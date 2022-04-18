You are here

UAE's non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to the country’s gross domestic product has reached 72.3 percent during 2021, up from 71.3 percent a year earlier, Emirates News Agency reported.

The hotels and restaurants, wholesale and retail and health and social services sectors had the highest growth rates during 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

Hotels and restaurants had a growth rate of 21.3 percent, wholesale retail trade by 14.1 percent, and health and social services activities by 13.8 percent. 

The report noted that the main sectors haven’t grown to exceed only 2020 rates, but also pre-pandemic levels during the year 2019, indicating the UAE’s economic recovery from COVID-19 repercussions. 

Topics: economy UAE non-oil economy

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Updated 14 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Updated 14 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, with Brent crude topping $112 a barrel, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply and the Ukraine crisis dragged on, offsetting concern over slowing Chinese demand.

Adding to supply pressures from sanctions on Russia, Libya’s National Oil Corp. on Monday warned “a painful wave of closures” had begun hitting its facilities and declared force majeure at Al-Sharara oilfield and other sites.

“With global supplies now so tight, even the most minor disruption is likely to have an outsized impact on prices,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 72 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $112.42 at 1225 GMT, but down from the highest since March 30 of $113.80 hit earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate gained 14 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $107.09.

The Libyan developments offset concern about demand in China, where the economy slowed in March, taking the shine off first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs.

“Some Asian investors booked profits as they became worried about slowing demand in China,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Data on Monday also showed China refined 2 percent less oil in March than a year earlier, with throughput falling to the lowest since October as the surge in crude prices squeezed margins and tight lockdowns hurt demand.

Oil surged to the highest since 2008 in March, with Brent briefly topping $134.

There are concerns of deeper supply losses looming. Russian production declined by 7.5 percent in the first half of April from March, Interfax reported on Friday, and EU governments said last week the bloc’s executive was drafting proposals to ban Russian crude.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia's Tadawul surged to $93bn last week

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw a surge in non-institutional foreign investments, excluding Aramco, to SR348 billion ($93 billion) in the week ended April 14.

Ownership of non-institutional foreign investors, including swap holders, residents, and qualified foreign investors, increased to 10.03 percent, compared to 9.87 percent a week earlier, according to Argaam statistics.

At a regional level, Gulf Cooperation Council ownership in the Saudi market went up to 1.8 percent during the week, representing SR62.3 billion.

Topics: Tadawul Investment

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Updated 34 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Updated 34 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Decentralized credit-based stablecoin protocol Beanstalk Farms has lost $182 million as a result of a flash loan attack.

In addition to this, the hacker got away with $80 million in crypto tokens, Bloomberg reported, citing blockchain security company PeckShield.

A flash loan attack occurs when the borrower manipulates the markets as the loan is taking place, driving the value of the borrowed token underwater thanks to excess slippage, and then allowing the attacker to buy back the token at a deflated price.

Not only this, but the attacker also donated a total of $250,000 to Ukraine.

Following the incident, the project’s native token – also referred to as BEAN – plunged 75 percent from its $1 peg against the dollar.

Upon revealing their identities, founders of the protocol emphasized that they had nothing to do with the attack. 

 

“Like all other investors in Beanstalk, we lost all of our deposited assets in the Silo, which was substantial,” the creators said, according to Bloomberg.

It is yet to be disclosed if investors who lost their funds will be reimbursed.

Topics: Beanstalk Farms cryptocurrency

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 
Updated 59 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 
Updated 59 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: At the closing bell on Monday, the Saudi main index, TASI, finished 0.37 percent higher at 13,733, while the parallel market, Nomu, also edged up 0.09 percent to reach 24,214. 

United Wire Factories Co. rose 7.11 percent to lead the gainers, followed by GASCO, which went up by 4.84 percent. 

Arabian Contracting Services Co. was down 3.01 percent to lead the fallers. Saudi Research and Media Group was also down 3.88 percent at Monday's closing. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank was up 0.24 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.82 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, had inched up 0.12 percent by the end of Monday's trading session.  

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO was up 0.49 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverage sector, fell 0.39 percent.


As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $112.4 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $107.4 a barrel. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Updated 18 April 2022
Ousama Habib

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Updated 18 April 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: The UAE has made great strides in deploying its nuclear power plant in decarbonizing the electricity supply to meet its net-zero emission target of 2050 and offer clean, safe and reliable energy to its growing population.

Last month, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. announced the start of the commercial operations of Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, adding 1,400 MW of zero-carbon electricity to the nation’s power grid and generating a total power of 2,800 MW from Unit 1 and Unit 2.

Once fully operational, all four units will generate 5,600 MW, making it one of the largest nuclear power stations in the world in terms of installed capacity.

“Barakah Plant is now delivering the largest decarbonization effort in the history of the UAE’s power sector and the region,” said Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, managing director and CEO of ENEC.

“With all four units getting operational in the coming years, Barakah will generate up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity and is forecast to be the biggest contributor in reducing Abu Dhabi’s carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025,” he said.

Al-Hammadi further added that the plant would generate 85 percent of Abu Dhabi’s clean energy and, once entirely in service, will prevent 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

In fact, clean energy has assumed considerable significance in light of the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that has called on all stakeholders to take drastic action against climate change as climate breakdown is happening faster than expected and that the window to take action is closing quickly.

Estimates suggest that even if current global commitments are delivered, the world is headed for 2.4 degree Celsius warming, far beyond the 2016 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degree Celsius.

Last October, the UAE announced its Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, encouraging other nations such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to follow suit and commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, signaling increased momentum towards decarbonization in the region.

In reality, the role of nuclear energy has continued to grow in recent months. According to ENEC, Abu Dhabi became the first market worldwide to recognize nuclear as a form of clean energy — granting UAE companies access to Environmental Social Governance certification through the purchase of clean energy certificates.

Organizations can now advance their ESG reporting abilities, gain an advantage with regional and global peers and gain increased access to ESG-committed markets worldwide. 

ENEC further stated that nuclear energy in the UAE is sustainably fueling economic growth and prosperity by creating new high-tech industries and high-value local atomic supply chains. The atomic energy industry has opened up significant business opportunities for local and international companies and is helping to diversify the economy in the UAE.

The sector will continue to accelerate research and development in nuclear sciences and drive innovation in various related fields, including hydrogen — driving future decarbonization. Essentially, the industry has developed skills and knowledge for a whole new generation of Emiratis inspired to continue tackling climate change and become the energy leaders of tomorrow.

The region has also laid a substantial groundwork for green energy. It is already home to three of the largest and lowest-cost solar plants globally and is a pioneer in new zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen. Only time will tell how these measures will combine to position the UAE as a leading force in the world of sustainability.

Topics: UAE Barakah nuclear energy

