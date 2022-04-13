You are here

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
This court-sketch made on Wednesday shows co-defendant Salah Abdeslam during the trial of November 13, 2015 Paris and Saint-Denis attacks, taking place in a temporary courtroom set up at the “Palais de Justice” courthouse in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
  • "The objective I was given was to go to a cafe in the 18th" district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case
  • Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11, two days before they were carried out
PARIS: The last surviving suspected assailant in the deadly 2015 Paris attacks told a court Wednesday that he changed his mind about going through with the killings at the last moment.
“The objective I was given was to go to a cafe in the 18th” district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case.
“I’m going into the cafe, I’m ordering a drink, I’m looking at the people around me — and I said to myself: ‘No, I’m not going to do it’,” he added.
For the plaintiffs in the case, including the loved ones of victims of the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, this was testimony they had been waiting months to hear.
Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11, two days before they were carried out.
That happened at a meeting in Charleroi, in Belgium, with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is accused of having masterminded the attacks.
Until then, said Abdeslam, he thought he was going to be sent to Syria. Instead, he was told he had been chosen to carry out an attack using an explosive belt.
“It was a shock for me, but he ended up by convincing me,” he added.
“I ended up accepting and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll go ahead with it’.”
But at that meeting, he was given no details about the targets for the attack.
When he ultimately did not go through with the attack, he told the court how he took his car and drove around Paris at random until it broke down.
Then he got out and walked, he said, saying his memories of that period were “confused.”
Pressed by the president of the court Jean-Louis Peries, he said only that he knew what he had been supposed to do.
“My brother, he had a belt, a Kalashnikov, I know he’s going to open fire, I know he’s going to blow himself up, but I didn’t know the targets.”
The attackers killed 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants on November 13, 2015, in France’s worst peacetime atrocity.
Abdeslam’s older brother Brahim opened fire on a cafe terrace before blowing himself up.
Earlier in court another defendant, Mohamed Abrini, said Abdeslam simply had not had the nerve to go through with the attack.
Abrini, who is accused of having provided weapons and logistical support to the attackers, said he had seen Abdeslam when he turned up at a safe house a day after the attacks.
“He was exhausted, tired, he looked pale,” said Abrini.
One of the organizers of the attacks had yelled at him for not having blown himself up.
“I think he told them that his belt hadn’t worked,” said Abrini.
Abdeslam told the court last month that in fact he had been lying about the malfunction.
After surviving the attack, Abdeslam fled to the Molenbeek district of Brussels where he grew up. He was captured in March 2016.
Alongside Abdeslam, co-defendants are answering charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks, as well as supplying weapons.

International agencies call for urgent aid to address food insecurity

  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, have sent energy and food prices soaring in recent weeks
  • "It is critical to quickly provide support for food insecure countries in a coordinated manner," the heads of the IMF, World Bank, World Trade Organization and UN World Food Program said
WASHINGTON: Major international organizations issued an appeal Wednesday for urgent measures to deal with rising food insecurity in poor countries, including financing to support farmers and increase food supplies.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, have sent energy and food prices soaring in recent weeks, while rising natural gas prices also have impacted fertilizer production, which in turn hurts farmers.
“It is critical to quickly provide support for food insecure countries in a coordinated manner,” the heads of the IMF, World Bank, World Trade Organization and UN World Food Program said in a joint statement.
Protests have erupted in some countries over high prices, and the statement said, “The increase in food prices and supply shocks can fuel social tensions in many of the affected countries, especially those that are already fragile or affected by conflict.”
The organizations called on the international community to provide financing for emergency food supplies, a safety net for poor families and farmers, and to increase agricultural production.
They also called for “open trade” that avoids export restrictions or “humanitarian food purchases.”
While the poor nations are most vulnerable to the crisis, middle income countries increasingly are at risk, the statement said.
“Surging fertilizer prices along with significant cuts in global supplies have important implications for food production in most countries, including major producers and exporters, who rely heavily on fertilizer imports,” they said.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President David Malpass, WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WFP director David Beasley issued the statement before next week’s meeting of the IMF and World Bank.
The war in Ukraine came as the global economy was trying to right itself following the Covid-19 pandemic, while navigating supply chain snarls that created shortages and a surge in inflation.
New lockdowns in China have added further uncertainty to the recovery.
Ukraine is a key source of grain while Russia is a major producer of energy and fertilizer needed for agriculture.
Protesters in Peru have taken to the streets to demand government action, as did people in Sri Lanka, where the government on Tuesday announced it was defaulting on its $51 billion in foreign debt.
Poverty rose sharply during the pandemic, and the World Bank warns that for each one percentage point increase in food prices, 10 million people are thrown into extreme poverty worldwide.
“Sharply higher prices for staples and supply shortages are increasing pressure on households worldwide and pushing millions more into poverty,” the officials said.
“Increased fragility and conflict pose persistent harm to people around the globe.”

Taliban raise concerns over ‘brutal treatment’ of Afghan refugees in Iran

Updated 13 April 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

  • Videos circulated online show men in Iranian border guard uniform beating civilians
  • Footage sparks protests at Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat
KABUL: Taliban authorities said on Wednesday they were deeply saddened by reports of the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, after videos circulated on social media showed civilians being manhandled by men appearing to be Iranian security forces.

The videos made the rounds over the weekend, showing men in Iranian border guard uniform and civilians beating Afghan refugees. When the footage went viral, it prompted a wave of protests targeting Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat on Monday. In Herat, angry demonstrators chanted “death to Iran” as they pelted the consulate with rocks.

While Iranian authorities denied the mistreatment of Afghans, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations in Kabul said it was investigating the matter.

“We are deeply saddened by the videos of the brutal treatment of refugees in Iran, which are circulating in the media,” Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, the ministry’s director of information and public relations, told Arab News.

He said representatives of the Iranian Embassy had been summoned by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kabul’s envoy on refugee affairs had spoken to authorities in Tehran.

“We were assured that this kind of behavior would stop.”

Haqqani added that officials from Kabul were planning to visit Iran, meet with the Afghans there, and hold a trilateral meeting with Iranian authorities and the UN refugee agency to discuss the matter.

Following the violent protests in Afghan cities, Iran also briefly suspended consular services in the neighboring country and summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires in Tehran.

Several allegations of mistreatment of Afghans in Iran have emerged in recent years. In August 2020, reports that dozens of Afghan nationals were tortured by Iranian border guards and thrown into a river that flows between the two countries made headlines worldwide.

Jawad, a 26-year-old who was deported from Iran last month, said he had experienced “inhumane” treatment.

“They don’t give us visas at the first place, and when we enter the country illegally, they beat us and treat us like animals,” he told Arab News. “The security officials close to the border beat us and warned us that they will shoot us next time.”

Iran has for decades hosted millions of refugees from Afghanistan. The foreign ministry in Tehran said last week that the number had jumped to 5 million, from nearly 4 million before the Taliban regained power in August.

Scholz ‘irritated’ by Kyiv’s snub to German president

Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
AFP

  • The Ukrainian presidency has instead said it wants to welcome Scholz to Kyiv, but the chancellor indicated he had no plans to visit anytime soon
  • Scholz said he was "irritated, to put it politely", noting that Steinmeier had strongly condemned Russia's aggression
BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday he was “irritated” by Kyiv’s rejection of a proposed visit by Germany’s president, a snub that has ruffled diplomatic feathers at a time when the war-hit nation is seeking more weapons from Berlin.
The Ukrainian presidency has instead said it wants to welcome Scholz to Kyiv, but the chancellor indicated he had no plans to visit anytime soon.
Asked by RBB public radio when he would follow in the footsteps of other EU leaders and travel to Kyiv, Scholz dodged the question and stressed his “very regular” phone calls with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Berlin has reacted with dismay to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s revelation on Tuesday that he had offered to visit Ukraine, but Kyiv had told him he was “not wanted” right now.
The move against Steinmeier — a former foreign minister who recently acknowledged “errors” in a too conciliatory stance toward Moscow in the past — was widely seen as a diplomatic affront in Germany.
Scholz said he was “irritated, to put it politely,” noting that Steinmeier had strongly condemned Russia’s aggression. “It would have been good to receive him,” he told RBB.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told German public television on Wednesday it had not been Zelensky’s intention to offend Berlin.
“I think the main argument was different — our president expects the chancellor, so that he (Scholz) can take direct practical decisions, including weapons deliveries,” he told broadcaster ZDF.
The German president has a largely ceremonial role while the chancellor heads the government.
The spat comes as Scholz is facing growing pressure to step up support for Ukraine in the face of the seven-week-old Russian invasion which has cost the lives of thousands of civilians.
Arestovych said the fate of the strategic port city of Mariupol and the civilian population of eastern Ukraine “depends on the German weapons we could get,” but that have not been promised.
Time is of the essence because “every minute that a tank doesn’t arrive... it is our children who are dying, being raped, being killed,” Arestovych said.
The German political class “has seen the terrible images” of the war which he said recalled the destruction of Berlin in 1945. What the Russian army is doing in Ukraine “isn’t any different.”
Scholz, like Steinmeier a Social Democrat, initially responded to the Russian onslaught by promising a dramatic about-face in German defense and foreign policy including a massive increase in military spending.
But he has thus far refused, primarily for historical reasons, to send heavy weapons to Ukraine.
Germany has until now sent defensive arms including anti-tank weapons, missile launchers and surface-to-air missiles in response to the conflict.
The stance has sharpened tensions within Scholz’s government, with ministers from the co-ruling Green party urging additional weapons deliveries.
“There is only one person who can point the way and that is Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the defense committee in the lower house of parliament and a leading deputy from the Free Democrats, the third party in Scholz’s coalition.
However members of the Social Democrats indicated their opposition to stepping up arms supplies to Ukraine, warning of a spiral of escalation.
“If we deliver heavy weapons, then we quickly face the question whether German training teams or volunteers from Germany to run the weapons systems are necessary,” MP Joe Weingarten told daily Die Welt.

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims

Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

  • The document is called the "Murad Code," after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Daesh group
  • It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad joined forces with Britain to present a global code of conduct to the United Nations on Wednesday to address sexual violence in conflict.
The document is called the “Murad Code,” after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Daesh group.
It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence, allowing victims to safely testify and minimize psychological and physical consequences on them.
“Efforts to end sexual violence are gaining momentum, in large part thanks to brave survivors around the world who have shared their stories,” noted Murad at an annual Security Council meeting on sexual violence in conflict.
“But too often, reporting sexual violence has negative consequences for survivors.
“The Murad Code lays out clear and practical guidelines for centering the needs of survivors when collecting evidence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support, rather than repercussions. Survivors deserve at least that,” she added.
In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the “growing number of reports of sexual violence by Russian forces” in the war in Ukraine.
“The launch of the Murad Code is a vital step toward helping and supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice for their crimes,” she said.
London plans to host an international conference on sexual violence in conflict this year.

Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror

Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
AP

  • The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, announced the charge against Frank R. James, 62, at a press conference Wednesday afternoon
  • James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train
NEW YORK: The man arrested in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been charged with a federal terrorism offense.
The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, announced the charge against Frank R. James, 62, at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. James was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood shortly before the presser.
James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train. Five people were in critical condition after the morning shooting, but all 10 gunshot victims were expected to survive.
Law enforcement located James after police received a tip about his potential whereabouts, the official said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the arrest while speaking at an unrelated news conference. Further details weren’t immediately available.
Police had initially said Tuesday that James was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but weren’t sure whether he was responsible for the shooting. Mayor Eric Adams said in a series of media interviews Wednesday morning that investigators had upgraded James to a suspect, but did not offer details beyond citing “new information that became available to the team.”
In recent months, James had railed in online videos about racism and violence in the US and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City. In some videos, he criticized Adams’ policies on mental health and subway safety.
The gunman set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.
That key led investigators to James, a New York City-area native who had more recent addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official said
The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official said. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.
Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.
In addition to analyzing financial and telephone records connected to James, investigators were reviewing hours of rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms as they tried to discern a motive.
In one video, posted a day before the attack, James, who is Black, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.
“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”
In another video he says, “this nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that.”
His posts are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against Black people.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning” and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.
Several of James’ videos mention New York’s subways. A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.
The Brooklyn subway station where passengers fled the smoke-filled train in the attack was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence.
Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.
“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”

