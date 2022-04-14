You are here

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Thursday, as several major companies including Wataniya Insurance Co. registered gains. 

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.6 percent higher at 13,621. 

The parallel market Nomu gained 0.44 percent to reach 24,418. 

Wataniya Insurance Co. gained 9.96 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Reinsurance Co. fell 2.18 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Saudi Real Estate Co. rose 8.81 percent, while Alujain Holding Corp. was up 6.90 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 0.82 percent at the end of Thursday’s trading session. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank was up 0.36 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank climbed up 1.42 percent. 

Saudi Chemical Co. edged up slightly by 0.15 percent at Thursday’s closing. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai fell 0.19 percent. 

When it comes to oil prices, Brent crude is priced at $107.20 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $102.80 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project
Updated 9 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project
Updated 9 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: After Seven City JLT was brokered by Seven Tides and Airolink in August 2020, Dubai real estate developer Seven Tides has tapped local business Dhabi Contracting for a 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) construction contract, MEED reported.

This project is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and is located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. James Cubitt & Partners is the project’s consultant.

The development was launched in May 2018 and offers 2,617 studio and one to three-bedroom apartments, 78 hotel rooms, and 49 retail units. Also, three floors of the project are dedicated to retail space, including a cinema and hypermarket.

Initially, Ireland-headquartered Airolink Construction was awarded the contract for Seven City JLT, also known as Golf Views Seven City.

When Seven Tides and Airolink broke ground on the project in August 2020, the contract was valued at 1 billion dirhams.

The company did not respond to requests for comments regarding the change in contractors.

 

Topics: Dubai property

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection
Updated 13 min 34 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection
Updated 13 min 34 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Dubai-based BEDU, a digital pioneer that uses Web3, involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology to make the Internet a smarter and more useful tool, has launched in the UAE.

Beyond providing businesses with metaverse, blockchain, and NFT solutions, BEDU will work to accelerate the development of those topics in the UAE, bringing expertise and investment from around the world, also working with governments and individuals.

The firm's Labs division is a vertically integrated “NFT factory” that provides turnkey solutions to clients interested in taking advantage of the Web3 arena. Its World division works on a future interconnected ecosystem — the metaverse.

Khaled Al-Huraimel, co-founder and chairman of BEDU described the UAE as a “potential Silicon Valley for NFTs and blockchain.”

The firm has embarked on an array of innovative projects that will span 2022, including an NFT collection based in the UAE that is investing in technologies such as the metaverse and Web3, with a vision of creating a community to support this advancement.

As part of the collection, the company’s first project is the ‘From Desert to Mars’ exhibition that showcases works by seven of the most creative and influential artists from around the world.

Its art explores the UAE’s journey and evolution by exploring the discovery of oil, the real estate boom, and finally the UAE’s space program.

Topics: NFT Dubai CRYPTO

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa
Updated 26 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa
Updated 26 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Standard Chartered has decided to completely shut its operations in seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, the company said in a statement.

The British financial company said it’s doing so to improve profits by narrowing its focus to faster-growing markets in the region. 

According to the statement, the bank is planning to completely exit from countries including Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, subject to regulatory approval.

The bank has also decided to close its retail banking operations in Tanzania and Ivory Coast, to fully concentrate on corporate and commercial banking.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered is trying to strengthen its presence in some of the largest and fastest-growing economies. The bank had recently opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia. It has also obtained preliminary approval for a banking license in Egypt.

“We remain excited by a number of opportunities we see in the Africa and the Middle East region, as illustrated by our new markets, but remain disciplined in our assessment of where we can deliver significantly improved shareholder returns,” said Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters.

He added, “Collectively, our actions will position the AME franchise for the next phase of growth after a very strong 2021 performance.”

Topics: Standard Chartered MENA

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates airline is all set to launch non-fungible tokens and  experiences in the Metaverse for its customers and employees, according to a company statement. 

The airline on Thursday unveiled its plans to build signature brand experiences in the Metaverse, alongside both collectible and utility-based NFTs. 

The company also announced that its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site will be repurposed into a centre for innovation, aimed at shaping the airline’s future-focused projects including those relating to the Metaverse, NFTs and Web3.

“Emirates has always embraced advanced technologies to improve our business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees’ skills and experiences,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group. 

Topics: Emirates aviation

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
Updated 50 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
  Egypt has committed to a goal for renewable energy to meet 42 percent of the country's electricity needs by 2030
Updated 50 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt's Hassan Allam Holding is planning to build a 5MW solar photovoltaic plant in Sharm El-Sheikh, Meed reported.

The engineering, construction, and infrastructure company's plant — which is expected to offset as much as 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year — is projected to generate more than nine GW hours of green energy.

This comes as Egypt will be hosting this year’s UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the city.

Upon construction, the plant will contribute to decarbonizing the energy sector in line with Egypt's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions which also supports the targets of the UNFCCC, according to the firm.

Egypt has committed to a goal for renewable energy to meet 42 percent of the country’s electricity needs by 2030.

From the 3.084 GW variable renewable energy installed capacity in Egypt, 1,631 MW is solar photovoltaic while 1,409 MW is wind power generation capacity.

Topics: economy Solar plant renewables Egypt Green Energy MENA

