The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, has opened registration for the 2026 Bebras Mawhiba Informatics Competition.

Registration is open from October 6 to November 22, targeting students from third grade of primary school through third grade of secondary school. The competition will be held remotely through an online test available in both Arabic and English.

More than 4 million students from 78 countries participate

Bebras is a global competition in informatics and computational thinking, attracting more than 4 million students from 78 countries. It focuses on developing problem-solving skills and understanding concepts related to computer science, algorithms, patterns and abstraction.

Mawhiba also provides an online Bebras library featuring short and engaging tasks based on logical and computational thinking, as well as sample questions from previous years and training resources to help students prepare for the competition.

Mawhiba called on students wishing to participate to register during the specified period and review the competition details and registration process through the Mawhiba app or its website.