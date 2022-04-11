You are here

Auction to be held for mining licenses in Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex

The 13 mining licenses, for the Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex in the Riyadh region, will target industrial investors. (SPA)
The 13 mining licenses, for the Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex in the Riyadh region, will target industrial investors. (SPA)
The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
Auction to be held for mining licenses in Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex

The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The 13 mining licenses, for Hufairat Nisah in the Riyadh region, will target industrial investors in the ornamental stones field
RIYADH: New limestone mining licenses will be auctioned, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Monday.

The 13 mining licenses, for the Hufairat Nisah Limestone Blocks Complex in the Riyadh region, will target industrial investors in the ornamental stones field, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

By holding a public auction process, the ministry is aiming to create a fair environment for bidders, while reaching out to a large number of mining investors to promote national industries in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, the report added.

The announcement of the auction process and documentation will be via the Tadeen platform.

The auction process will start with a qualification round based on the conditions laid out in the main auction document, with applicants asked to submit their documentation through the Tadeen platform by April 13.

The ministry said it has put regulations and procedures in place that take into account environmental and social impacts of mining activities and rehabilitation of the environment in and surrounding mining sites after termination of activities, in line with international standards and practices.

Topics: Mining Saudi Arabia

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 
Image: Shutterstock
ARAB NEWS 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 

GCC large energy players to contribute marginally to energy transition over the next 5 years: S&P Global 
  • Larger GCC players are expected to face the business and financial impact of the energy transition at a later stage
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, energy players are expected to contribute marginally to the energy transition over the next five years, despite growing spending on sustainability, and a focus on environmental targets, according to S&P Global.

This comes as oil, gas, and chemical firms are more shielded from energy transition risks when compared to global peers, which results in a slower spending pace. 

In addition, green and renewable projects are associated with low returns and overall profitability, which is also affecting the pace of spending. 

While some GCC countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, have announced commitments to net-zero carbon emissions, energy firms’ paths to meet those targets are less detailed and perspective, when compared to global peers.

Larger GCC players are expected to face the business and financial impact of the energy transition at a later stage, when compared to oil leaders in the market. This is attributed to those players’ abundant reserves, cashflow visibility, and cost-competitive profiles.

Moreover, these firms are partly owned by governments, and accordingly, are not urged to accelerate energy transition investments by active shareholders.

That said, even though green capital expenditure is rising, asset profiles are unlikely to shift soon, according to S&P Global.

Topics: economy GCC Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE Bahrain

TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell

TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell

TASI gains, Nomu falls; crude plummets — Closing bell
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Monday, with gains registered by major companies including the Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co., and Mouwasat Medical Services Co.

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.66 percent higher at 13,483. 

The parallel market Nomu slid 0.82 percent, to reach 24,047. 


The Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. gained 9.96 percent to lead the gainers, while ACWA Power fell 4.91 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Mouwasat Medical Services Co. rose 5.34 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 5.17 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.23 percent lower.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.48 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.33 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. was up 0.76 percent at the closing. 

The price of oil headed lower, falling below the crucial $100 a barrel mark. Brent crude was priced at $98.69 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $94.04 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector
Image: Shutterstock
AFP

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector
  • All eyes will be on Tesla’s numbers in April, given that its Shanghai factory has reportedly suspended production since March 28
AFP

AFP: Tesla exported only 60 China-made cars in March, a trade body said Monday, with the domestic market absorbing most of its production while virus curbs in areas like Shanghai and Jilin hurt deliveries in the auto industry.


Shanghai is home to Tesla’s multibillion-dollar “giga-factory,” which the company calls its main export hub and has the capacity to produce hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year.


But the factory — like much of the country’s auto industry — has been hit by pandemic-related disruptions.


While Tesla China delivered 65,814 cars at its factory last month, only 60 were exported, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday, without giving further details.


In comparison, the company had exported 33,315 vehicles in February.


Tesla’s slump is part of a wider trend across China, which saw car sales fall 10.5 percent from a year ago to 1.6 million vehicles on the back of strict measures to curb renewed virus flare-ups that have hit logistics and retail sales.


However, the new-energy sector appears to be the rare bright spot, with deliveries of the vehicles jumping 137.6 percent, compared to March 2021, and reaching 445,000 units, the CPCA said.


Despite a chip shortage and high lithium prices, CPCA’s secretary-general Cui Dongshu said China’s share of the world’s auto market has “reached a new high of 36 percent” in the first two months of the year.


All eyes will be on Tesla’s numbers in April, given that its Shanghai factory has reportedly suspended production since March 28 amid the city’s virus lockdowns.


Beijing’s zero-Covid policy to stamp out clusters has been increasingly strained as the country battles its worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic.


Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said Saturday it has suspended vehicle production due to hard lockdowns across the country, and warned of delays in making deliveries.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk

TRSDC bags another international certification as contracts awarded hit $5.33bn

TRSDC bags another international certification as contracts awarded hit $5.33bn
Arab News

TRSDC bags another international certification as contracts awarded hit $5.33bn

TRSDC bags another international certification as contracts awarded hit $5.33bn
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., until now, has signed over 800 contracts worth SR20 billion ($5.33 billion) for the Red Sea Project alone, the firm revealed in a statement.

Touted to be one of the world’s most ambitious tourism projects, the Red Sea Project also received “ISO22301:2019 Security and resilience — business continuity management systems” certification, awarded by the British Standards Institution.

The certification came as recognition for the achievement of the company in guiding the development of the project despite significant challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the developer known as TRSDC said in the statement.

Our top priority at TRSDC is our people. This means we must always endeavor to make our organization not only one of the most sustainable tourism developers in the world, but the most resilient, which is able to protect our community from any risk or economic shock

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC

TRSDC had over 8,000 employees and contractors working on the project during the pandemic, with herd immunity enabling for between 95 percent and 98 percent of its community, it said.

“Our top priority at TRSDC is our people. This means we must always endeavor to make our organization not only one of the most sustainable tourism developers in the world, but the most resilient, which is able to protect our community from any risk or economic shock,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“Despite impacted supply chains for construction materials and significant disruption of public health and global tourism systems, we did everything in our power to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, while maintaining progress on site. We are honored to see this work recognized by the British Standards Institution.”

Work on the Red Sea Project is progressing steadily, and the first guests are expected to be welcomed by the end of 2022. Phase one of the project includes 16 hotels, and the works are expected to be completed by 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project is expected to house 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

Topics: TRSDC Saudi Arabia Red Sea Project

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT
Arab News

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT
Arab News

RIYADH: Jared Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners secured $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in the summer of 2021, according to a New York Times report. 

To secure the deal, Kushner traveled multiple times to the Middle East.

Despite being rebuffed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, he secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in July last year, the report added. 

The report also noted that the PIF was initially reluctant to support Kushner's fund, citing his lack of experience. However, the board of the PIF finally decided to sign the deal. 

Kushner set up Affinity Partners in July 2021 following his departure from the White House.

During his time at the White House, he served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, the then president Donald Trump. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Jared Kushner Donald Trump

