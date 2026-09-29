RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 123.54 points, or 1.17 percent, on Tuesday to close at 10,455.64.

Trading turnover reached SR3.63 billion ($966 million), with 202 million shares changing hands. Market breadth was negative, as 27 stocks advanced while 236 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 16.45 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,409.02, while the Nomu parallel market index lost 173.11 points, or 0.81 percent, to finish at 21,287.11.

Movers

Knowledge Economic City led the gainers, rising 10 percent to SR22.11. Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. advanced 4.61 percent to SR9.53, while Arabian Drilling Co. gained 4.59 percent to SR95.70.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry climbed 4.31 percent to SR9.69, and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. added 3.73 percent to close at SR15.

On the downside, Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. fell 8.06 percent to SR32.40, followed by East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, which declined 7.98 percent to SR180.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 7.28 percent to SR7, Al Kathiri Holding Co. lost 6.96 percent to SR1.07, and Ladun Investment Co. decreased 6.03 percent to SR1.87.

Announcements

Arabian Drilling Co. said it signed a four-year contract worth approximately SR2 billion with Khafji Joint Operations to provide four high-specification offshore jack-up drilling rigs.

The company said the agreement would raise its backlog to about SR18 billion, with the financial impact expected to begin toward the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. announced the results of its second ordinary general assembly meeting. Shareholders approved SR900,000 in board remuneration and authorized the board to distribute interim dividends semiannually or quarterly for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

MOBI Industry Co. said it submitted an application to transfer its shares from the Nomu parallel market to the main market.

It gained 5.62 percent to close at SR11.85.