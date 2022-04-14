You are here

  • Home
  • SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia

SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia

SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9x8w

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia

SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, has launched licenses for consumer microfinance operations in the Kingdom.

This follows the bank’s announcement of the third license for a consumer microfinance company in the Kingdom, Sulfah. 

Microfinance targets individuals and small businesses, including self-employed people, who may otherwise lack access to banking and other financial services.

Sulfah will practice microfinance consumer finance through financial technology, as a closed joint stock company with a capital of SR10 million ($2.6 million). 

This follows the firm’s successful trial period through the Central Bank’s legislative sandbox for innovative financial services and products in Saudi Arabia. 

Sulfah becomes the first fintech company to provide small and fast personal finance, authorized by the Saudi Central Bank and which are Shariah compliant. 

 

Topics: SAMA Saudi Arabia

Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round

Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round

Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based mobile gaming studio and publisher, Spoilz Games, has raised $693,000 in a pre-seed funding round from angel investors.
Spoilz Games has produced multiple games like Jet Warrior, Re-Train, and Smack Sack, and will be using its funding to grow its product base.
Founded in 2020, the startup has built multiple partnerships with other publishers and gaming studios to rapidly expand its user base.
 

Topics: pre-seed startup Investment

Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost

Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost

Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Wataniya Insurance Co.’s shares soared nearly 10 percent to lead the gainers on TASI on Thursday, after the firm's shareholders approved the board’s proposal to double its capital.

The Jeddah-based insurer’s share price now stands at SR22.5 ($6) with a market capitalization of SR450 million, up from SR20.5 in the previous close.

In a bid to support future growth and meet solvency requirements, the company plans to increase capital to SR400 million from SR200 million through a rights issue.

The recommendation was approved by the company’s shareholders during the extraordinary general meeting, held on April 13, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi exchange announced the fluctuation limits for Wataniya will be based on a share price of SR20.5.

Topics: TASI

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge up; Wataniya Insurance Co. leads gainers — Closing bell
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Thursday, as several major companies including Wataniya Insurance Co. registered gains. 

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.6 percent higher at 13,621. 

The parallel market Nomu gained 0.44 percent to reach 24,418. 

Wataniya Insurance Co. gained 9.96 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Reinsurance Co. fell 2.18 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Saudi Real Estate Co. rose 8.81 percent, while Alujain Holding Corp. was up 6.90 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 0.82 percent at the end of Thursday’s trading session. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank was up 0.36 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank climbed up 1.42 percent. 

Saudi Chemical Co. edged up slightly by 0.15 percent at Thursday’s closing. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai fell 0.19 percent. 

When it comes to oil prices, Brent crude is priced at $107.20 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $102.80 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project

Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: After Seven City JLT was brokered by Seven Tides and Airolink in August 2020, Dubai real estate developer Seven Tides has tapped local business Dhabi Contracting for a 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) construction contract, MEED reported.

This project is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and is located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. James Cubitt & Partners is the project’s consultant.

The development was launched in May 2018 and offers 2,617 studio and one to three-bedroom apartments, 78 hotel rooms, and 49 retail units. Also, three floors of the project are dedicated to retail space, including a cinema and hypermarket.

Initially, Ireland-headquartered Airolink Construction was awarded the contract for Seven City JLT, also known as Golf Views Seven City.

When Seven Tides and Airolink broke ground on the project in August 2020, the contract was valued at 1 billion dirhams.

The company did not respond to requests for comments regarding the change in contractors.

 

Topics: Dubai property

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection

Web3 pioneer BEDU launches in Dubai and presents an Emirates-based NFT collection
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Dubai-based BEDU, a digital pioneer that uses Web3, involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology to make the Internet a smarter and more useful tool, has launched in the UAE.

Beyond providing businesses with metaverse, blockchain, and NFT solutions, BEDU will work to accelerate the development of those topics in the UAE, bringing expertise and investment from around the world, also working with governments and individuals.

The firm's Labs division is a vertically integrated “NFT factory” that provides turnkey solutions to clients interested in taking advantage of the Web3 arena. Its World division works on a future interconnected ecosystem — the metaverse.

Khaled Al-Huraimel, co-founder and chairman of BEDU described the UAE as a “potential Silicon Valley for NFTs and blockchain.”

The firm has embarked on an array of innovative projects that will span 2022, including an NFT collection based in the UAE that is investing in technologies such as the metaverse and Web3, with a vision of creating a community to support this advancement.

As part of the collection, the company’s first project is the ‘From Desert to Mars’ exhibition that showcases works by seven of the most creative and influential artists from around the world.

Its art explores the UAE’s journey and evolution by exploring the discovery of oil, the real estate boom, and finally the UAE’s space program.

Topics: NFT Dubai CRYPTO

Latest updates

SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia
SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia
Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round
Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round
Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older
Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older
Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost
Saudi Wataniya Insurance’s shares soar 10% ahead of capital boost
Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court
Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.