JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 20.53 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 11,015.72.

As investors traded around 181.50 million shares worth nearly SR3.87 billion ($1.03 billion), 90 stocks advanced and 160 declined.

Likewise, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 46.87 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 21,659.8, with 30 companies gaining and 37 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 3.43 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,478.15.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Armah Sports Co., whose share price increased 9.99 percent to end the session at SR59.45, while Arab Sea Information System Co. recorded a 6.77 percent increase to close at SR4.10. Saudi Fisheries Co. also advanced 5.48 percent to end the day at SR72.15.

On the losing side, Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. decreased 7.28 percent to close at SR7.90, while Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 4.83 percent to end the session at SR11.23.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. also fell 2.92 percent to close at SR7.65.

Corporate disclosures

Qassim Cement Co. announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of ready-mix concrete producer A-Mix for SR65 million, with the deal subject to regulatory approvals, the company said in a bourse statement.

The firm, which advanced 0.44 percent to close at SR45.78, added that the acquisition is aligned with its strategy to enhance the construction materials value chain through vertical integration and is expected to strengthen the building materials value chain and diversify revenue streams.

In another release, Qomel Co. said it has renewed its Shariah-compliant banking facilities agreement with Saudi National Bank, with aggregate facilities of SR55.625 million until June 30, 2027.

The company, whose shares closed unchanged at SR43, added that the facilities will be used to finance working capital and projects.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that it has appointed Audi Capital as financial adviser for its planned capital reduction, under which the par value of its shares would be reduced from SR10 to SR7, while the number of shares would remain unchanged at 43 million.

The group said Audi Capital will handle the related regulatory procedures. It added that it will announce when it submits the capital reduction application to the Capital Market Authority, along with any material developments.