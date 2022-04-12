Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes experienced Newcastle United duo Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

The defensive duo are both likely to leave the Magpies in the summer, with Howe keen to upgrade in a number of key areas.

However, the head coach is of the belief both can still make an impact in the final seven games of the Premier League season, following their return to fitness.

Howe admits his “trust” of Ritchie, who he managed at former club AFC Bournemouth, was a key factor in keeping the as yet unused 32-year-old in his 25-man top flight group.

“He had quite a serious knee injury and recently came back and had minimal training time, so he was probably put on the bench before he was ready but, due to numbers, that opportunity was given to him,” said Howe.

“Now we’ve gone away and had an intense period of training with him, I think he’s in a much better place physically.

“He’s a player I trust, admire and really like. He’s got a big part to play on and off the pitch because he is a really big voice in the dressing room.”

Another player who is regarded as an influential voice in the Newcastle setup is former Argentina international Fernandez.

Up until the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn, Fernandez was looked upon by many as the club’s best defender.

However, injury and illness have severely limited his game time over the course of the last 12 months.

Now, at the age of 33, and with his contract coming to an end in June, ex-Napoli man Fernandez’s time on Tyneside looks to be coming to a close.

When asked whether the player will come into contention again this season, Howe said: “Yeah, he does. Again, he’s very similar to Matt, he’s a big voice, a leader of the group. Great character.

“I love Fede. Really level-headed guy, very intelligent and I think he knows what the group needs,” he said. “He’s had various injuries since I’ve been here and I wouldn’t say at this moment in time that he’s 100 percent fit but he’s building up his resilience.”

“He needs more training time. He is someone we can rely on when we need him and never let us down. He’s one of those great characters that every squad needs,” Howe added. “We’re delighted to have him.”

A more immediate injury concern for Howe is the well-being of Scottish winger Ryan Fraser.

The wideman was an early casualty of the 1-0 win over Wolves on Friday evening, and there are hopes his injury will not keep him out of the weekend clash with Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Howe, though, knows he has an able deputy in waiting, should Fraser be missing.

“It looks like a hamstring issue. I don’t know how serious it is. It was enough to bring him off the pitch, which was a real shame given the form he’s been in but I thought Miggy (Miguel Almiron) came on and did really well. I was pleased with his impact,” he said.