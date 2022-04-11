TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Monday, with gains registered by major companies including the Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co., and Mouwasat Medical Services Co.

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.66 percent higher at 13,483.

The parallel market Nomu slid 0.82 percent, to reach 24,047.



The Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. gained 9.96 percent to lead the gainers, while ACWA Power fell 4.91 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Mouwasat Medical Services Co. rose 5.34 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 5.17 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.23 percent lower.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.48 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.33 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. was up 0.76 percent at the closing.

The price of oil headed lower, falling below the crucial $100 a barrel mark. Brent crude was priced at $98.69 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $94.04 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.