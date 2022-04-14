You are here

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Hunter Pemberton assigned to the USS Cole takes part in an exercise on the Red Sea March 29, 2022. (AP/File)
Reuters

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling
  • US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said the task force would, from Sunday, operate in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden
Reuters

DUBAI: The US Navy said on Wednesday it was establishing a new multinational task force that would target arms smuggling in the waters around Yemen, the latest American military response to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The effort follows a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks this year on the two Gulf countries.

US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said the task force would, from Sunday, operate in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden and would also target human trafficking and the smuggling of drugs and other illicit goods.

“These are strategically important waters that warrant our attention,” Cooper said on a call with reporters.

The task force would consist of between two to eight vessels and is part of the 34-nation Combined Maritime Forces, which Cooper also commands, that has three other task forces in nearby waters targeting smuggling and piracy.

Asked about missiles and drones used by the Houthi to attack US partners Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Cooper said the new task force would impact the Houthis’ ability to obtain such weaponry.

“We’ll be able to do it more vibrantly and more directly than we do today,” Cooper added.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the waters between Somalia, Djibouti and Yemen were well-known “smuggling paths” for weapons destined for the Houthis.

“The new international task force will certainly go after this issue,” the official said.

Iran has long been accused of smuggling weapons to the Houthis, a charge it denies.

The US provided Saudi Arabia and the UAE with additional military assistance this year following Houthi attacks on the Gulf countries.

The launch of the task force comes amid a two-month truce in the nearly seven-year Yemen war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes
Updated 14 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes
  • Since Ramadan last year, Al-Diri and his family of seven have been living in a rented house, after they lost their apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City when it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes
Updated 14 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinian national Mohammed Al-Diri misses the many beautiful, joyous moments he experienced in his home throughout the years, especially during Ramadan. 

Since Ramadan last year, Al-Diri and his family of seven have been living in a rented house, after they lost their apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City when it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. 

Sixteen apartments that housed about 120 people were also destroyed in the airstrikes — the occupants are now living in rented apartments as refugees, with the rent being paid by the UN Relief and Works Agency. 

Al-Diri said: “It is our fate to be displaced over the years, our grandpas were displaced from Sarafand at the time of Nakba of 1948, and after 70 years we also tasted the bitterness of displacement.”

“We have lost our home and everything we own,” he said.

This is the first Ramadan for Al-Diri and his family outside the neighborhood in which he was born and raised for many years. “Houses are not only made of stones ... they are our safe zones where we have made memories and spent beautiful days. These are things that we miss now, and I feel very sad that I will not be in my home with my children for the first time in Ramadan,” he said. 

During Ramadan, families such as Al-Diri’s miss spending time with neighbors, and at gatherings and prayers. 

Al-Diri and thousands of Palestinians who lost their homes during the war were hoping to quickly rebuild their homes and return to them again, but today they are living a different reality due to the slow pace of the reconstruction process.

Official figures from Hamas’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing show that only 5 percent of what has been destroyed has been reconstructed in Gaza. Many in Gaza share the same feelings of sadness and anxiety experienced by Al-Diri and his family.

War has caused the complete or severe destruction of 1,335 housing units, while about 12,886 units were moderately and partially damaged, according to data from the Government Information Office in Gaza.

Alaa Shamali has tasted the bitterness of homelessness twice; the first time was after an Israeli airstrike destroyed his family’s home in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Eastern Gaza in 2014, and then when his apartment, which he bought in installments, was completely destroyed during the last war.

Shamali, a journalist for a local organization, said that an Israeli airstrike destroyed the apartment building in which he lived with his family of five.

He and his family miss the few Ramadan months they spent in their apartment, which he describes as a “dream house.” He said: “We only lived for a few years in the apartment, but it is filled with a lot of love and beautiful memories, which we miss during the month of Ramadan.”

Shamali added: “The atmosphere of Ramadan this year is different, and it is overshadowed by sadness, pain, and even a lot of despair.” 

These sad feelings were reflected in the Ramadan rituals of Shamali and his family. This year he did not buy the Ramadan lanterns and decorations that the family normally would to decorate their home. 

“Ramadan comes this year under complicated conditions in Gaza, and not only for the owners of destroyed homes. Everyone in Gaza suffers from deteriorating living conditions, which have worsened recently due to the massive rise in prices,” he said. 

Iraq's Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
Updated 14 April 2022
Kareem Botane

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
  • The festival featured performers from different cultures and ethno-religious backgrounds
  • Music and the arts were brutally suppressed during Daesh’s four-year rule over Mosul
Updated 14 April 2022
Kareem Botane

MOSUL, Iraq: Five years since the battle to dislodge Daesh from Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, a four-day festival of traditional music has taken place with the aim of salvaging the region’s shattered arts scene and promoting cultural coexistence.

The festival, which ran from March 24 to 27 with the support of UNESCO, featured musicians from Mosul and the surrounding province of Nineveh, together with several visiting performers from Europe and further afield.

“It was a dream to have a festival like this,” Khalid Alrawi, an oud player from Mosul, told Arab News. “I hope this kind of festival continues in future. We look forward to it becoming an annual festival, expanded with more activities.”

The festival featured musicians from Mosul and the surrounding province of Nineveh. (AFP)

Besides seeking to revive the city’s once flourishing music scene, ruined by war and the flight of artists abroad, organizers wanted to reflect the region’s true cultural vibrancy and diversity, unbowed by Daesh extremism.

“A new culture of music is here,” Harth Yasin, the festival’s coordinator, told Arab News. “This event will open the door to tourists and let others know more about the city of Mosul, and it will create opportunities for our young talented musicians and artists.”

Seventeen acts took part in the festival, together reflecting the region’s broad ethnic and religious makeup. (AFP)

Seventeen acts took part in the festival, together reflecting the region’s broad ethnic and religious makeup, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkman, Assyrians, and others. The festival also featured performances by musicians from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Nepal.

“We hope there are more events like this with more support in the future in the places that represent the culture and history of Mosul,” Yasin said.

Daesh was dislodged from Iraq’s northern city of Mosul five years ago. (AFP)

Daesh seized control of Mosul and large swathes of Nineveh in June 2014, imposing its extreme interpretation of Islam on the population, which stamped out cultural activities that did not fall in line with the group’s rigid ideology.

In July 2017, after nine months of ferocious urban warfare, the government in Baghdad formally declared Mosul had been liberated, depriving Daesh of its last major stronghold in Iraq.

Victory, however, came at a great cost to the city’s infrastructure and proud identity. Since then, governments and aid agencies have funded projects to help rebuild the precious architecture of the historic old city and its surrounding districts.

Recovering from this period of darkness will take many years, as displaced communities try to salvage their homes and restart the local economy. But, thanks to festivals like this one, color is slowly returning to daily life.

Organizers wanted to reflect the region’s true cultural vibrancy and diversity, unbowed by Daesh extremism. (AFP)

“Mosul was closed to the world. No one knew anything about it. Now, they will know it better,” Talal Al-Shimali, president of the Musical Association’s Nineveh branch, told Arab News.

“It is a very important event here in Mosul. It will strengthen the music scene, and encourage musicians and artists in Mosul to develop and engage with other cultures and music. It is a good initiative, it will benefit the city and its people. The festival represents all voices and the music of all ethnicities and minorities in Mosul.

In July 2017, after nine months of ferocious urban warfare, the government in Baghdad formally declared Mosul had been liberated. (AFP)

“My message to all is to support music in Mosul. Mosul city is tired and needs more support. We ask all international organizations to support and help Mosul. Music in Mosul has been dying day by day over the last couple of years. We can still save it with the help of international and local organizations in Mosul.”

For those trying to salvage Mosul’s artistic scene, the festival marked an important milestone in the city’s healing process.

“Art is the substance of community, economic development, and the backbone of society,” Basma Al-Hussiani, founder of the Iraqi Al-Amal Association, told Arab News.

“Art is fundamental for everything here. That is why I tell everyone who is working toward rebuilding Mosul — let art be a big part of it.”

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council
  • Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Yemen, says she had held a meeting with Al-Alimi on Tuesday.
  • US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking held talks with Kuwait's foreign minister during his visit to the Gulf state
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The US embassy in Yemen on Wednesday said it held talks with the new Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to discuss ways to improve governance, security, and economic stability in the war-torn country.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched the council, which is headed by Rashad Al-Alimi, last week and transferred his powers to it on the final day of intra-Yemeni talks led by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the embassy, said she had held a meeting with Al-Alimi on Tuesday.
“I welcomed the council’s commitment to the UN-brokered truce and to realizing the aspirations of all Yemenis for peace and prosperity,” Westley said in a tweet.
The eight-member body, which has the authority to manage the security, politics and military of the state, has been widely welcomed by regional and international countries and organizations.


Meanwhile, US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah during his visit to the Gulf country on Wednesday, where he briefed the minister on the latest developments in Yemen and praised Kuwait’s firm stances on restoring security and safety throughout Yemen.
Sheikh Ahmed affirmed his country’s support for the efforts made to ensure a truce holds and to enter into a comprehensive political process, welcoming recent developments after the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council.
He stressed the importance of the US’ role, its efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, and its humanitarian and development assistance to the Yemeni people, and said his country would continue to support all efforts undertaken by Lenderking.

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Egyptian counterpart to discuss bilateral and strategic relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington. (Twitter/@SecBlinken)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington. (Twitter/@SecBlinken)
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Egyptian counterpart to discuss bilateral and strategic relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington. (Twitter/@SecBlinken)
  • Sameh Shoukry’s meeting with Antony Blinken came during a trip to Washington to mark the centennial of diplomatic relations between their countries
  • Shoukry also met Robert Malley, the US envoy to Iran, for talks on the current situation in the Middle East, and representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who was visiting Washington to mark the centennial of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“There is a lot of history but, I hope, a lot of good history we can actually make together in the months and years ahead,” Blinken said during a joint press conference before their meeting.

The two men reviewed various aspects of bilateral and strategic relations, discussed a number of international and regional issues, and affirmed the importance of continued consultations and joint coordination, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

 

 

Blinken said he last sat down with Shoukry a few weeks ago in Israel’s Negev region during a meeting with their counterparts from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.

The gathering was, Blinken said, “a picture that would have been hard to imagine just a few years ago, except that, actually, Egypt would have imagined it. Because Egypt was, many, many years ago, the ground-breaker in establishing its relationship with Israel and, in so many ways since then, has been at the heart of stability in the region, working for peace, working for security, and doing so in strategic partnership with the United States, something that we deeply value and deeply appreciate.”

Shoukry said that the strategic partnership that has existed between Egypt and the US for more than four decades “has been mutually beneficial and I believe there is much more work for both of us to do to further strengthen the relationship, and also to deal with the various challenges that I believe we can only meet through the continuing of our cooperation and our interaction.”

 

 

He added that one of the aims of his visit to Washington is to highlight the importance that Egypt attaches “to the multifaceted and very deep relationship” it has with the US, and his country is committed to working on strengthening the relationship and finding new areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the US State Department said the two sides discussed regional stability and security cooperation, the next steps to build off the successful Negev Ministerial.

Ahmed Hafez, a spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said that while in Washington, Shoukry and the US envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, met for talks on the current situation in the Middle East.

Shoukry also met representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce, Hafez said, to discuss economic and trade relations between the two countries, the comprehensive development boom Egypt is experiencing, and the participation of American businesses in sustainable development efforts in Egypt, especially in the clean and renewable energy sectors. They also talked about COP27, the UN Climate Change Conference that is scheduled to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, and the importance of the role of the private sector in addressing challenges associated with climate change.

 

 

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon
Updated 13 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon
  • Saudi envoy tells Lebanese president the Kingdom is “keen on helping the Lebanese people”
  • Walid Bukhari, Michel Aoun also discuss boosting bilateral ties
Updated 13 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia has expressed its support for the people of Lebanon and its desire to bolster ties between the two nations following the return of its envoy to Beirut.

Walid Bukhari, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, told Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday that “the Kingdom is keen on helping the Lebanese people during difficult circumstances and strengthening relations between the two countries.”

According to the president’s media office, the two men discussed bilateral relations and Bukhari told Aoun about “the mechanism of the Saudi-French joint fund aimed at providing humanitarian support and achieving stability and development in Lebanon.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf states recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon in October in protest against insulting statements made by former Information Minister George Qordahi regarding the war in Yemen.

Bukhari last met Aoun in March 2021. That meeting took place after a failed attempt to form a government led by former Premier Saad Hariri and the exchange of accusations of disrupting the process between Hariri and Aoun.

Since returning to Beirut, Bukhari has held talks with religious authorities, current and former prime ministers and interior ministers, foreign diplomats and other politicians.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdul-Al Sulaiman Al-Qenaei has also returned to Beirut. He said after meeting Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday that “restoring diplomatic relations and the return of ambassadors indicate the success of the Kuwaiti initiative.”

He added that both Lebanon and the Gulf states had mutually agreed that their long history was above everything else and that “what happened is in the past and the return of ambassadors will lead to further rapprochement and cooperation that benefit the brotherly countries.”

Wednesday’s developments coincided with the 47th anniversary of the start of the civil war in Lebanon. Hariri tweeted: “The suffering of the Lebanese is repeated in different forms.”

Meanwhile, the joint parliamentary committees were unable to approve a draft Lebanese capital control law on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the Finance and Budget Committee, said: “We are making amendments to the current draft.”

Politicians have failed to pass the law since 2019 when Lebanon descended into a financial crisis that has paralyzed its banking system and frozen depositors out of their US dollar accounts.

Formal capital controls are a policy recommendation of the International Monetary Fund, from which Lebanon hopes to secure an aid package.

Lawmaker Bilal Abdullah said the draft contained “defects and needs amendments.”

He told Arab News: “The conditions of the IMF are harsh … How will we face people if the flour and medicines are no longer subsidized? What is the point of competing for parliamentary seats in a bankrupt country?

“Some people are preventing any progress toward the country’s recovery plan. However, some are forgetting that the country is bankrupt, and we must not stop negotiations with the IMF.”

Pressure is mounting on last week’s preliminary agreement between an IMF team and Lebanese authorities to implement the fund’s conditions to prevent a complete financial collapse.

The Depositors Outcry Association protested in Beirut against the draft capital control law. Alaa Khorshid, its head, said: “We cannot accept the theft of our money followed by the enactment of a law to protect the thieves.”

In another development, the US Department of State’s report about human rights in Lebanon referred to reliable information about “serious political interference with the judiciary and judicial affairs and imposing severe restrictions on the freedom of expression and media, including violence, threats of violence, arrests, unjustified prosecutions against journalists, censorship and the existence of laws criminalizing defamation, severe restrictions on internet freedom and the forced return of refugees to a country where their lives or freedom are threatened.”

The report mentioned “the presence of serious high-level and widespread official corruption” and added that “government officials enjoyed a measure of impunity for human rights abuses, including evading or influencing judicial processes.”

The report also cited “unofficial detention facilities by the terrorist Hezbollah party and Palestinian militias.”

