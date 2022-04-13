You are here

  • Home
  • France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear
The sale of the renewables business could fetch 15 billion euros. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ew33

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France is considering restructuring plans for debt-laden power firm EDF that include full nationalization followed by the sale of its renewables business to focus on nuclear energy, BFM Business reported, citing unidentified sources.
The website said the government was working with investment bank Goldman Sachs on several restructuring scenarios.
The sale of the renewables business could fetch 15 billion euros ($16 billion), it cited unidentified bankers as saying, adding that could help finance the building of six next-generation EPR nuclear reactors.
The sale could attract the interest of French energy group Engie, in which the state has a 24 percent stake, BFM said.
A Finance Ministry official told Reuters there were no plans to sell EDF’s renewable energy arm, and denied the government was looking into shifting it to Engie.
The spokesperson also noted ongoing French elections and said no decisions on EDF would be taken until a new government was in place.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Engie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At 0825 GMT, EDF shares were up 2.9 percent at 8.57 euros, while Engie shares were off 0.06 percent at 11.44 euros.
“We believe that Engie would clearly be interested as it would accelerate its growth in renewables. However whilst this could make sense, it remains so far a scenario from the press,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
“Whilst we believe that both (President Emmanuel) Macron and (Marine) Le Pen are supportive of nuclear, what will be decided will ultimately depend on the outcome of the elections,” they added, referring to the candidates facing a run-off in the presidential vote.
Macron told journalists on March 17, as he presented his program for re-election, that the state — which already owns over 80 percent of EDF — should further strengthen its capital position in the utility.
Macron has pushed for a shake-up of EDF as a way of securing the future of its debt-laden and capital-intensive nuclear energy sector, at a time when Western nations are seeking to reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

Topics: EDF France renewables

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh

Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has launched 5,000 new residential villas in Riyadh, as part of a plan to enhance real estate supply through the Sakani program during 2022.

The newly launched units are located in the north of Riyadh and in the Al-Asala project in the south, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Housing units will be offered in phases during April, with the first project to be launched on Wednesday. 

Reservations will be available through the Sakani application and website and its full services center, the SPA reported.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017, with the aim of facilitating home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Saudi housing sector Sakani

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year

Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

California: Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $9.5 billion across its US offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion last year.
Google said the investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.
The company will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada, it added.
“It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses…,” Google said in a statement.
Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the United States, the UK and Asia Pacific by mandating working from office for about three days a week, a step to end policies that let employees work remotely because of COVID-19 concerns.
Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.
Last year, Google helped provide $617 billion in economic activity for US businesses, creators and developers, according to its 2021 economic impact report.

Topics: Google data center

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US

Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in US
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co. plans to add electric vehicles in its Montgomery assembly line in the United States, marking the South Korean automaker’s first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.
Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its US manufacturing center.

Topics: car EV

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus
Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus
Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after Moscow said that peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, fueling supply worries, while weak economic data from China and Japan kept a lid on gains.
Brent crude rose by 48 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $105.12 a barrel by 0808 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $100.88. Both benchmarks had surged by more than 6 percent on Tuesday.
“The downside for oil prices is limited,” said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley, citing the Russian comments on peace talks and US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of genocide. These “are reinforcing that the Ukraine-Russia situation will not be de-escalating any time soon.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for derailing peace talks and said Moscow would not let up on what it calls a “special operation” to disarm its neighbor.
Crude futures are also drawing support from Russian oil and gas condensate production falling to below 10 million barrels per day (bpd) on Monday, its lowest since July 2020.
The International Energy Agency on Tuesday said it expected Russian oil output losses to average 1.5 million bpd in April, with losses growing to close to 3 million bpd from May.
Western sanctions against Russia and logistical constraints have hampered trade, people familiar with the data said on Tuesday.
OPEC has warned that it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia and signalled that it would not pump more crude.
Reports this week of partial easing of some of China’s tight COVID-19 lockdown measures also underpinned oil prices.
Price gains, however, were kept in check by weak data from China and Japan.
China’s crude oil imports slipped 14 percent from a year earlier, extending a two-month slide, as strict coronavirus restrictions hit demand in the world’s top crude importer.
Japan reported its biggest monthly fall in core machinery orders in nearly two years, dragged down by a steep drop in demand from IT and other service companies.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth, citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the omicron coronavirus variant in China.
OPEC now expects global demand to grow by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

Topics: oil price Russia OPEC

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12 percent in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.
The gains in total trade — comprising the values for both exports and imports — were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities for China.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a move that Moscow described as a “special military operation” needed to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.
Beijing has refused to call Russia’s action an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.
Several weeks before the attack on Ukraine, China and Russia declared a “no-limits” strategic partnership. Last year, total trade between China and Russia jumped 35.8 percent to a record $146.9 billion.
As sanctions against Russia mount, China could offset some of its neighbor’s pain by buying more. But analysts say they have yet to see any major indication China is violating Western sanctions on Russia.
China’s economic and trade cooperation with other countries including Russia and Ukraine remains normal, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a news conference.
Russia’s economy is on course to contract by more than 10 percent in 2022, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday, hit by soaring inflation and capital flight.
The World Trade Organization on Tuesday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Topics: China Russia trade war

Latest updates

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear
France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear
Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake
Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Saudi National Housing Co. launches 5,000 new villas in Riyadh
Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign
Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign
Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year
Google to invest $9.5bln in US offices, data centers this year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.