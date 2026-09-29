MOSCOW: A Russian military plane crashed in the far eastern region of Amur on Tuesday, killing six crew members and leaving another injured, the Russian defense ministry said.

Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber/missile carrier crashed in Amur Oblast, Far East Russia.



Its six crew-members have perished, while one survived and was transferred to a medical facility with medium injuries, Russian Defense Ministry informed.



The crash occured shortly… pic.twitter.com/iQT8YEDEzD — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) September 29, 2026

“On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area. According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility,” the ministry said, according to the state TASS news agency.