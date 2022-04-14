You are here

Egypt becomes first ME country to issue JPY samurai bonds

Egypt becomes first ME country to issue JPY samurai bonds
The minister explained that the full value of the issuance was covered entirely by 41 Japanese investors from Japanese financial institutions. Image: Shutterstock
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt has closed its first JPY samurai bond issuance, after the Egyptian Cabinet agreed to issue samurai bonds in Japanese yen.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait had reviewed the details on March 24, 2022. 

This comes within the framework of achieving the goals of diversifying sources of financing, reducing the cost of debt servicing and attracting new segments of foreign investors and new global markets, according to a press release.

The issuance at a value of JPY 60 billion ($500 million) makes Egypt the first country in the Middle East to issue bonds in JPY.

The Ministry of Finance launched this issuance with a credit guarantee from Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and coverage from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

The ministry has offered low pricing for its samurai bonds in the Japanese market, with a coupon rate of 0.85 percent annually for a five-year period, a competitive rate when  compared to the coupon prices of international dollar bond issuances, with an average total annual cost of 2.33 percent.

The minister explained that the full value of the issuance was covered entirely by 41 Japanese investors from Japanese financial institutions.

Maait pointed out that this issuance is the result of a year-long plan, through which the Ministry of Finance succeeded in entering the Japanese financial market.

He added this was despite the unstable state of global financial markets hampered by the continuing Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Investors were increasingly seeking safe, less risky investments such as bonds issued by developed countries with a high credit rating, and thus the demand for bonds of emerging countries has decreased.

Topics: economy Japan Yen bonds

EgyptAir announced that it would resume its daily flights from Cairo to Moscow beginning Friday, April 15.

The airline early March canceled its direct flights to Moscow due to issues related to aircraft insurance.

The airline stated that it will now be flying Boeing B737-800 aircraft with flight number MS729/MS730.

According to the official Egyptian Gazette, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ordered the finance ministry to offer an insurance guarantee to EgyptAir and EgyptAir Airlines to fulfill their financial obligations in the event of an accident or the risks of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The company also requested customers with previous reservations to communicate with the authorized airline agents and resume travel.

Topics: EgyptAir Russia

ADQ Holding, one of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign funds, acquired stakes in five Egyptian companies with a total value of $1.8 billion through the block transaction mechanism, the Egyptian Stock Exchange revealed. 

The deal involved acquiring 21.5 percent of Abu Qir Fertilizers, 20 percent of MOPCO, 32 percent of Alexandria Container Handling, 17 percent of Commercial International Bank, and 12.6 percent of Fawry, according to the Stock Exchange disclosures.

Egyptian capital market sources revealed that state-owned banks were the sellers in the deals, namely Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt.

Al-Ahly Pharos played the role of the seller’s broker in the five deals, while the International Commercial Bank for Securities played the role of the executing broker for the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ, which acquired the stakes through one of its subsidiaries “Alpha Orex Limited.”

The Abu Dhabi sovereign fund had earlier held talks with Egypt to invest about $2 billion by buying state-owned stakes in some listed and unlisted companies on the stock exchange, led by the Commercial International Bank.

The Egyptian Stock Exchange announced the implementation of the block trade on Fawry Banking Technology and Electronic Payments shares for 215.12 million shares, with a paid amount of $68.59 million.

Alexandria Container Handling reached 476.72 million shares with a paid amount of $159.06 million.

The exchange stated that deals were executed on the shares of Commercial International Bank — Egypt for 340 million shares, with a paid amount of $911.45 million. The shares of MOPCO reached 45.82 million shares with a paid amount of $266.55 million.

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries shares reached 272 million shares, at a value of $391.94 million.

Sources said that the deal would not be the last in the Egyptian market, as it looks to implement a number of deals in favor of Arab sovereign funds over the short to mid term to aid the Egyptian economy and provide the necessary liquidity to face the current crisis.

Topics: ADQ Abu Dhabi sovergain fund Egypt

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Ericsson, under fire for its handling of a bribery investigation in Iraq, warned on Thursday of a potential fine by US regulators and reported a fall in first-quarter core earnings over its suspension of business in Russia.


Last week, investors publicly rebuked Chief Executive Borje Ekholm and the board over the handling of the scandal that could expose the firm to yet another fine by the US Department of Justice.


“The resolution of these matters could result in a range of actions by DOJ, and may likely include additional monetary payments,” Ekholm said in a statement, adding that it could not reliably estimate the size of the fine.


The Swedish company’s shares have fallen in the last two months after disclosure of an internal report about potential payments to the Islamic State militant group in Iraq.


Quarterly adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($497.44 million) from 5.3 billion a year ago.


The mean forecast of 6.63 billion does not reflect a provision of 0.9 billion crowns related to Russia that was announced this week, according to Refinitiv data.


However, the company’s total quarterly revenue rose 11 percent to 55.1 billion crowns, beating estimates of 53.36 billion crowns.


On Monday, Ericsson said it was indefinitely suspending its business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, with a $95-million provision in the first quarter for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs.


It also said a 1-billion-crown annual software contract normally recorded in the first quarter was delayed into the next quarter.


Excluding the provision and other charges, Ericsson’s core earnings amounted to 5.9 billion crowns.

Topics: economy Ericsson earnings

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, up 2.70 percent to $41,266 as of 09:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,107, up 1.48 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Kotak pauses crypto trade

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the few Indian financial institutions that warmly welcomed crypto initially has now temporarily discontinued handling payments for trades with CoinSwitch Kuber, a large crypto intermediary, according to a report published in Economic Times. 

Even though the reason behind this move remains unknown, sources said Kotak has decided to pause till the dust settles on cryptos. 

Indian investors shocked following transfer network block

Big Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency through a widely-used state-backed transfer network, spurring users to renew demands for regulatory clarity.

India has spent years working on a law to ban or regulate cryptocurrencies, with a ban backed by the central bank over risks to financial stability, though a recent decision to tax income from them suggests acceptance by authorities.

Wednesday’s moves follow a one-line statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India, operator of the state-backed United Payments Interface (UPI), which eases bank transfers, that it was unaware of its use by any crypto exchange.

CoinSwitch was not allowing users to load deposits on its app, although they could still withdraw funds.

China warns of NFT-related financial risks

China warned on Wednesday of financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens, as three industry bodies jointly issued guidelines to prevent the digital asset market from overheating.

NFTs are ownership certificates of a unique digital item such as a video, recording, or cyber artwork. Such digital collectables are gaining traction in China and have been embraced by tech companies including Ant Group and Tencent Holdings.

“In recent years, China’s NFT market is getting increasingly hot,” China’s banking, securities and Internet finance associations said in a joint statement.

Although NFTs could contribute to China’s digital economy, they could also lead to speculative trading, money laundering, and illegal financing, said the trio, who also issued a joint ban on cryptocurrency trading last year.

NFTs must not be used in the issuance of financial assets such as securities, insurance, loans or precious metals, said the statement, published on the website of the China Banking Association.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

RIYADH: Gold traded flat on Thursday but prices were set for a second consecutive weekly gain as the Ukraine crisis and broadening inflationary pressures lifted the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,974.28 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,977.60.

The metal has gained about 1.4 percent so far in the week. Most markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

Palladium rises

On Thursday, palladium rose 2.3 percent to $2,368.85.

Spot silver was flat at $25.73 per ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $986.27. 

Grains firm

US wheat and corn futures rose further in early Asian trading on Thursday, on worries over global supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continued.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent at $11.28 a bushel.

CBOT corn edged up 0.32 percent to $7.8-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT soybeans rose 0.67 percent to $16.87-1/4 a bushel.

Copper firms on tight supply

Copper prices rose on Thursday on expectations that top metals consumer China’s COVID-19 battle will have minimal impact on demand, while zinc succumbed to profit-taking, although losses were limited amid persistent worries over tight supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.5 percent to $10,353.50 a ton, as of 0409 GMT, keeping it on track for a weekly gain.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning trade 0.4 percent higher at $11,655.12 a ton.

Zinc down

London zinc was down 0.6 percent at $4,437 a ton, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session underpinned by supply worries as inventories shrank and smelters in Europe struggled amid a spike in energy costs.

Shanghai zinc slipped 0.4 percent, after climbing to its highest in nearly 15 years on Wednesday.

LME aluminum rose 0.4 percent to $3,250 a ton, lead slipped 0.2 percent to $2,427.50, while tin gained 0.2 percent to $43,390.

Shanghai aluminum climbed 1.6 percent, nickel rose 1.1 percent, lead shed 0.2 percent, and tin jumped 2.1 percent.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodity Gold siliver grain

