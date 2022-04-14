RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Thursday, as several major companies including Wataniya Insurance Co. registered gains.

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.6 percent higher at 13,621.

The parallel market Nomu gained 0.44 percent to reach 24,418.

Wataniya Insurance Co. gained 9.96 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Reinsurance Co. fell 2.18 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Saudi Real Estate Co. rose 8.81 percent, while Alujain Holding Corp. was up 6.90 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 0.82 percent at the end of Thursday’s trading session.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank was up 0.36 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank climbed up 1.42 percent.

Saudi Chemical Co. edged up slightly by 0.15 percent at Thursday’s closing.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai fell 0.19 percent.

When it comes to oil prices, Brent crude is priced at $107.20 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $102.80 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.