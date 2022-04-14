Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round

RIYADH: Saudi-based mobile gaming studio and publisher, Spoilz Games, has raised $693,000 in a pre-seed funding round from angel investors.
Spoilz Games has produced multiple games like Jet Warrior, Re-Train, and Smack Sack, and will be using its funding to grow its product base.
Founded in 2020, the startup has built multiple partnerships with other publishers and gaming studios to rapidly expand its user base.
