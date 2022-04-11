You are here

  • Home
  • GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gkdc

Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 
  • Larger GCC players are expected to face the business and financial impact of the energy transition at a later stage
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, energy players are expected to contribute marginally to the energy transition over the next five years, despite growing spending on sustainability, and a focus on environmental targets, according to S&P Global.

This comes as oil, gas, and chemical firms are more shielded from energy transition risks when compared to global peers, which results in a slower spending pace. 

In addition, green and renewable projects are associated with low returns and overall profitability, which is also affecting the pace of spending. 

While some GCC countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, have announced commitments to net-zero carbon emissions, energy firms’ paths to meet those targets are less detailed and perspective, when compared to global peers.

Larger GCC players are expected to face the business and financial impact of the energy transition at a later stage, when compared to oil leaders in the market. This is attributed to those players’ abundant reserves, cashflow visibility, and cost-competitive profiles.

Moreover, these firms are partly owned by governments, and accordingly, are not urged to accelerate energy transition investments by active shareholders.

That said, even though green capital expenditure is rising, asset profiles are unlikely to shift soon, according to S&P Global.

Topics: economy GCC Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE Bahrain

Related

High oil prices surprisingly boost appetite for Gulf renewables investment
Business & Economy
High oil prices surprisingly boost appetite for Gulf renewables investment
World needs to invest $3trn-plus in renewables in 10 years: UAE minister
Business & Economy
World needs to invest $3trn-plus in renewables in 10 years: UAE minister

Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh

Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh

Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest retail pharmacy chain, Nahdi Medical Co., has launched its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh, in a bid to elevate its retail experience. 

The new pharmacy, spanning 2,800 sqm, will be equipped with a wide spectrum of services, including curbside pickup, pharmacy-to-home delivery service, e-pharmacist service and self-checkout service. 

It also offers a key service, Nahdi express clinic, which enables access to primary health care services, such as preliminary tests and examinations by a clinical pharmacist.

“Our flagship pharmacies allow us to cater to the comprehensive needs of our guests, by providing them with a superior shopping experience and access to the full range of health and wellbeing products and services, thereby adding to their lives every day,” CEO Yasser Joharji said. 

The move is an evolution of the company’s network of non-urgent care centers, which is expected to grow significantly in the medium term.

 

Topics: Nahdi Healthcare expansion

PIF-backed world’s first electric racing boat officially hits the water

PIF-backed world’s first electric racing boat officially hits the water
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed world’s first electric racing boat officially hits the water

PIF-backed world’s first electric racing boat officially hits the water
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Electric Marine Racing Co., or E1 Series, has officially launched the innovative electric racing boat that it announced last year in partnership with Saudi Public Investment Fund. 

The boat, RaceBird, took flight for the first time on the River Po in northern Italy, after completing a series of tests and performance runs with ex-powerboat world champion Luca Ferrari behind the wheel, E1 Series said in a statement. 

The single pilot vessel is powered by a 150 kilowatt Kreisel battery and a Mercury Racing outboard motor, with the boat lifting onto its foils, allowing torque and acceleration.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll continue to run further tests and gather the necessary data. I’m really looking forward to showing it in public for the first time, which we’ll be announcing more on shortly,” the E1 CEO, Rodi Basso, said. 

“This test marks the first page of a new chapter in the electrification of the marine industry, focusing on accelerating future technologies for the benefit of our waters,” he added.

The RaceBird is a product of Saudi PIF and E1 Series partnership to create the world’s first electric powerboat racing competition.

PIF’s partnership with E1 Series comes as part of its efforts to enable innovation globally, open new horizons for future industries and build strategic economic partnerships. 

Topics: PIF Saudi Arabia

SABIC shares drop even as shareholders approve $3.2bn half-year dividends

SABIC shares drop even as shareholders approve $3.2bn half-year dividends
Updated 9 min ago
Arab News

SABIC shares drop even as shareholders approve $3.2bn half-year dividends

SABIC shares drop even as shareholders approve $3.2bn half-year dividends
Updated 9 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp. saw its share price drop in today’s trading session, after shareholders approved record dividends for 2021.

Shares fell by 2.4 percent to SR132 ($35), down from SR136 at the previous close.

With the latest decline, SABIC now holds a market valuation of SR397 billion.

This followed the disclosure of shareholders’ general meeting voting results, where they approved a half-year dividend payout of SR12 billion, as well as the reappointment of the company's board.

Earlier in the year, Riyadh-based SABIC posted a massive increase in annual profit of 32,800 percent, to SR23 billion. This was coupled with over a 49 percent jump in revenues to SR175 billion in the same period.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC’s CEO, described the company’s 2021 performance as “extremely robust,” according to a statement.

“SABIC achieved an EBITDA of 48.3 billion Saudi riyals in 2021, which was 139 percent higher than the previous year, and the fourth-highest in SABIC's history,” he added.

“We have positioned ourselves to become the preferred world leader in chemicals. But there is no room for complacency. We will extend our synergies with Saudi Aramco, and further evolve our business model to continue to create value.”

Topics: SABIC Tadawul shares

Saudi Almunajem Foods’ Q1 profits soar over threefold after 25% revenue jump

Saudi Almunajem Foods’ Q1 profits soar over threefold after 25% revenue jump
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Almunajem Foods’ Q1 profits soar over threefold after 25% revenue jump

Saudi Almunajem Foods’ Q1 profits soar over threefold after 25% revenue jump
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Almunajem Food Co. saw its profits soar significantly during the first quarter of 2022, as higher revenues pushed it to recovery, after a decline in profits in 2021.

Profits surged by 232 percent to SR97.9 million ($26 million), up from SR29.5 million in the same period a year ago, a bourse filing revealed.

The profit hike was backed by a 25 percent increase in revenues, to SR788 million.

Improved trade conditions during the period led to better profit margins, which, in turn, drove the company’s results higher, despite incurring expenses of SR71.9 million.

Almunajem earlier posted lower annual profits for 2021, dropping by 27.7 percent from a year earlier, due to rising cost pressures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Auction to be held for mining licenses in Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex

The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
(SPA)

Auction to be held for mining licenses in Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex

The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The 13 mining licenses, for Hufairat Nisah in the Riyadh region, will target industrial investors in the ornamental stones field
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
(SPA)

RIYADH: New limestone mining licenses will be auctioned, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Monday.

The 13 mining licenses, for the Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex in the Riyadh region, will target industrial investors in the ornamental stones field, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

By holding a public auction process, the ministry is aiming to create a fair environment for bidders, while reaching out to a large number of mining investors to promote national industries in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, the report added.

The announcement of the auction process and documentation will be via the Tadeen platform.

The auction process will start with a qualification round based on the conditions laid out in the main auction document, with applicants asked to submit their documentation through the Tadeen platform by April 13.

The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities and rehabilitation of the environment in and surrounding mining sites after termination of activities, in line with international standards and practices.

Topics: Mining Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Lime plans IPO on Nomu as it doubles limestone output in 2 years video
Business & Economy
Saudi Lime plans IPO on Nomu as it doubles limestone output in 2 years
Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut

Latest updates

Saudi ice cream manufacturer Fadeco to start IPO book-building in May
Saudi ice cream manufacturer Fadeco to start IPO book-building in May
Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh
Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh
PIF-backed world’s first electric racing boat officially hits the water
PIF-backed world’s first electric racing boat officially hits the water
Saudi deputy defense minister oversees King Abdulaziz Military College graduation ceremony
Saudi deputy defense minister oversees King Abdulaziz Military College graduation ceremony
SABIC shares drop even as shareholders approve $3.2bn half-year dividends
SABIC shares drop even as shareholders approve $3.2bn half-year dividends

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.