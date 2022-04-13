You are here

Crypto rises, content creators invest in MoonPay, crypto expert jailed for helping North Korea: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.32 percent. (Shutterstock)
DANA ALOMAR

DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.32 percent to $40,204.12 as of 9:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,067.40, up by 1.79 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Content creators invest in crypto firm MoonPay

Crypto startup MoonPay, which provides payment infrastructure for crypto and NFT transactions, expects content creators to increasingly use NFTs to engage with their fans and market their work.

On Wednesday, it announced that more than 60 high-profile investors have pledged $87 million to create digital content and engage with fans, according to Reuters. These high-profile investors include Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Maria Sharapova and Bruce Willis.

The investments come from the firm’s Series A round of investments, disclosed in November last year, for which the company was valued at $3.4 billion.

Other investors in the crypto firm include rapper Aubrey Drake Graham and Adel Future Nur’s company Dreamcrew, Gwyneth Paltrow-led Kinship Ventures, Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary-backed Sound Ventures, singer Abel Tesfaye and his manager Amir Esmailian.

Crypto expert lands in jail for helping North Korea

A New York judge sentenced a cryptocurrency expert to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to circumvent US sanctions on its nuclear program using cryptocurrency services and blockchain technologies.

To reduce the sentence for a crime that can carry up to 20 years in jail, Griffith, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate US law.

Prosecutor Damian Williams said, “There is no question North Korea poses a national security threat to our nation. The regime has shown that it will stop at nothing to ignore our laws for its benefit.”

“Griffith had admitted that he took actions to evade sanctions, which are in place to prevent (North Korea) from building a nuclear weapon,” the prosecutor said.

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers and acquisitions applications in Q1

Rinat Gainullin

  • General Authority for Competition received 101 application in 1Q 2021, +42 percent year-on-year 
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 49 applications for mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, an 88-percent jump from a year ago.

The authority, known as GAC, received 101 application for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022. This is 42 percent more than in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a report.

Economic concentrations include mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures.

As the Authority considered the said 101 application during the first quarter of 2022, it issued certificates of “no objection” for 49 applications while it treated 44 applications as “not requiring reporting.” 

For the time being, the remaining 8 applications are still being considered by the Authority.

Out of a total 49 certificates of “no objection” issued by GAC during the first quarter of 2022, 40 — or 82 percent of all such certificates — were issued in relation to applications for acquisition. 

At the same time, 6 “no objection” certificates were issued in relation to applications for merger, while the remaining 3 certificates in relation to the applications for joint ventures.  

Furthermore, 32 applications or 65 percent of all applications with in relation to which GAC issued “no objection” certificates, were applications for the establishment of foreign enterprises. 

This is an increase of 68 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

The remaining 17 applications — an increase of 142 percent year-on-year — were applications for the establishment of national or domestic enterprises.

Oil Update — Crude eases; Russia revises offer for friendly nations

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains after China and Japan reported weak economic data, fueling concerns about growth and oil demand in the world’s top consumers.

Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $104.30 a barrel at 0501 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 46 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $100.14 a barrel. Both contracts had surged more than 6 percent in the previous session.

China’s crude oil imports slipped 14 percent from a year earlier, extending a two-month slide, as strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 impacted demand in the world’s top crude importer.

Russia ready to sell oil at any price range

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to “friendly countries in any price range,” the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were, in principle, possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said.

German lawmakers urge Russian oil embargo

The EU should impose an embargo on Russian oil as soon as possible, the chairmen of three German parliamentarian committees said on Tuesday after a visit to Ukraine.

The EU is drafting proposals for an oil embargo on Russia, although there was no agreement to ban Russian crude. EU diplomats said Berlin, which is heavily reliant on Russian oil, is not actively supporting an immediate embargo.

Germany’s government expects to be able to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, German Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth said cutting Russian oil would be an essential signal because it would affect Russia’s primary source of income.

A quick EU decision could be combined with a transition phase like the import ban on Russian coal, which will come into effect from mid-August after EU ambassadors agreed on it last week, Roth said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as concerns of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal. However, a firmer US dollar capped bullion’s gain.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,969.76 per ounce, as of 0609 GMT, after hitting a near one-month peak of $1,978.21 on Tuesday. 

US gold futures were flat at $1,975.80.

Silver, platinum gain slightly, palladium up 3.1%

Spot silver was up 0.4 percent at $25.46 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $972.51, and palladium gained 3.1 percent to $2,398.15. 

Grains firm

US wheat futures were firmer in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending gains on persistent worries about Black Sea grain exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while corn retreated from a five-week high.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, was up 0.3 percent at $11.16 a bushel as of 0039 GMT, trading near Tuesday’s three-week high of $11.25.

CBOT corn shed 0.4 percent to $7.73 a bushel after rallying to as high as $7.79 in the previous session, its strongest since March 7.

CBOT soybean edged up 0.1 percent to $16.71-1/4 a bushel.

China’s March trade with Russia rises

China’s overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12 percent in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.

The gains in total trade — comprising the values for exports and imports — were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities for China.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Saudi PIF eyes stake in Tata Power's green energy business: Mint

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is eyeing a stake in Tata Power Co. Ltd’s green energy business, Mint reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The business, tentatively called “consumer renewables” will include all power assets of Tata except coal and carbon-fueled power projects, it added.

The PIF, as the fund is known, didn’t comment on the Mint’s report when contacted by Arab News. 

PIF is the Saudi Arabian government’s most prominent investment arm with SR1.8 trillion ($480 billion) in assets under management. 

Tata Power is one of the largest integrated power companies in India.

The company has operations in renewable and conventional energy, electricity transmission and distribution, coal and freight, logistics and trading. 

Another report from Mint had earlier claimed that PIF is planning to invest in India’s infrastructure sector. 

Saudi developer Somou signs 25-year deal with Al Shabab FC

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Sumou Real Estate Co. signed a 25-year contract with the Al Shabab football club in Saudi Arabia to develop the club's commercial land in Riyadh.

The contract is for the purpose of leasing and investing the club’s land located on King Fahd Road and Olaya Road with an area of 42,972 square meters for the establishment of commercial, residential projects, hotels, it said in a bourse filing.

Sumou will pay an annual rental fee of SR19.3 million and the financial impact of the agreement is expected to appear on its financial statements starting from receiving the project site, it added.

