You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic stretches to return to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during their Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament tennis match in Monaco on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdqqd

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
  • Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback
  • Djokovic struggled from the start as the 46th-ranked Spaniard broke him early to pull ahead 4-1 before another break handed him the first set
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

MONACO: Novak Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.
Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback as he tries to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
It makes for rare back-to-back losses for Djokovic, who had not played since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February — his only previous tournament this year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open.
Djokovic struggled from the start as the 46th-ranked Spaniard broke him early to pull ahead 4-1 before another break handed him the first set. Davidovich Fokina kept up the pressure and led 3-0 in the second before Djokovic clawed back. But the Serb continued to struggle on his serve and was broken three times in the decider.
“He was the better player,” Djokovic said. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match.”
The Serb said he was too exhausted to put up a fight in the third set.
“I collapsed,” Djokovic said. “I just ran out of gas completely ... If you can’t stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it’s mission impossible.”
Djokovic had beaten Davidovich Fokina in straight sets twice last year, in Rome and at the Tokyo Olympics.
Djokovic could not defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated. He had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason.
The authorities in France and Monaco lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, allowing people who aren’t vaccinated into the country and back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.
That means Djokovic will be able to play at the French Open, which remains his “big goal of the clay season.”
“I knew that it’s going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay,” Djokovic said. “I have to accept defeat and keep working ... and hopefully build my form for Roland Garros.”
The French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Alejandro Davidovich Fokina tennis Monte Carlo Masters

Related

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Sport
Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Sport
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale
Updated 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale
  • Magpies coach says Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez will be needed in final seven matches despite likely exits this summer
  • Up until the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn, Fernandez was looked upon by many as the club’s best defender
Updated 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes experienced Newcastle United duo Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

The defensive duo are both likely to leave the Magpies in the summer, with Howe keen to upgrade in a number of key areas.

However, the head coach is of the belief both can still make an impact in the final seven games of the Premier League season, following their return to fitness.

Howe admits his “trust” of Ritchie, who he managed at former club AFC Bournemouth, was a key factor in keeping the as yet unused 32-year-old in his 25-man top flight group.

“He had quite a serious knee injury and recently came back and had minimal training time, so he was probably put on the bench before he was ready but, due to numbers, that opportunity was given to him,” said Howe.

“Now we’ve gone away and had an intense period of training with him, I think he’s in a much better place physically.

“He’s a player I trust, admire and really like. He’s got a big part to play on and off the pitch because he is a really big voice in the dressing room.”

Another player who is regarded as an influential voice in the Newcastle setup is former Argentina international Fernandez.

Up until the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn, Fernandez was looked upon by many as the club’s best defender.

However, injury and illness have severely limited his game time over the course of the last 12 months.

Now, at the age of 33, and with his contract coming to an end in June, ex-Napoli man Fernandez’s time on Tyneside looks to be coming to a close.

When asked whether the player will come into contention again this season, Howe said: “Yeah, he does. Again, he’s very similar to Matt, he’s a big voice, a leader of the group. Great character.

“I love Fede. Really level-headed guy, very intelligent and I think he knows what the group needs,” he said. “He’s had various injuries since I’ve been here and I wouldn’t say at this moment in time that he’s 100 percent fit but he’s building up his resilience.”

“He needs more training time. He is someone we can rely on when we need him and never let us down. He’s one of those great characters that every squad needs,” Howe added. “We’re delighted to have him.”

A more immediate injury concern for Howe is the well-being of Scottish winger Ryan Fraser.

The wideman was an early casualty of the 1-0 win over Wolves on Friday evening, and there are hopes his injury will not keep him out of the weekend clash with Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Howe, though, knows he has an able deputy in waiting, should Fraser be missing.

“It looks like a hamstring issue. I don’t know how serious it is. It was enough to bring him off the pitch, which was a real shame given the form he’s been in but I thought Miggy (Miguel Almiron) came on and did really well. I was pleased with his impact,” he said.

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Matt Ritchie Federico Fernandez

Related

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
Sport
Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
Sport
Newcastle halt slump to take a huge step toward Premier League survival

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up
  • Last weekend the Reds, still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in the one season, drew 2-2 with City to remain just a point behind the Premier League leaders.
  • The German boss, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, insisted: "The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game has
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted a looming FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City will have no impact on his team selection for Wednesday’s Champions League tie at home to Benfica.
Last weekend the Reds, still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in the one season, drew 2-2 with City to remain just a point behind the Premier League leaders.
They will face City again in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday but before then the six-time kings of Europe play Benfica in the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final at Anfield.
Liverpool, who beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to win the English League Cup final at Wembley in February, have a healthy 3-1 lead following the first leg in Portugal, which has led to speculation Klopp could rest key players with an eye to the FA Cup tie.
But the German boss, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, insisted: “The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game has.
“So we have to see. It is a super intense schedule.”
Klopp added: “There is nobody injured, as far as I know, but we have to be careful with who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this.”
As for Liverpool’s ongoing bid for the quadruple, Klopp said: “We are part of four competitions, and thankfully we are good enough this year not to go out early.
“We just try to squeeze everything out of every competition. Some are possible, we will see.”
Liverpool raced into an early 2-0 lead in Lisbon last week before Darwin Nunez pulled a goal back for Benfica.
And it was only when Luis Diaz scored three minutes from time that Liverpool restored their two-goal lead.
“Knowing more about the way they played, they try to isolate Darwin and Ibou (Konate) one-on-one a little bit,” said Klopp.
“But they play football, and if you don’t defend (Julian) Weigl then you have a problem as well because he connects the people. They have speed with Rafa (da Silva), things like this.”
He added: “I don’t know (how they will play) but I know what I would do. I would go for it, full throttle. I would try to put us under pressure, score early, and if not try to score a bit later. That’s what we expect.
“But now, bad news for Benfica, it’s Anfield: they don’t only play against us, they play against the whole crowd.”
Klopp also suggested television broadcasters were almost as much a threat to Liverpool as their opponents in a renewed attack on the scheduling of the Merseysiders’ matches.
If Liverpool defeat Benfica, they will face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the last four, with Klopp angry that after that potential midweek semifinal Liverpool would have to travel to Newcastle for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
“The schedule, and how people use the fame in the moment — Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them — they couldn’t care less,” said Klopp.
“It’s just not OK.
“If we play a Champions League semifinal, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster in the world who would put that team in a 12.30 p.m. (1130 GMT)?“

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp Premier league champions league

Related

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Sport
Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
Sport
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok
  • Patty Tavatanakit, Jutanugarn sisters to feature at Thai Country Club on May 12-14 as part of Ladies European Tour
  • Updated format sees team event taking place over 1st, 2nd rounds with individuals making cut involved in final-day 3rd-round shootout
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: A trio of Thailand’s top golfing superstars have all been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series Bangkok, taking place at the Thai Country Club from May 12 to 14.

Breakout international star Patty Tavatanakit, the world No. 14, will make her Aramco Team Series debut in the unique team and individual format next month. The 22-year-old shot to fame last year by winning her first major, followed by multiple top-10 performances that catapulted her up the world rankings while also being crowned Ladies Professional Golf Association rookie of the year.

Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn is another big name confirmed to tee off in Bangkok at the $1 million Aramco-backed event. She will be joined by her sister Moriya, the world No. 42, with a host of other up-and-coming Thai and Asian players also set to be confirmed.

Last year’s debut Aramco Team Series season saw Thai world No. 5 and 2021 LET Race to Costa del Sol winner Atthaya Thitikul narrowly lose in a playoff in London’s debut event.

Tavatanakit said: “It’s amazing to see global tournaments like the Aramco Team Series come to my hometown of Bangkok. The ATS tournaments are providing really cool opportunities for players all over the world and the new wave of female talent in Thailand to get chances on the Ladies European Tour and impress in front of the world.

“There’s a real buzz for women’s golf in Thailand after some of our performances on the international stage so it’s a great chance to keep that momentum.”

The Aramco Team Series is golf’s first team event series on any professional tour – with visits to London, Sotogrande in Spain, New York, and Jeddah following its opening Asian leg. The format, which includes a player-led draft at each event, gives more golfers tournament opportunities helped by teaming up with the best players on the planet.

This season will also see a revised format for the event with the team event taking place over the first two days, with the third and final round for individuals making the cut in a last-day shootout.

Ariya Jutanugarn said: “I’ve heard really positive things about the Aramco Team Series with a fresh format and the chance to play and connect with different players on the LET. It gives players a lot more to play for during a tournament week both as a team and as an individual.

“I’ve enjoyed success before in team formats alongside my sister Moriya, so I’m looking forward to seeing who I get to team up with in the draft and a chance to host them on home soil in Thailand,” she added.

The Aramco Team Series Bangkok kicks off the 2022 tournaments at the Thai Country Club before heading to London (Centurion Club, June 16 to 18), Sotogrande (La Reserva Club, Aug. 18 to 20), New York (venue to be confirmed, Oct. 13 to 15), and Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Nov. 9 to 11).

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “The Aramco Team Series is bigger and better this year and it’s exciting to expand to Asia and one of golf’s fastest-growing markets in Thailand. It’s a hotbed of talent with players now getting more opportunities to mix it with the LET’s very best players in different formats with global exposure.

“It’s a chance to showcase the growth of women’s sport, superstar names, and the next generation – all from a perfect venue in Bangkok to kick off the new ATS season.”

For more information on attending, visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Bangkok Thai Country Club Thailand Ariya Jutanugarn Patty Tavatanakit Moriya Jutanugarn

Related

Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
Sport
Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah
Sport
England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced on Monday. She was 17.
Guezguez was training with her twin sister Sarra alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.
Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.
“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” Bach said.
“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

Topics: Tunisia Olympics

Related

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Lifestyle
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

5 things we learned from Saudi results in Matchday 2 of AFC Champions League

5 things we learned from Saudi results in Matchday 2 of AFC Champions League
Updated 12 April 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi results in Matchday 2 of AFC Champions League

5 things we learned from Saudi results in Matchday 2 of AFC Champions League
Updated 12 April 2022
John Duerden

Two games down in the group stage of the AFC Champions League and four to go. There is still time to recover from poor starts while the finish line, in the shape of the second round, will be coming into view for those with maximum points. Here are five things we learned from Matchday Two.

1. Al-Faisaly pick up the result of the round

Al-Faisaly 2 Al-Sadd 1. It is one of the best results in the history of the Saudi Arabian club. This was just their second-ever game in this tournament and they have defeated one of the favorites. Al-Sadd dominate the Qatar Stars League and are star-studded with Santi Cazarlo among the best players in Asia supported by a number of the Qatar national team, the reigning Asian champions, as well as Algerian goal machine Baghdad Bounedjah.

It was looking ominous when Hassan Al-Haydos gave the 2011 champions an early lead following an incisive move but the Dammam men were soon level thanks to Hicham Faik, a fine header from a perfect Martin Boyle cross. The Dutchman turned provider early in the second half with a magnificent long pass which fed Julio Tavares, though the Cape Verde striker still had some work to do to grab the winner. Then there was some doughty defensive work to be done and Al-Faisaly were well-organized and hard-working.

There had been concerns after the 1-1 draw in the opening game against Al-Wehdat that the Saudi team would come to regret, dropping two points with tougher tests to come. There is still a lot of work to do but the team have shown that they have what it takes to get out of Group E.

2. Local stars keep Al-Hilal perfect and ominous.

Al-Hilal picked up a 3-0 win over Al-Rayyan to make it two wins out of two and already the defending champions are looking good to get out of Group A and more besides. There was no Odion Ighalo or Matheus Pereira and — thanks to the injury sustained in the opening victory over Sharjah — no Saleh Al-Shehri. The others stood up. Abdullah Al-Hamdan has not played that much of late but grabbed the opener, a real striker’s goal with a first-time low shot from just inside the area.

Midfielder Mohamed Kanno then scored a striker’s goal of his own soon after the restart, chesting the ball down and then volleying home soon after the restart. And then there was Nasser Al-Dawsari to grab his first goal since his spectacular first minute strike in the final against Pohang Steelers last November.

With such strength in depth, Al-Hilal look head and shoulders above the rest and will take some stopping. Next comes back-to-back games against Istiklol. Even though they have lost both games so far, the meeting with the Tajikistan powerhouse should be interesting as they defeated Al-Hilal 4-1 last year and ended up winning the group.

3. Al-Shabab show their continental credentials

It has been seven years since Al-Shabab last appeared in the Asian Champions League but you would never know as they strolled past Al-Jazira 3-0, with two goals from Carlos and another from in-form midfielder Turki Al-Ammar. The meeting with the team from the UAE was supposed to be the toughest in Group B but at the moment, the Whites are on course for top spot with six points from the two games as well as six goals scored and none conceded. They are now three points clear ahead of back-to-back games against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq.

These are early days but there is no reason why Al-Shabab can’t go very deep into this competition. Their defense has looked very solid and they have the attacking talent to score goals against Asian opposition. They may not quite have the quality over the course of a season at home to win the league title but in a tournament situation, Al-Shabab can beat anyone.

4. No complaints for Al-Taawoun but …

It took a late goal for the Saudi side to win their opener last week and on Sunday they lost 1-0 to a last strike from Pakhtakor. In truth, there can be no complaints from Al-Taawoun as they lost to a better side who had chances. The home team, without star striker Leandre Tawamba, struggled to get going in an offensive sense and rarely troubled the Uzbekistan powerhouse. The Cameroonian star will be back for the next game and will be needed.

It was a little frustrating however that the Buraidah team held out until the final few minutes before conceding. After two games in the group, all three teams have three points. Had it ended goalless then Al-Taawoun would be in a decent position. Now come two crucial back-to-back ties with Sepahan of Iran. If there is to be a chance of going through, the Saudi Arabians need some more points on the board before they deal with the dangerous Al-Duhail and a return match with Pakhtakor.

5. West looking like the best

Overall, it looks as if the team that lifts the trophy next February will come from the western half of the tournament. Until recently that would have been a strange thing to write, especially before the eastern zone has kicked off. China, Japan and South Korea had dominated the Champions League for years but times have changed. Two of the four Chinese teams have withdrawn before a ball has been kicked. There are still contenders from Korea and Japan but at the moment, they don’t look to have the strength in depth of a team like Al-Hilal or Al-Sadd.

At the moment, a third triumph in four years for West Asia looks more likely than the east coming back.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia

Related

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Sport
UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
Sport
Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Latest updates

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
Jordan jobs safeguards fail to stop companies laying off staff, World Bank claims
At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the government introduced regulations to contain the virus and protect workers affected by nationwide lockdowns. (Reuters/File Photo)
Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale
Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale
Khamenei says Iran’s future should not be tied to nuclear talks with world powers
Khamenei says Iran’s future should not be tied to nuclear talks with world powers
Record-breaking rough ruby to be unveiled in Dubai
The rare rough Ruby from SJ Gold & Diamond's Callisto collection is expected go for $120 million at auction in Dubai. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.