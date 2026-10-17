RAWALPINDI: England, Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan meet in a one-day international tri-series starting in Rawalpindi from Sunday as they build up to next year’s 50-over World Cup.



With the global tournament — co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia — a little under a year away, Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi described the series as vital.



“It will be important we do well as the focus will be on the World Cup and we need to get good preparations,” Shaheen said ahead of his team’s opener, against Sri Lanka on Sunday.



While all three sides are former World Cup champions, their recent results are less encouraging.



Pakistan, champions in 1992, have not qualified for the ODI World Cup semifinals since 2011 and finished fifth at the last World Cup in India three years ago.



England won the title at home in 2019 but fared miserably in 2023, coming seventh.



The 1996 champions Sri Lanka were no better.



Pakistan will see the return of ace batsman Babar Azam after he was not selected for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka which finished last week with Pakistan winning 2-1.



England skipper Harry Brook said: “It’s a great opportunity against two very strong sides and will hold us in good stead, and if we play the final it will show us where we stand,” said Brook, whose team meet Pakistan on Tuesday.



All teams play each other twice before the top two clash in the October 31 final in Lahore.



England are without star batter Jos Buttler (injured) and fast bowler Jofra Archer (rested).



But they are on the back of three successive ODI series wins — two against Sri Lanka and one over India.



Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis was in positive mood.



“We have plans in place (toward the World Cup) and I hope the team shows some good progress,” said Mendis.



Tri-series schedule:



Oct 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi



Oct 20: Pakistan vs England — Rawalpindi



Oct 22: England vs Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi



Oct 25: Pakistan vs England — Lahore



Oct 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Lahore



Oct 29: England vs Sri Lanka — Lahore



Oct 31: Final — Lahore