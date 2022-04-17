Starbucks launches ‘Forget Me Not Frappuccino’ in reusable cup in bid to reduce waste

As part of Starbucks’ efforts toward eliminating single-use cups, the global coffeehouse has launched the Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. It is Starbucks’ first beverage to be served in a complimentary reusable cup.
Running from April 14, the new limited time beverage underscores the coffeehouse’s ongoing efforts to encourage the use of reusable cups. With the immediate objective of waste reduction, Starbucks’ long-term goal and brand aspiration is to influence behavioral change across the region by creating a cultural movement toward reusables by 2025.
Andy Holmes, president of Starbucks MENA Alshaya Group, said: “Starbucks Alshaya MENA is committed to waste reduction and is implementing initiatives to be a more resource positive company in line with the Starbucks global sustainability aspiration to reduce waste sent to landfills by 50 percent by 2030. The new Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage served in a complimentary reusable cup for a limited time only aims to encourage customers to join us in achieving that aspiration and positively contribute to better waste management. Our reusable cups are available across all stores. We hope to encourage enduring behavioral change and more Starbucks customers to have their favorite beverage in their own reusable cup at any Starbucks store, instead of a single-use cup.”
Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage will be the first beverage to be delivered in a complimentary reusable cup, only in Grande size. In the UAE, the purchase of Forget Me Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage earns Starbucks Rewards app users 22 bonus stars. Described as the “ultimate springtime sensation,” the Forget Me Not beverage offers a sprightly burst of freshness with flavors of bright citrus orange combined with aromatic vanilla. Topped with a zingy orange and vanilla flavor whipped cream, this icy cold drink claims to be the best refreshing sip.
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 33,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world.