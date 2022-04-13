You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9kar

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has launched 5,000 new residential villas in Riyadh, as part of a plan to enhance real estate supply through the Sakani program during 2022.

The newly launched units are located in the north of Riyadh and in the Al-Asala project in the south, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Housing units will be offered in phases during April, with the first project to be launched on Wednesday. 

Reservations will be available through the Sakani application and website and its full services center, the SPA reported.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017, with the aim of facilitating home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Saudi housing sector Sakani

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

California: Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $9.5 billion across its US offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion last year.
Google said the investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.
The company will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada, it added.
“It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses…,” Google said in a statement.
Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the United States, the UK and Asia Pacific by mandating working from office for about three days a week, a step to end policies that let employees work remotely because of COVID-19 concerns.
Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.
Last year, Google helped provide $617 billion in economic activity for US businesses, creators and developers, according to its 2021 economic impact report.

Topics: Google data center

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co. plans to add electric vehicles in its Montgomery assembly line in the United States, marking the South Korean automaker’s first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.
Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its US manufacturing center.

Topics: car EV

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus
Updated 18 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus
Updated 18 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after Moscow said that peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, fueling supply worries, while weak economic data from China and Japan kept a lid on gains.
Brent crude rose by 48 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $105.12 a barrel by 0808 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $100.88. Both benchmarks had surged by more than 6 percent on Tuesday.
“The downside for oil prices is limited,” said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley, citing the Russian comments on peace talks and US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of genocide. These “are reinforcing that the Ukraine-Russia situation will not be de-escalating any time soon.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for derailing peace talks and said Moscow would not let up on what it calls a “special operation” to disarm its neighbor.
Crude futures are also drawing support from Russian oil and gas condensate production falling to below 10 million barrels per day (bpd) on Monday, its lowest since July 2020.
The International Energy Agency on Tuesday said it expected Russian oil output losses to average 1.5 million bpd in April, with losses growing to close to 3 million bpd from May.
Western sanctions against Russia and logistical constraints have hampered trade, people familiar with the data said on Tuesday.
OPEC has warned that it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia and signalled that it would not pump more crude.
Reports this week of partial easing of some of China’s tight COVID-19 lockdown measures also underpinned oil prices.
Price gains, however, were kept in check by weak data from China and Japan.
China’s crude oil imports slipped 14 percent from a year earlier, extending a two-month slide, as strict coronavirus restrictions hit demand in the world’s top crude importer.
Japan reported its biggest monthly fall in core machinery orders in nearly two years, dragged down by a steep drop in demand from IT and other service companies.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth, citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the omicron coronavirus variant in China.
OPEC now expects global demand to grow by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

Topics: oil price Russia OPEC

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12 percent in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.
The gains in total trade — comprising the values for both exports and imports — were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities for China.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a move that Moscow described as a “special military operation” needed to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.
Beijing has refused to call Russia’s action an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.
Several weeks before the attack on Ukraine, China and Russia declared a “no-limits” strategic partnership. Last year, total trade between China and Russia jumped 35.8 percent to a record $146.9 billion.
As sanctions against Russia mount, China could offset some of its neighbor’s pain by buying more. But analysts say they have yet to see any major indication China is violating Western sanctions on Russia.
China’s economic and trade cooperation with other countries including Russia and Ukraine remains normal, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a news conference.
Russia’s economy is on course to contract by more than 10 percent in 2022, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday, hit by soaring inflation and capital flight.
The World Trade Organization on Tuesday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Topics: China Russia trade war

GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products

GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products

GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition, known as GAC, approved a joint venture between CDI Energy Products Private Limited and Hulul Al-Thiqah Industrial Company, to manufacture, design, sell and market polymer products.

CDI is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality polymer products.

Latest updates

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign
Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign
Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.