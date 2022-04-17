UAE car-sharing platform ekar launches contactless vehicle rentals in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Middle East mobility company ekar has launched a contactless peer-to-peer car-sharing service in Saudi Arabia, reported Gulf Business.

Through this facility, individuals can earn money by renting out their vehicles on the ekar platform.



Ekar’s entire process of renting vehicles is contactless, as the rented cars will be activated through an app, which unlocks the vehicle, while the keys are inside the car.

Without the authentication of the app, these cars will be completely immobilized, and will not start.

This feature aims to reduce the chances of theft and unauthorized access.

To enable a vehicle to be enlisted in the ekar app, it should be inspected and installed with a telematics unit or ‘health tracker’ by the ekar operations team.

Upon listing, Ekar’s 270,000 members can book the vehicle for their use.

“A car owner can now spend their valuable time on other activities and enjoy high yielding passive income on assets they already own,” said Vilhelm Hedberg, Founder of ekar.

He added, “This massive addressable market of cars will enrich the breadth of vehicle choice, and ekar carshare members can now access an almost endless fleet of vehicles from economy to luxury.”