Commodities Update — Gold prices ease, grains rise as supply chain worries loom

Commodities Update — Gold prices ease, grains rise as supply chain worries loom
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices ease, grains rise as supply chain worries loom

Commodities Update — Gold prices ease, grains rise as supply chain worries loom
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices eased on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Fresh concerns over Russia’s attacks in eastern Ukraine also lent some support to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,942.93 per ounce, as of 0140 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week high of $1,949.32 earlier in the day. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,949.00.

Silver flat, palladium up

Spot silver was flat at $24.75 per ounce, and platinum rose 0.7 percent to $981.41. 

The auto-catalyst metal had gained 8.6 percent on Friday after newly refined Russian platinum and palladium were suspended from trading in London, denying access to the metals’ biggest trade hub. 

Grains rise

US wheat, soybean, and corn futures rose in early trading on Monday, extending gains after the US government’s latest global supply and demand assessment reflected the Ukraine crisis’s impact on Black Sea shipments.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, was up 1.1 percent at $10.70-1/4 a bushel, at 0110 GMT, after closing at its highest level in two weeks on Friday.

CBOT soybean climbed as much as 0.5 percent to $16.97-1/2 a bushel, its highest since March 28.

CBOT corn rose as much as 0.5 percent to $7.72 a bushel, extending gains to a third session.

Metals fall

Most base metals fell on Monday, with aluminum prices sliding to their lowest in nearly four weeks, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and demand concerns as top consumer China grapples with lockdowns and COVID-19 cases.

Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.2 percent at $3,335, at 0509 GMT, after touching the lowest since March 17, while copper dipped 0.6 percent to $10,265 a ton.

The most-traded May aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was down 2.7 percent at $3,329.31 a ton at the noon break.

Nickel dropped 3.4 percent to $32,343.62 a ton after falling to its lowest since March 23 earlier in the session.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Saudi Arabia's SIIG gets approval to acquire all Petrochem shares

Saudi Arabia's SIIG gets approval to acquire all Petrochem shares
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's SIIG gets approval to acquire all Petrochem shares

Saudi Arabia's SIIG gets approval to acquire all Petrochem shares
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group said it has received the approval to acquire all shares of the National Petrochemical Co., known as Petrochem.

Oil Update — China lockdown pushes crude down; EU seeks alternatives

Oil Update — China lockdown pushes crude down; EU seeks alternatives
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — China lockdown pushes crude down; EU seeks alternatives

Oil Update — China lockdown pushes crude down; EU seeks alternatives
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and China lockdowns continued.

Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2 percent, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2 percent, to $96.32. 

Last week, Brent dropped 1.5 percent while US oil slid 1 percent. 

Lockdown in Shanghai; IEA to release 60 million barrels

The market has been watching developments in China, where authorities have kept Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, locked down under its “zero tolerance” for COVID-19. China is the world’s biggest oil importer.

Member nations of the International Energy Agency will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that amount as part of its 180-million-barrel release announced in March. The moves aim to offset a shortfall in Russian crude after Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

EU seeks alternatives to Russian oil and gas

The EU may set more ambitious targets for its transition to renewable energy as it seeks alternatives to imports of oil and gas from Russia, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday.

The EU’s 27 member states have agreed to collectively reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, a step toward “net-zero” emissions by 2050.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the European Commission has also proposed that Europe cut imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and is drafting plans to phase them out by 2027.

The Commission is to propose a “Repower EU” plan in May for how the bloc can quit Russian fossil fuels.

“What we will do in the next couple of weeks is work toward what I call the Repower EU initiative, and as part of that, we want to accelerate the energy transition. So, in that context, we might revisit our targets,” Timmermans told reporters during a visit to Cairo.

Biden to speak to Indian PM on Russian oil imports

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, when the US has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh said the US would not set any “red line” for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a “rapid acceleration” in purchases. 

Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, according to Reuters. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales
Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales
Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, posted a 20 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in sales.

The Khobar-based retailer’s profit rose to SR97 million ($25.8 million), compared to SR81 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The result was attributed to higher sales as well as consumer finance and services sector growth, which led to a gross profit increase of 11.4 percent.

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan redeems $500m Islamic sukuk

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan redeems $500m Islamic sukuk
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan redeems $500m Islamic sukuk

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan redeems $500m Islamic sukuk
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. has completely redeemed its $500 million Islamic sukuk, the company announced in a bourse statement. 

The company — one of the leading property developers in Saudi Arabia — said that the impact of this transaction will be reflected on its financial statements in the second quarter.

In the statement, it revealed that it used its internal resources to pay the sukuk on the due date. 

On the redemption date, there were 5,00,000 sukuk, and each was valued at $1000.

Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns and release of reserves

Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns and release of reserves
Updated 11 April 2022
Reuters

Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns and release of reserves

Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns and release of reserves
  • IEA members to release 60 mln barrels over 6 months
  • US producers added 13 oil rigs in the week to April 8
Updated 11 April 2022
Reuters

Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued.
Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2 percent, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2 percent, to $96.32. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5 percent while US oil slid 1 percent. For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.
The market has been watching developments in China, where authorities have kept Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, locked down under its “zero tolerance” for COVID-19. China is the world’s biggest oil importer.
Member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that amount as part of its 180 million barrel release announced in March. The moves are aimed at offsetting a shortfall in Russian crude after Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.
“Oil is losing steam due to the joint efforts of the oil reserve release by US and the IEA countries, along with weakening demand amid China extending lockdowns, where both of the manufacturing hubs, Shenyang and Shanghai, halted broad production,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
The unprecedented release of 240 million barrels, equivalent to well over 1 million barrels per day, has helped cool prices and sharply narrowed backwardation in oil price curves, where prices in prompt months are higher than those in future months.
However, it is unclear whether that will fully offset the shortfall in Russian oil as exports continued, with India, lured by steep discounts, increasing imports.
On Monday, President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made it clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.
Russia’s production of oil and gas condensate fell to 10.52 million bpd for April 1-6 from a March average of 11.01 million bpd.
The oil reserves release could deter producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and US shale producers, from accelerating output increases even with prices around $100 a barrel, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
However, the OPEC+ group of oil exporting nations has not shown any inclination to increase its output targets more than the 400,000 barrels per day it has been adding monthly as part of a restoration of supply cuts.
In the United States, energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row as Washington seeks more production to help its allies wean themselves off Russian oil and gas.

