to the establishment as Britain’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union (EU) or Donald Trump’s 2017 entry into the White House.
The EU’s second largest economy would lurch from being a driving force for European integration to being led by a euro-skeptic who is also suspicious of the NATO military alliance.
While Le Pen has ditched past ambitions for a “Frexit” or to haul France out of the euro zone’s single currency, she envisages the EU as a mere alliance of sovereign states.

Reuters

  • Local official: The bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station
  • Discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties trigger a wave of condemnation
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine said on Sunday it was seeking another round of European Union sanctions against Moscow and more military aid from its allies as Russian forces destroyed an airport and other targets in the east of the country.
Russia has failed to take any major cities since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24, but Ukraine says it has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.
Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipro regions on Sunday, officials said. Missiles had completely destroyed the airport in the city of Dnipro, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
The strike had wounded five staffers of Ukraine’s state emergency service, said the head of the Dnipro region council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that high-precision missiles had destroyed the headquarters of Ukraine’s Dnipro battalion in the town of Zvonetsky.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter he had spoken on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about additional sanctions, as well as more defense and financial support for his country. Zelensky also discussed with Ukrainian officials Kyiv’s proposals for a new package of EU sanctions, his office said.
In a video address late on Saturday, Zelensky renewed his appeal for a total ban on Russian energy products and more weapons for Ukraine.
The EU on Friday banned Russian coal imports among other products, but has yet to touch oil and gas imports from Russia.
NEW SANCTIONS
Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions.
A grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, told Sky News that bodies of 1,222 killed Ukrainians had been found in the Kyiv region.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expected Russia’s newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians. He did not cite any evidence.
Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that Ukrainian soldiers were preparing “another provocation” to accuse Russia of allegedly carrying out mass killings of civilians in Irpin, in the Kyiv region.
It claimed — without providing any evidence — that Ukrainian security service officers were planning to move bodies of locals who died in shelling by Ukraine’s own armed forces from a morgue in order to stage alleged war crimes by Russia.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.
HEAVY SHELLING
Some cities in the east were under heavy shelling, with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.
Calls by Ukrainian officials for civilians to flee gained more urgency after a missile strike hit a train station on Friday in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, that was full of people trying to leave.
Ukrainian officials said more than 50 people were killed. Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles used in the attack were only used by Ukraine’s military.
Reuters was unable to verify the details of attack.
Residents of the region of Luhansk would have nine trains on Sunday to get out on, the region’s governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram message service.
In a Palm Sunday homily, Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine and, in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag “on a heap of rubble.”
At a sermon in Moscow, Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday called on people to rally around the authorities.
Russia’s invasion has forced about a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Reuters

  • Brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Khan
  • Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan’s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.
The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.
The chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had handed in his nomination papers, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for the party said on Sunday.
Khan, the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no confidence vote, had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him.
By dissolving parliament he delayed the vote that he said was part of a foreign-backed plot against him, but the Supreme Court ordered parliament to convene and vote.
Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
The vote went ahead after the powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, two sources who declined to be identified said, as criticism mounted over the delay to the parliamentary process.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history.
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday’s vote to elect a new premier.
Khan has not commented publicly on his ouster but even before the vote, he called for protests.
“I am going to struggle,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday.
“I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power.”
“New dawn”
Shehbaz Sharif, said Khan’s departure was a chance for a new beginning.
“A new dawn has started ... This alliance will rebuild Pakistan,” he told parliament on Sunday.
Sharif was for years chief minister of Punjab province and has a reputation as an effective administrator.
His first tasks will be to repair relations with the powerful military as well as ally the United States, and tend to a stuttering economy.
The military viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favorably when he won election in 2018, but that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the influential military intelligence chief and economic troubles that led to the largest interest rate rise in decades this week.
Khan had antagonized the United States throughout his tenure, welcoming the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year and more recently accusing the United States of being behind the attempt to oust him. Washington dismissed the accusation.

